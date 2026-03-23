Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3029484https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ipl-2026-vs-psl-2026-why-players-are-choosing-ipl-over-psl-3029484
NewsPhotosIPL 2026 vs PSL 2026: Why players are choosing IPL over PSL
photoDetails

IPL 2026 vs PSL 2026: Why players are choosing IPL over PSL

The growing shift of players from PSL to IPL in 2026 highlights a major power imbalance in global T20 cricket. Driven by a direct schedule clash, significantly higher salaries, and IPL’s expanding franchise ecosystem, players are prioritising long-term career security and global exposure. The introduction of match fees, replacement contracts, and multi-league opportunities has further strengthened IPL’s appeal. Meanwhile, PSL faces challenges including limited venues, logistical issues, and lower financial incentives. Unless structural changes are made, IPL’s dominance is likely to deepen, reshaping player preferences and the future of international franchise cricket.

Updated:Mar 23, 2026, 08:04 AM IST
Follow Us

Direct schedule clash forces a hard choice

1/8
Direct schedule clash forces a hard choice

For the first time, PSL 2026 and IPL 2026 overlap almost entirely, eliminating the option for players to participate in both leagues and pushing them to prioritise one competition. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

Massive salary gap makes IPL financially dominant

2/8
Massive salary gap makes IPL financially dominant

The IPL offers significantly higher contracts, with top players earning over ₹20 crore, while PSL’s highest-paid players earn a fraction, making the financial decision straightforward for most professionals. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

IPL’s ₹120 crore purse vs PSL’s limited cap

3/8
IPL’s ₹120 crore purse vs PSL’s limited cap

Each IPL franchise operates with a massive auction purse, nearly nine times larger than PSL’s salary cap, creating a structurally superior earning ecosystem for both marquee and mid-tier players. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

New IPL match fees increase total earnings

4/8
New IPL match fees increase total earnings

The introduction of per-match fees adds over ₹1 crore extra for players completing a full season, a benefit absent in PSL contracts, widening the total compensation gap further. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

Global franchise network creates year-round opportunities

5/8
Global franchise network creates year-round opportunities

IPL team owners also operate franchises in SA20, ILT20, and MLC, allowing players to secure multi-league contracts and build consistent income streams beyond a single tournament window. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

Higher visibility leads to bigger endorsement deals

6/8
Higher visibility leads to bigger endorsement deals

With significantly larger global viewership, IPL exposure boosts player brand value, attracting sponsorships and endorsements that PSL’s relatively smaller audience cannot consistently match. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

Strict BCCI rules force early commitment to IPL

7/8
Strict BCCI rules force early commitment to IPL

New regulations penalise last-minute withdrawals from IPL auctions, pushing players to commit early and avoid PSL contracts altogether, reshaping decision-making well before the season begins. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

Replacement contracts offer sudden high-value entry points

8/8
Replacement contracts offer sudden high-value entry points

Players initially signed with PSL often switch after receiving IPL replacement offers, which provide higher pay, greater exposure, and access to elite dressing rooms mid-season. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us
IPL 2026IPL 2026 playersPSL vs IPL 2026why players leave PSLIPL salary vs PSL salary
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
IPL
6 players who left Pakistan Super League to join IPL: Dasun Shanaka, Blessing Muzarabani and...
camera icon7
title
Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2: Is Sara Arjun’s Yalina Jamali based on a real story? All about Maheen Gabol, Nabil Gabol’s daughter, linked to Uzair Baloch’s gang member
camera icon6
title
Gaurav Gera
From 'Chutki' to Aalam Bhai: Gaurav Gera's unrecognizable transformation in 'Dhurandhar 2' stuns fans
camera icon6
title
meteors
From India to Arizona: 5 breathtaking meteor craters to visit across the world
camera icon9
title
India Travel
India’s best destinations to visit in April: Perfect for your getaway - Check summer 2026 travel guide