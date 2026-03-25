IPL 2026 valuation of RCB, RR, MI, CSK, SRH, RR, KKR, DC, GT & LSG - In Pics
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is now the most valuable franchise in IPL history after a landmark $1.78 billion deal in March 2026. The sale pushed RCB ahead of Rajasthan Royals (RR), who had briefly held the top spot with a $1.63 billion valuation earlier this year. The back-to-back billion-dollar deals have fundamentally reset IPL franchise valuations, signalling a new financial era for the league and attracting global investors at an unprecedented scale.
1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
RCB’s $1.78 billion valuation sets a new benchmark in IPL history, driven by global investor interest, Virat Kohli-led brand equity, and their 2025 title win accelerating commercial and sponsorship growth. Photo Credit - X
2. Rajasthan Royals (RR)
Rajasthan Royals’ $1.63 billion valuation highlights early investor confidence and strong franchise fundamentals, briefly making them IPL’s most valuable team before being overtaken by RCB in a historic turnaround. Photo Credit - X
3. Mumbai Indians (MI)
Mumbai Indians remain the most successful IPL franchise historically, and despite a $242 million valuation estimate, their legacy, titles, and sponsorship ecosystem ensure strong long-term commercial stability. Photo Credit - X
4. Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Chennai Super Kings’ $235 million valuation reflects enduring brand power built on MS Dhoni’s legacy, consistent playoff appearances, and one of the most loyal fan bases in IPL history. Photo Credit - X
5. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Kolkata Knight Riders hold a $222 million valuation, benefiting from strong celebrity ownership, global branding, and multiple titles despite fluctuating on-field performances in recent IPL seasons. Photo Credit - X
6. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s $154 million valuation reflects steady management and past title success, though inconsistent performances have limited their commercial growth compared to top-tier IPL franchises. Photo Credit - X
7. Delhi Capitals (DC)
Delhi Capitals, valued at $152 million, show strong growth potential with young talent and dual ownership backing, but lack of IPL titles continues to impact their overall brand strength. Photo Credit - X
8. Gujarat Titans (GT)
Gujarat Titans’ $142 million valuation highlights rapid growth since debut, with early success and strong team structure positioning them as a high-upside franchise in the IPL ecosystem. Photo Credit - X
9. Punjab Kings (PBKS)
Punjab Kings, valued at $141 million, remain commercially visible with consistent ownership backing, but lack of sustained on-field success continues to limit their valuation growth compared to peers. Photo Credit - X
10. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
Lucknow Super Giants hold a $122 million valuation as one of IPL’s newest teams, offering strong future upside as their fan base, performance consistency, and brand identity continue to evolve. Photo Credit - X
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