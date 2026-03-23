IPL 2026 vs PSL 2026: Why players are choosing IPL over PSL

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The growing shift of players from PSL to IPL in 2026 highlights a major power imbalance in global T20 cricket. Driven by a direct schedule clash, significantly higher salaries, and IPL’s expanding franchise ecosystem, players are prioritising long-term career security and global exposure. The introduction of match fees, replacement contracts, and multi-league opportunities has further strengthened IPL’s appeal. Meanwhile, PSL faces challenges including limited venues, logistical issues, and lower financial incentives. Unless structural changes are made, IPL’s dominance is likely to deepen, reshaping player preferences and the future of international franchise cricket.