IPL Auctionners From 2008 To 2026: Richard Madley, Mallika Sagar, Hugh Edmeades & Charu Sharma - Full List of Auctioneers Who Shaped History

The history of IPL auctioneers highlights the unseen architects behind cricket’s biggest bidding stage. From Richard Madley’s decade-long reign to Hugh Edmeades’ global finesse, Charu Sharma’s composure under pressure, and Mallika Sagar’s historic breakthrough, each auctioneer shaped the IPL auction’s credibility and drama. As IPL continues to evolve into a global sporting business, the role of auctioneers remains central to its transparency, excitement, and professionalism. This listicle traces every IPL auctioneer over the years, offering insight into the voices that turned bidding into blockbuster entertainment.

Updated:Dec 16, 2025, 11:06 AM IST
1. Richard Madley Laid the Foundation of IPL Auctions

1. Richard Madley Laid the Foundation of IPL Auctions

As the first IPL auctioneer from 2008 to 2018, Richard Madley defined the tempo, trust, and global appeal of the IPL auction format during its formative years. (Photo Credit - X)

2. Longest-Serving Auctioneer in IPL History

2. Longest-Serving Auctioneer in IPL History

Madley remains the longest-running IPL auctioneer, overseeing iconic mega auctions that transformed unknown talents into global superstars and cemented IPL’s commercial credibility.(Photo Credit - X)

3. Missed Moment with Indian Legends

3. Missed Moment with Indian Legends

Despite handling countless marquee bids, Madley famously never auctioned Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar, a regret he later publicly acknowledged.(Photo Credit - X)

4. Hugh Edmeades Brought Global Auction Expertise

4. Hugh Edmeades Brought Global Auction Expertise

Taking over in 2019, Hugh Edmeades brought elite international auction experience from fine art and classic cars, adding polish and precision to modern IPL auctions.(Photo Credit - X)

5. Health Scare That Changed IPL Auction History

5. Health Scare That Changed IPL Auction History

The IPL 2022 auction witnessed a rare disruption when Edmeades suffered postural hypotension, forcing an immediate on-stage replacement during live bidding.(Photo Credit - X)

6. Charu Sharma’s Calm Under Pressure

6. Charu Sharma’s Calm Under Pressure

Veteran broadcaster Charu Sharma stepped in seamlessly during IPL 2022, showcasing professionalism and earning widespread praise for handling the high-pressure auction environment.(Photo Credit - X)

7. A Standing Ovation Moment

7. A Standing Ovation Moment

Charu Sharma received a standing ovation after gracefully stepping aside once Hugh Edmeades recovered, a rare moment of sportsmanship in IPL auction history.(Photo Credit - X)

8. Mallika Sagar Broke a Historic Barrier

8. Mallika Sagar Broke a Historic Barrier

Mallika Sagar became the first woman auctioneer in IPL history during the 2024 auction, marking a landmark moment for gender representation in cricket administration.(Photo Credit - X)

9. Proven Success Beyond IPL

9. Proven Success Beyond IPL

Before IPL, Mallika Sagar had already built credibility by conducting the inaugural WPL auction and high-profile Pro Kabaddi League auctions.(Photo Credit - X)

10. The Evolving Face of IPL Auctions

10. The Evolving Face of IPL Auctions

From Madley’s authority to Sagar’s modern charisma, IPL auctioneers reflect the league’s evolution into a globally watched sports business event.(Photo Credit - X)

