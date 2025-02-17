IPL Schedule 2025 For RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, SRH, GT, LSG, PBKS, DC, RR - In Pics

Advertisement
The highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to kick off on March 22, with the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The tournament will feature a total of 70 matches across 12 venues, including the traditional home grounds of each franchise, along with Guwahati and Dharamsala as additional venues for Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings, respectively. Each of the 10 participating teams will play 14 matches during the league phase, culminating in the playoffs from May 20 to May 25. The playoffs will include Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator on May 20 and 21, respectively, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The grand finale will be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 25, where the ultimate winner will be crowned. Here’s a detailed look at the full schedules for each team, highlighting their match dates, timings, and venues:

Updated:Feb 17, 2025, 09:56 AM IST
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
March 23 (Sunday) – vs Mumbai Indians (MI) in Chennai - 7:30 PM March 30 (Sunday) – vs Delhi Capitals (DC) in Chennai - 7:30 PM April 5 (Saturday) – vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Chennai - 7:30 PM April 11 (Friday) – vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Chennai - 7:30 PM April 15 (Tuesday) – vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) in New Chandigarh - 7:30 PM April 20 (Sunday) – vs Mumbai Indians (MI) in Mumbai - 7:30 PM April 25 (Friday) – vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Chennai - 7:30 PM April 29 (Tuesday) – vs Gujarat Titans (GT) in Chennai - 7:30 PM May 4 (Sunday) – vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Chennai - 3:30 PM May 7 (Wednesday) – vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Kolkata - 7:30 PM May 10 (Saturday) – vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Chennai - 7:30 PM May 13 (Tuesday) – vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Bengaluru - 7:30 PM May 17 (Saturday) – vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad - 7:30 PM May 18 (Sunday) – vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dharamsala - 7:30 PM
Mumbai Indians (MI)

Mumbai Indians (MI)
March 23 (Sunday) – vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai - 7:30 PM March 25 (Tuesday) – vs Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad - 7:30 PM March 31 (Monday) – vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mumbai - 7:30 PM April 4 (Friday) – vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Mumbai - 7:30 PM April 7 (Monday) – vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Mumbai - 7:30 PM April 10 (Thursday) – vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Mumbai - 7:30 PM April 17 (Thursday) – vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Mumbai - 7:30 PM April 20 (Sunday) – vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Mumbai - 7:30 PM April 24 (Thursday) – vs Delhi Capitals (DC) in Mumbai - 7:30 PM April 27 (Sunday) – vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mumbai - 7:30 PM May 1 (Thursday) – vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur - 7:30 PM May 5 (Monday) – vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad - 7:30 PM May 9 (Friday) – vs Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad - 7:30 PM May 11 (Sunday) – vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dharamsala - 7:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
March 22 (Saturday) – vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Kolkata - 7:30 PM March 28 (Friday) – vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Bengaluru - 7:30 PM April 2 (Wednesday) – vs Gujarat Titans (GT) in Bengaluru - 7:30 PM April 5 (Saturday) – vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai - 7:30 PM April 9 (Wednesday) – vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Bengaluru - 7:30 PM April 13 (Sunday) – vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Bengaluru - 7:30 PM April 18 (Friday) – vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Bengaluru - 7:30 PM April 24 (Thursday) – vs Delhi Capitals (DC) in Bengaluru - 7:30 PM April 27 (Sunday) – vs Mumbai Indians (MI) in Bengaluru - 7:30 PM May 3 (Saturday) – vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Bengaluru - 7:30 PM May 7 (Wednesday) – vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Bengaluru - 7:30 PM May 10 (Saturday) – vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad - 7:30 PM May 17 (Saturday) – vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Bengaluru - 7:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
March 23 (Sunday) – vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Hyderabad - 3:30 PM March 27 (Thursday) – vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Hyderabad - 7:30 PM March 30 (Sunday) – vs Gujarat Titans (GT) in Hyderabad - 7:30 PM April 3 (Thursday) – vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Kolkata - 7:30 PM April 6 (Sunday) – vs Gujarat Titans (GT) in Hyderabad - 3:30 PM April 12 (Saturday) – vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Hyderabad - 7:30 PM April 19 (Saturday) – vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Hyderabad - 7:30 PM April 23 (Wednesday) – vs Mumbai Indians (MI) in Mumbai - 7:30 PM April 27 (Sunday) – vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Hyderabad - 7:30 PM May 4 (Sunday) – vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dharamsala - 3:30 PM May 10 (Saturday) – vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Hyderabad - 7:30 PM May 17 (Saturday) – vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Bengaluru - 7:30 PM May 18 (Sunday) – vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow - 7:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Rajasthan Royals (RR)
March 23 (Sunday) – vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad - 3:30 PM March 26 (Wednesday) – vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Guwahati - 7:30 PM March 30 (Sunday) – vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Guwahati - 7:30 PM April 4 (Friday) – vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Jaipur - 7:30 PM April 9 (Wednesday) – vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Jaipur - 7:30 PM April 13 (Sunday) – vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Bengaluru - 7:30 PM April 16 (Wednesday) – vs Delhi Capitals (DC) in Delhi - 7:30 PM April 19 (Saturday) – vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad - 7:30 PM April 22 (Tuesday) – vs Mumbai Indians (MI) in Mumbai - 7:30 PM April 28 (Monday) – vs Gujarat Titans (GT) in Jaipur - 7:30 PM May 3 (Saturday) – vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai - 7:30 PM May 4 (Sunday) – vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Kolkata - 3:30 PM May 16 (Friday) – vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Jaipur - 7:30 PM
Delhi Capitals (DC)

