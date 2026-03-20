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NewsPhotosIPL 2026 vs PSL: Will more players switch leagues after Blessing Muzarabani move?
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IPL 2026 vs PSL: Will more players switch leagues after Blessing Muzarabani move?

The growing trend of players moving from PSL to IPL 2026 highlights a major shift in global T20 cricket dynamics. Triggered by Blessing Muzarabani’s switch and a rising injury crisis, IPL franchises are increasingly targeting PSL-based players as replacements. Factors such as financial incentives, scheduling overlap, and security concerns are accelerating this transition. With names like Spencer Johnson and Ottneil Baartman in focus, the situation could evolve rapidly. This development reinforces IPL’s dominance while raising concerns for PSL’s squad stability. Going forward, mid-season player movement may become a defining feature of franchise cricket worldwide.

Updated:Mar 20, 2026, 09:39 AM IST
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1. Muzarabani’s switch highlights IPL’s pull factor

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1. Muzarabani’s switch highlights IPL’s pull factor

Blessing Muzarabani’s move from PSL to IPL underlines the league’s financial dominance and global appeal, especially for fast bowlers seeking high-visibility opportunities and elite competition exposure in T20 cricket. Photo Credit - X

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2. Injury crisis driving urgent recruitment strategy

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2. Injury crisis driving urgent recruitment strategy

Multiple IPL franchises facing fast-bowling injuries are prioritising ready-to-play overseas replacements, making PSL players the most accessible talent pool due to overlapping tournament windows and availability. Photo Credit - X

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3. PSL franchises risk losing overseas depth mid-season

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3. PSL franchises risk losing overseas depth mid-season

Frequent withdrawals and switches weaken squad balance, forcing PSL teams to reshuffle combinations and rely more on local talent, impacting overall competition quality and team stability. Photo Credit - X

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4. Player prioritisation shifting toward IPL contracts

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4. Player prioritisation shifting toward IPL contracts

Cricketers increasingly view IPL contracts as career-defining opportunities, leading to strategic decisions where players opt out of PSL for better financial rewards, visibility, and long-term league value. Photo Credit - X

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5. Spencer Johnson and Ottneil Baartman under watch

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5. Spencer Johnson and Ottneil Baartman under watch

Reports suggest IPL franchises are tracking Spencer Johnson and Ottneil Baartman as potential replacements, given their recent performances and suitability for Indian conditions and high-pressure T20 roles. Photo Credit - X

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6. Proven IPL experience adds value to candidates

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6. Proven IPL experience adds value to candidates

Players like Alzarri Joseph and Shamar Joseph, who have prior IPL exposure, become attractive options due to their familiarity with Indian pitches, travel demands, and franchise expectations. Photo Credit - X

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7. Scheduling overlap creating league conflict

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7. Scheduling overlap creating league conflict

The clash between IPL and PSL windows continues to create friction, forcing players to choose between leagues, often resulting in last-minute withdrawals and contract complications. Photo Credit - X

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8. Security concerns influencing participation decisions

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8. Security concerns influencing participation decisions

Advisories from cricket boards and geopolitical concerns are indirectly impacting player availability in PSL, making IPL a safer and more stable alternative for overseas professionals. Photo Credit - X

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