IPL 2025: Highest Team Totals for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, DC, PBKS, RR, LSG & GT All Teams - Check In Pics
IPL 2025: Highest Team Totals for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, DC, PBKS, RR, LSG & GT All Teams - Check In Pics

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has always been a stage for explosive batting performances, with teams setting massive totals over the years. Some franchises have established themselves as batting powerhouses, regularly breaching the 200-run mark and setting records for the highest team totals. Let’s take a look at the highest-ever team total for each IPL franchise.

Updated:Mar 12, 2025, 01:43 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – 287

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – 287

SRH set the highest EVER total in IPL history with 287/3 against RCB in IPL 2024. Travis Head’s blistering 102 off 41 balls and Heinrich Klaasen’s destructive 67 off 31 guided the team to this mammoth total.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – 272

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – 272

KKR posted their highest-ever total of 272/7 in IPL 2024 against Delhi Capitals. Sunil Narine’s explosive century and Andre Russell’s finishing touches powered this massive score.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – 263

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – 263

RCB holds the record for the highest IPL total ever, smashing 263/5 against Pune Warriors India in 2013. Chris Gayle’s iconic 175* off 66 balls remains one of the greatest innings in T20 history.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) – 262

Punjab Kings (PBKS) – 262

PBKS registered their highest total in IPL history in 2024, scoring 262/2 against KKR. Jonny Bairstow’s 108* off 48 balls played a pivotal role in this dominant performance.

Delhi Capitals (DC) – 257

Delhi Capitals (DC) – 257

Delhi Capitals’ highest total came in IPL 2024 when they posted 257/4 against Mumbai Indian. Jake Fraser-McGurk’s stunning 84 off 27 balls and Rishabh Pant’s captain’s knock helped DC reach this total.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) – 257

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) – 257

LSG’s highest score came in IPL 2023 when they put up 257/5 against Punjab Kings. Marcus Stoinis (72 off 40) and Kyle Mayers (54 off 24) led the charge with explosive innings.

Mumbai Indians (MI) – 247

Mumbai Indians (MI) – 247

Mumbai Indians’ best batting display came in IPL 2024 when they smashed 247/9 against Delhi Capitals. Tilak Verma and Hardik Pandya led the team to this big total.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – 246

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – 246

CSK’s highest IPL total came back in 2010 when they posted 246/5 against Rajasthan Royals. Murali Vijay’s breathtaking 127 off 56 balls was the highlight of this innings.

Gujarat Titans (GT) – 233

Gujarat Titans (GT) – 233

GT’s biggest total came in IPL 2023 when they put up 233/3 against Mumbai Indians. Shubman Gill’s unbeaten 101 off 49 balls powered the champions to this score.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) – 226

Rajasthan Royals (RR) – 226

RR’s best total in IPL history came in IPL 2020 when they posted 226/6 against Punjab. When Rahul Tewatia hit 5 sixes in a row. 

