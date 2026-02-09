IPL stars from CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH who are representing India at T20 World Cup 2026 - Check in pics

photoDetails

As the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 unfolds across India and Sri Lanka, the defending champions India are once again relying on a blend of explosive talent and seasoned performers to retain their crown.

With the tournament kicking off on February 7, 2026, and matches already underway, the Indian squad features a host of stars from the Indian Premier League (IPL), where many honed their skills in high-pressure scenarios. The IPL, known for its role in nurturing T20 specialists, has players scattered across its 10 franchises contributing to the national side.

Here is the breakdown of the Indian T20 World Cup 2026 stars and the IPL teams they represent: