IPL 2026: Why SRH fans can’t stop talking about Travis Head’s wife
Jessica Davies, the wife of Australian cricketer Travis Head, has emerged as a trending personality due to her glamorous presence, entrepreneurial success, and strong social media influence. A former model turned businesswoman, she owns restaurant ventures in Sydney and Canberra and maintains a growing digital footprint. Their relationship, which began in school and evolved into marriage in 2023, adds emotional depth to Travis Head’s public image. With two children and a balanced personal-professional life, Jessica represents the modern cricket WAG. Her rising popularity reflects changing fan interest, where personal stories and lifestyle branding now play a crucial role in cricket’s global appeal.
1. From Modelling to Business: A Strategic Career Shift
Jessica Davies began her career as a professional model in Australia, working with multiple agencies. However, she transitioned into entrepreneurship, now running restaurant ventures in Sydney and Canberra, reflecting a strong business mindset. Photo Credit - X
2. Why Jessica Davies Is Trending Right Now
Searches for “Travis Head wife name and profession” have spiked due to Head’s recent performances. Fans are increasingly curious about Jessica’s glamorous lifestyle, career journey, and growing social media influence. Photo Credit - X
3. A 15-Year Love Story That Started in School
Jessica and Travis met at Trinity College in Adelaide and have known each other for over 15 years. Their long-term relationship adds relatability and emotional depth to their public image. Photo Credit - X
4. Marriage in 2023: A Private Yet Viral Wedding
The couple tied the knot on April 15, 2023, in Adelaide. Despite being a private ceremony, their wedding photos went viral, boosting Jessica Davies’ online popularity significantly. Photo Credit - X
5. Becoming Parents Before Marriage: A Modern Story
Jessica gave birth to their daughter Mila in September 2022 before marriage, reflecting a modern relationship dynamic that resonates with younger audiences and global fans. Photo Credit - X
6. Family Life: Two Kids and Strong Support System
The couple now has two children, Mila and Harrison. Travis Head has publicly prioritised family, even taking breaks from cricket, strengthening their image as a grounded celebrity couple. Photo Credit - X
7. Jessica Davies’ Net Worth and Income Sources
Jessica’s estimated net worth ranges between $1–1.5 million, driven by restaurant businesses, modelling assignments, and brand collaborations, making her financially independent and influential. Photo Credit - X
8. Entrepreneurial Edge: Restaurants in Major Cities
Her ownership of restaurants in Sydney and Canberra highlights her business acumen. This diversification beyond modelling positions her as a serious entrepreneur, not just a celebrity spouse. Photo Credit - X
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