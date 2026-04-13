IPL 2026 updated purple cap list: Prasidh Krishna at top, RCB's Jacob Duffy reduces gap

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The IPL 2026 Purple Cap race is heating up with Prasidh Krishna leading the wicket charts, followed closely by Ravi Bishnoi and emerging talents like Anshul Kamboj. Fast bowlers are dominating early matches, while spinners continue to control the middle overs effectively. Established names like Rashid Khan and Jofra Archer remain consistent threats, adding depth to the competition. With teams prioritizing wicket-taking options across all phases, the race for most wickets in IPL 2026 is expected to remain intense. As the tournament progresses, adaptability and consistency will be key factors in determining the Purple Cap winner.