Delhi Capitals (DC)
March 24 (Monday) – vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Visakhapatnam - 7:30 PM March 27 (Thursday) – vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) in New Chandigarh - 7:30 PM March 30 (Sunday) – vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Visakhapatnam - 3:30 PM April 10 (Thursday) – vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Bengaluru - 7:30 PM April 16 (Wednesday) – vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Delhi - 7:30 PM April 20 (Sunday) – vs Mumbai Indians (MI) in Mumbai - 7:30 PM April 22 (Tuesday) – vs Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad - 7:30 PM April 27 (Sunday) – vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Bengaluru - 7:30 PM April 29 (Tuesday) – vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Delhi - 7:30 PM May 5 (Monday) – vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad - 7:30 PM May 11 (Sunday) – vs Gujarat Titans (GT) in Delhi - 7:30 PM May 13 (Tuesday) – vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai - 7:30 PM May 18 (Sunday) – vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dharamsala - 7:30 PM
Gujarat Titans (GT)

Gujarat Titans (GT)
March 25 (Tuesday) – vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Ahmedabad - 7:30 PM March 29 (Saturday) – vs Mumbai Indians (MI) in Ahmedabad - 7:30 PM April 2 (Wednesday) – vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Bengaluru - 7:30 PM April 6 (Sunday) – vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad - 3:30 PM April 9 (Wednesday) – vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur - 7:30 PM April 12 (Saturday) – vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow - 7:30 PM April 14 (Monday) – vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai - 7:30 PM April 19 (Saturday) – vs Delhi Capitals (DC) in Ahmedabad - 7:30 PM April 23 (Wednesday) – vs Mumbai Indians (MI) in Mumbai - 7:30 PM April 28 (Monday) – vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur - 7:30 PM May 2 (Friday) – vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad - 7:30 PM May 11 (Sunday) – vs Delhi Capitals (DC) in Delhi - 7:30 PM May 18 (Sunday) – vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Ahmedabad - 7:30 PM
Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Punjab Kings (PBKS)
March 24 (Monday) – vs Delhi Capitals (DC) in Visakhapatnam - 7:30 PM March 25 (Tuesday) – vs Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad - 7:30 PM March 27 (Thursday) – vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow - 7:30 PM April 5 (Saturday) – vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) in New Chandigarh - 7:30 PM April 8 (Tuesday) – vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in New Chandigarh - 7:30 PM April 12 (Saturday) – vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad - 7:30 PM April 15 (Tuesday) – vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in New Chandigarh - 7:30 PM April 18 (Friday) – vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Bengaluru - 7:30 PM April 20 (Sunday) – vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Bengaluru - 7:30 PM April 25 (Friday) – vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad - 7:30 PM April 27 (Sunday) – vs Mumbai Indians (MI) in Mumbai - 7:30 PM May 4 (Sunday) – vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Dharamsala - 3:30 PM May 8 (Thursday) – vs Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dharamsala - 7:30 PM May 16 (Friday) – vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur - 7:30 PM
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
March 24 (Monday) – vs Delhi Capitals (DC) in Visakhapatnam - 7:30 PM March 27 (Thursday) – vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Lucknow - 7:30 PM March 29 (Saturday) – vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad - 7:30 PM April 4 (Friday) – vs Mumbai Indians (MI) in Mumbai - 7:30 PM April 5 (Saturday) – vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur - 7:30 PM April 6 (Sunday) – vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Kolkata - 3:30 PM April 12 (Saturday) – vs Gujarat Titans (GT) in Lucknow - 7:30 PM April 14 (Monday) – vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai - 7:30 PM April 19 (Saturday) – vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dharamsala - 7:30 PM April 22 (Tuesday) – vs Delhi Capitals (DC) in Delhi - 7:30 PM April 25 (Friday) – vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Bengaluru - 7:30 PM May 4 (Sunday) – vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dharamsala - 3:30 PM May 18 (Sunday) – vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Lucknow - 7:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
March 22 (Saturday) – vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Kolkata - 7:30 PM - March 26 (Wednesday) – vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati - 7:30 PM - March 31 (Monday) – vs Mumbai Indians (MI) in Mumbai - 7:30 PM - April 3 (Thursday) – vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Kolkata - 7:30 PM - April 6 (Sunday) – vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Kolkata - 3:30 PM - April 11 (Friday) – vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai - 7:30 PM April 15 (Tuesday) – vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) in New Chandigarh - 7:30 PM April 21 (Monday) – vs Gujarat Titans (GT) in Kolkata - 7:30 PM - April 26 (Saturday) – vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Kolkata - 7:30 PM - April 29 (Tuesday) – vs Delhi Capitals (DC) in Delhi - 7:30 PM May 4 (Sunday) – vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Kolkata - 7:30 PM - May 7 (Wednesday) – vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Kolkata - 7:30 PM  May 10 (Saturday) – vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad - 7:30 PM May 17 (Saturday) – vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Bengaluru - 7:30 PM
