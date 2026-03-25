IPL 2026 valuation of RCB, RR, MI, CSK, SRH, RR, KKR, DC, GT & LSG - In Pics

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is now the most valuable franchise in IPL history after a landmark $1.78 billion deal in March 2026. The sale pushed RCB ahead of Rajasthan Royals (RR), who had briefly held the top spot with a $1.63 billion valuation earlier this year. The back-to-back billion-dollar deals have fundamentally reset IPL franchise valuations, signalling a new financial era for the league and attracting global investors at an unprecedented scale.