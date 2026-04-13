IPL 2026 updated purple cap list: Prasidh Krishna at top, RCB's Jacob Duffy reduces gap
The IPL 2026 Purple Cap race is heating up with Prasidh Krishna leading the wicket charts, followed closely by Ravi Bishnoi and emerging talents like Anshul Kamboj. Fast bowlers are dominating early matches, while spinners continue to control the middle overs effectively. Established names like Rashid Khan and Jofra Archer remain consistent threats, adding depth to the competition. With teams prioritizing wicket-taking options across all phases, the race for most wickets in IPL 2026 is expected to remain intense. As the tournament progresses, adaptability and consistency will be key factors in determining the Purple Cap winner.
1. Prasidh Krishna – Pace Dominance at Its Peak
Prasidh Krishna leads the IPL 2026 Purple Cap race with 10 wickets in four matches, combining bounce and accuracy to consistently dismantle top orders and set the tone for his team’s bowling attack. Photo Credit - X
2. Ravi Bishnoi – Spin Wizard in Control
Ravi Bishnoi’s 9 wickets at an exceptional average of 12.67 highlight his ability to dominate middle overs, making him one of the most effective T20 spinners in IPL 2026. Photo Credit - X
3. Anshul Kamboj – The Emerging Seam Threat
Anshul Kamboj’s 8 wickets underline his rapid rise, using disciplined line and length alongside clever variations to trouble batters across different match situations in IPL 2026. Photo Credit - X
4. Prince Yadav – Consistency Over Hype
Prince Yadav may not have headline numbers, but his 6 wickets in four games reflect consistency and control, key traits for sustaining a Purple Cap challenge. Photo Credit - X
5. Jacob Duffy – Early Impact Specialist
Jacob Duffy has picked up 6 wickets in just three matches, showcasing his ability to strike early and disrupt batting momentum in IPL 2026. Photo Credit - X
6. Rashid Khan – The Ever-Reliable Match-Winner
Rashid Khan continues to deliver with 5 wickets and tight economy, proving once again why he remains a cornerstone of T20 bowling attacks worldwide. Photo Credit - X
7. Lungi Ngidi – Powerplay and Death Specialist
Lungi Ngidi has taken 5 wickets while operating in high-pressure phases, showing his value as a strike bowler in both powerplay and death overs. Photo Credit - X
8. Jofra Archer – Speed and Precision
Jofra Archer continues to intimidate batters with pace and accuracy, picking up 5 wickets and maintaining control in crucial moments. Photo Credit - X
9. Harsh Dubey – Silent Performer Making Noise
Harsh Dubey’s 5 wickets highlight IPL 2026’s depth in domestic bowling talent, with his consistency helping teams maintain pressure through middle and death overs. Photo Credit - X
10. Nandre Burger – Left-Arm Angle Advantage
Nandre Burger adds variety with his left-arm pace, picking up 5 wickets and offering crucial breakthroughs in key match phases. Photo Credit - X
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