India's preparations for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 have hit a snag with Tilak Varma's recent abdominal injury issue. Tilak, a key left-handed middle-order batter in T20I setup and the hero of India's Asia Cup victory in Dubai last year, underwent a surgery for Testicular Torsion in Rajkot on Wednesday, January 7. This has ruled him out of the first three T20Is against New Zealand, with his availability for the remaining matches and potentially the Men's T20 World Cup 2026, starting February 7, in doubt due to a 3-4 week recovery period.

Notably, Tilak, a key middle-order anchor in Suryakumar Yadav's squad, has been a consistent performer with his ability to stabilize innings and accelerate against spin. With Tilak sidelined, selectors face a dilemma in the middle order, where balance, left-right combinations, and finishing power are crucial.

Here's a look at the top potential replacements of injured Tilak Varma In India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad: