IPL 2026: Why SRH fans can’t stop talking about Travis Head’s wife

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Jessica Davies, the wife of Australian cricketer Travis Head, has emerged as a trending personality due to her glamorous presence, entrepreneurial success, and strong social media influence. A former model turned businesswoman, she owns restaurant ventures in Sydney and Canberra and maintains a growing digital footprint. Their relationship, which began in school and evolved into marriage in 2023, adds emotional depth to Travis Head’s public image. With two children and a balanced personal-professional life, Jessica represents the modern cricket WAG. Her rising popularity reflects changing fan interest, where personal stories and lifestyle branding now play a crucial role in cricket’s global appeal.