Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3036695https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ipl-2026-updated-purple-cap-list-prasidh-krishna-at-top-rcbs-jacob-duffy-reduces-gap-3036695
NewsPhotosIPL 2026 updated purple cap list: Prasidh Krishna at top, RCB's Jacob Duffy reduces gap
photoDetails

IPL 2026 updated purple cap list: Prasidh Krishna at top, RCB's Jacob Duffy reduces gap

The IPL 2026 Purple Cap race is heating up with Prasidh Krishna leading the wicket charts, followed closely by Ravi Bishnoi and emerging talents like Anshul Kamboj. Fast bowlers are dominating early matches, while spinners continue to control the middle overs effectively. Established names like Rashid Khan and Jofra Archer remain consistent threats, adding depth to the competition. With teams prioritizing wicket-taking options across all phases, the race for most wickets in IPL 2026 is expected to remain intense. As the tournament progresses, adaptability and consistency will be key factors in determining the Purple Cap winner.

Updated:Apr 13, 2026, 11:27 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Prasidh Krishna – Pace Dominance at Its Peak

1/10
1. Prasidh Krishna – Pace Dominance at Its Peak

Prasidh Krishna leads the IPL 2026 Purple Cap race with 10 wickets in four matches, combining bounce and accuracy to consistently dismantle top orders and set the tone for his team’s bowling attack. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

2. Ravi Bishnoi – Spin Wizard in Control

2/10
2. Ravi Bishnoi – Spin Wizard in Control

Ravi Bishnoi’s 9 wickets at an exceptional average of 12.67 highlight his ability to dominate middle overs, making him one of the most effective T20 spinners in IPL 2026. Photo Credit - X

 

Follow Us

3. Anshul Kamboj – The Emerging Seam Threat

3/10
3. Anshul Kamboj – The Emerging Seam Threat

Anshul Kamboj’s 8 wickets underline his rapid rise, using disciplined line and length alongside clever variations to trouble batters across different match situations in IPL 2026. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

4. Prince Yadav – Consistency Over Hype

4/10
4. Prince Yadav – Consistency Over Hype

Prince Yadav may not have headline numbers, but his 6 wickets in four games reflect consistency and control, key traits for sustaining a Purple Cap challenge. Photo Credit - X

 

Follow Us

5. Jacob Duffy – Early Impact Specialist

5/10
5. Jacob Duffy – Early Impact Specialist

Jacob Duffy has picked up 6 wickets in just three matches, showcasing his ability to strike early and disrupt batting momentum in IPL 2026. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

6. Rashid Khan – The Ever-Reliable Match-Winner

6/10
6. Rashid Khan – The Ever-Reliable Match-Winner

Rashid Khan continues to deliver with 5 wickets and tight economy, proving once again why he remains a cornerstone of T20 bowling attacks worldwide. Photo Credit - X

 

Follow Us

7. Lungi Ngidi – Powerplay and Death Specialist

7/10
7. Lungi Ngidi – Powerplay and Death Specialist

Lungi Ngidi has taken 5 wickets while operating in high-pressure phases, showing his value as a strike bowler in both powerplay and death overs. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

8. Jofra Archer – Speed and Precision

8/10
8. Jofra Archer – Speed and Precision

Jofra Archer continues to intimidate batters with pace and accuracy, picking up 5 wickets and maintaining control in crucial moments. Photo Credit - X

 

Follow Us

9. Harsh Dubey – Silent Performer Making Noise

9/10
9. Harsh Dubey – Silent Performer Making Noise

Harsh Dubey’s 5 wickets highlight IPL 2026’s depth in domestic bowling talent, with his consistency helping teams maintain pressure through middle and death overs. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

10. Nandre Burger – Left-Arm Angle Advantage

10/10
10. Nandre Burger – Left-Arm Angle Advantage

Nandre Burger adds variety with his left-arm pace, picking up 5 wickets and offering crucial breakthroughs in key match phases. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us
IPL 2026IPL 2026 Purple CapIPL 2026 top wicket takreducesersIPL bowling stats 2026Purple Cap list IPL 2026
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Sanju Samson
7 records broken by Sanju Samson during CSK vs DC IPL 2026 match: Surpassing MS Dhoni; joining Virat Kohli, equaling Shubman Gill and...; check full list
camera icon8
title
Asha Bhosle death
The last of the golden voices: Asha Bhosle and the elite circle of India's greatest vocalists
camera icon8
title
Viral news
Not just a travel document: The world's most beautiful passports that look like works of art
camera icon6
title
Asha Bhosle
End of an era: Asha Bhosle dies at 92; unseen photos with siblings and R.D. Burman resurface
camera icon5
title
Strait of Hormuz
From Hormuz to Panama: Which global waterways charge ‘toll’-In pics