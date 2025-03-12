IPL 2025: Highest Team Totals for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, DC, PBKS, RR, LSG & GT All Teams - Check In Pics
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has always been a stage for explosive batting performances, with teams setting massive totals over the years. Some franchises have established themselves as batting powerhouses, regularly breaching the 200-run mark and setting records for the highest team totals. Let’s take a look at the highest-ever team total for each IPL franchise.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – 287
SRH set the highest EVER total in IPL history with 287/3 against RCB in IPL 2024. Travis Head’s blistering 102 off 41 balls and Heinrich Klaasen’s destructive 67 off 31 guided the team to this mammoth total.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – 272
KKR posted their highest-ever total of 272/7 in IPL 2024 against Delhi Capitals. Sunil Narine’s explosive century and Andre Russell’s finishing touches powered this massive score.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – 263
RCB holds the record for the highest IPL total ever, smashing 263/5 against Pune Warriors India in 2013. Chris Gayle’s iconic 175* off 66 balls remains one of the greatest innings in T20 history.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) – 262
PBKS registered their highest total in IPL history in 2024, scoring 262/2 against KKR. Jonny Bairstow’s 108* off 48 balls played a pivotal role in this dominant performance.
Delhi Capitals (DC) – 257
Delhi Capitals’ highest total came in IPL 2024 when they posted 257/4 against Mumbai Indian. Jake Fraser-McGurk’s stunning 84 off 27 balls and Rishabh Pant’s captain’s knock helped DC reach this total.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) – 257
LSG’s highest score came in IPL 2023 when they put up 257/5 against Punjab Kings. Marcus Stoinis (72 off 40) and Kyle Mayers (54 off 24) led the charge with explosive innings.
Mumbai Indians (MI) – 247
Mumbai Indians’ best batting display came in IPL 2024 when they smashed 247/9 against Delhi Capitals. Tilak Verma and Hardik Pandya led the team to this big total.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – 246
CSK’s highest IPL total came back in 2010 when they posted 246/5 against Rajasthan Royals. Murali Vijay’s breathtaking 127 off 56 balls was the highlight of this innings.
Gujarat Titans (GT) – 233
GT’s biggest total came in IPL 2023 when they put up 233/3 against Mumbai Indians. Shubman Gill’s unbeaten 101 off 49 balls powered the champions to this score.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) – 226
RR’s best total in IPL history came in IPL 2020 when they posted 226/6 against Punjab. When Rahul Tewatia hit 5 sixes in a row.
