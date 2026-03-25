Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3030220https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ipl-2026-valuation-of-rcb-rr-mi-csk-srh-rr-kkr-dc-gt-lsg-in-pics-3030220
NewsPhotosIPL 2026 valuation of RCB, RR, MI, CSK, SRH, RR, KKR, DC, GT & LSG - In Pics
photoDetails

IPL 2026 valuation of RCB, RR, MI, CSK, SRH, RR, KKR, DC, GT & LSG - In Pics

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is now the most valuable franchise in IPL history after a landmark $1.78 billion deal in March 2026. The sale pushed RCB ahead of Rajasthan Royals (RR), who had briefly held the top spot with a $1.63 billion valuation earlier this year. The back-to-back billion-dollar deals have fundamentally reset IPL franchise valuations, signalling a new financial era for the league and attracting global investors at an unprecedented scale.

Updated:Mar 25, 2026, 08:35 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

1/11
1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

RCB’s $1.78 billion valuation sets a new benchmark in IPL history, driven by global investor interest, Virat Kohli-led brand equity, and their 2025 title win accelerating commercial and sponsorship growth. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

2. Rajasthan Royals (RR)

2/11
2. Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Rajasthan Royals’ $1.63 billion valuation highlights early investor confidence and strong franchise fundamentals, briefly making them IPL’s most valuable team before being overtaken by RCB in a historic turnaround. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

3. Mumbai Indians (MI)

3/11
3. Mumbai Indians (MI)

Mumbai Indians remain the most successful IPL franchise historically, and despite a $242 million valuation estimate, their legacy, titles, and sponsorship ecosystem ensure strong long-term commercial stability. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

4. Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

4/11
4. Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Chennai Super Kings’ $235 million valuation reflects enduring brand power built on MS Dhoni’s legacy, consistent playoff appearances, and one of the most loyal fan bases in IPL history. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

5. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

5/11
5. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Kolkata Knight Riders hold a $222 million valuation, benefiting from strong celebrity ownership, global branding, and multiple titles despite fluctuating on-field performances in recent IPL seasons. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

6. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

6/11
6. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s $154 million valuation reflects steady management and past title success, though inconsistent performances have limited their commercial growth compared to top-tier IPL franchises. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

7. Delhi Capitals (DC)

7/11
7. Delhi Capitals (DC)

Delhi Capitals, valued at $152 million, show strong growth potential with young talent and dual ownership backing, but lack of IPL titles continues to impact their overall brand strength. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

8. Gujarat Titans (GT)

8/11
8. Gujarat Titans (GT)

Gujarat Titans’ $142 million valuation highlights rapid growth since debut, with early success and strong team structure positioning them as a high-upside franchise in the IPL ecosystem. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

9. Punjab Kings (PBKS)

9/11
9. Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Punjab Kings, valued at $141 million, remain commercially visible with consistent ownership backing, but lack of sustained on-field success continues to limit their valuation growth compared to peers. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

10. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

10/11
10. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Lucknow Super Giants hold a $122 million valuation as one of IPL’s newest teams, offering strong future upside as their fan base, performance consistency, and brand identity continue to evolve. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
IPL 2026RCB valuationMI ValuationRR ValuationCSK Valuation
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
natural gas
World's largest producers of natural gas: US not at the top, an African surprise in top 10 - Check
camera icon12
title
RCB
RCB's predicted playing XI for IPL 2026 match against SRH: Virat Kohli to open, Josh Hazlewood misses out; Yash Dayal OUT, Mangesh Yadav IN
camera icon10
title
top movies on netflix
Top 10 movies in India on Netflix today (24 March, 2026): Dhurandhar to Border 2 - Check what's trending now
camera icon7
title
mobility
Indian Railways New Train Ticket Refund Rules 2026: Full, 25 per cent, 50 per cent or Zero refund? Cancel PRS tickets anywhere, No TDR for e-tickets
camera icon6
title
Air pollution
World's most polluted city 2025 top 5 ranking: Pakistan at top, check full list