IPL 2026 vs PSL: Will more players switch leagues after Blessing Muzarabani move?

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The growing trend of players moving from PSL to IPL 2026 highlights a major shift in global T20 cricket dynamics. Triggered by Blessing Muzarabani’s switch and a rising injury crisis, IPL franchises are increasingly targeting PSL-based players as replacements. Factors such as financial incentives, scheduling overlap, and security concerns are accelerating this transition. With names like Spencer Johnson and Ottneil Baartman in focus, the situation could evolve rapidly. This development reinforces IPL’s dominance while raising concerns for PSL’s squad stability. Going forward, mid-season player movement may become a defining feature of franchise cricket worldwide.