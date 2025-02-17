IPL Schedule 2025 For RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, SRH, GT, LSG, PBKS, DC, RR - In Pics

photoDetails

english

2859684

The highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to kick off on March 22, with the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The tournament will feature a total of 70 matches across 12 venues, including the traditional home grounds of each franchise, along with Guwahati and Dharamsala as additional venues for Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings, respectively. Each of the 10 participating teams will play 14 matches during the league phase, culminating in the playoffs from May 20 to May 25. The playoffs will include Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator on May 20 and 21, respectively, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The grand finale will be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 25, where the ultimate winner will be crowned. Here’s a detailed look at the full schedules for each team, highlighting their match dates, timings, and venues: