IPL Auction 2026 Explained: Who Overpaid, Who Struck Gold & What Changed Forever

The IPL 2026 Auction redefined how franchises build squads, blending analytics, scouting, and bold decision-making. Cameron Green’s record Rs 25.20 crore move to KKR dominated headlines, but uncapped Indians like Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma stole the spotlight with unprecedented bids. Teams such as CSK and DC showcased contrasting auction philosophies, while RCB quietly emerged as smart value buyers. With overseas stars facing role-based scrutiny and domestic talent commanding trust, the auction highlighted a clear shift in IPL strategy. IPL 2026 proved that auctions are no longer about hype, but precision, planning, and probability.