IPL stars from CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH who are representing India at T20 World Cup 2026 - Check in pics
As the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 unfolds across India and Sri Lanka, the defending champions India are once again relying on a blend of explosive talent and seasoned performers to retain their crown.
With the tournament kicking off on February 7, 2026, and matches already underway, the Indian squad features a host of stars from the Indian Premier League (IPL), where many honed their skills in high-pressure scenarios. The IPL, known for its role in nurturing T20 specialists, has players scattered across its 10 franchises contributing to the national side.
Here is the breakdown of the Indian T20 World Cup 2026 stars and the IPL teams they represent:
Suryakumar Yadav (MI)
Suryakumar Yadav, who is the backbone of Mumbai Indians (MI), five-time IPL champions in Indian Premier League (IPL, is leading India at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Suryakumar played a match-winning knock in his team's campaign opener against the UAE in Mumbai. (Pic credit: Mumbai Indians)
Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
Abhishek Sharma, a hard-hitting opener with part-time spin, will be key for India's success at T20 World Cup 2026. Abhishek's IPL exploits for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) earned him a spot in the national side. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
Axar Patel (DC)
Axar Patel, the current vice-captain of India at the T20 World Cup 2026, is a key player for Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL. Axar, the left-arm spinner and a handy batter, led DC during IPL 2025 season. (Pic credit: Delhi Capitals)
Sanju Samson (CSK)
Sanju Samson, the wicket-keeper batter, now with Chennai Super Kings (CSK after a move from RR , provides India a explosive opening option and safe hands behind the stumps at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. (Pic credit: CSK)
Ishan Kishan (SRH)
Ishan Kishan, the attacking wicket-keeper batter, who is part of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL, brings firepower and flexibility to the Indian batting order at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
Tilak Varma (MI)
Tilak Varma, a young left-handed batter, has impressed with his composure under pressure, making him a key figure in India's batting lineup at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Tilak has been also a crucial player for Mumbai Indians in IPL in the last few years. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
Hardik Pandya (MI)
Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians captain and star all-rounder brings balance to the Indian side at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 with his hard-hitting batting and seam bowling. (Pic credit: Mumbai Indians)
Shivam Dube (CSK)
Shivam Dube, a key player for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL, is known for his towering sixes against spin. Dube's all-round abilities make him a valuable asset for India at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 in the middle overs. (Pic credit: CSK)
Rinku Singh (KKR)
Rinku Singh, who is famous for his last-over heroics for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL, is India's finisher extraordinaire, capable of turning games with his clean hitting. He is set to be a key player for India at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. (Pic credit: KKR)
Jasprit Bumrah (MI)
India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's yorkers and variations are unmatched. Bumrah, who is also Mumbai Indians' go-to bowler in IPL, could decide India's fate in crunch games of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)
Arshdeep Singh, the left-arm pacer who excels with his yorkers and swing, will be a key player for India at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Arshdeep has been a key player for Punjab Kings in their bowling department in the last few years. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
Kuldeep Yadav (DC)
Kuldeep Yadav, the chinaman spinner, who trouble batters with his variations and flight, is a key asset for India at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Kuldeep has been a backbone of Delhi Capitals bowling lineup in IPL in the last few years. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR)
Varun Chakaravarthy, the mystery spinner has been a revelation, using his leg-breaks and googlies to bamboozle opponents. Retained by KKR, Varun is a key part of India's spin attack at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
Washington Sundar (GT)
Washington Sundar, the spin all-rounder who plays for Gujarat Titans in IPL, provides economical bowling and useful lower-order contributions to the Indian lineup. (Pic credit: GT/BCCI/IPL)
Mohammed Siraj (GT)
Mohammed Siraj, who is a key pacer for Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL, has replaced injured Harshit Rana in India squad at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Siraj made an instant impact by taking three wickets in India's victory against the USA in their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign opener in Mumbai. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
