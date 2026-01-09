IPL Stars From RCB, CSK, PBKS, GT, RR, DC Who Could Replace Tilak Varma In India's T20 World Cup 2026 Squad - Check In Pics
India's preparations for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 have hit a snag with Tilak Varma's recent abdominal injury issue. Tilak, a key left-handed middle-order batter in T20I setup and the hero of India's Asia Cup victory in Dubai last year, underwent a surgery for Testicular Torsion in Rajkot on Wednesday, January 7. This has ruled him out of the first three T20Is against New Zealand, with his availability for the remaining matches and potentially the Men's T20 World Cup 2026, starting February 7, in doubt due to a 3-4 week recovery period.
Notably, Tilak, a key middle-order anchor in Suryakumar Yadav's squad, has been a consistent performer with his ability to stabilize innings and accelerate against spin. With Tilak sidelined, selectors face a dilemma in the middle order, where balance, left-right combinations, and finishing power are crucial.
Here's a look at the top potential replacements of injured Tilak Varma In India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad:
Shreyas Iyer (PBKS)
Shreyas Iyer, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain) stands out as the most straightforward and role-accurate replacement of injured Tilak Varma in India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad. Shreyas, a proven middle-order batter (No. 3/4), offers stability, handles spin well, and accelerates under pressure. Iyer, who recently cleared his fitness test after injury concerns, smashed an impressive fifty for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. (Pic credit: IANS)
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)
Ruturaj Gaikwad, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper, has evolved into a reliable opener and middle-order option with his IPL-honed versatile skills and healthy strike rate (over 145 in T20Is). His ability to anchor and accelerate, combined with recent domestic form, makes him a solid replacement option for injured Tilak Varma in India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad. (Pic credit: IANS)
Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)
While primarily an opener, Rajasthan Royals (RR) star Yashasvi Jaiswal's explosive batting could be a game-changer for the Indian team. If the Indian team management decides to rejig the batting order, Jaiswal could be an option to consider for his aggressive strokeplay. His fearless approach and ability to score quickly at the top of the order could provide India with a flying start at the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. While he might not be a like-for-like replacement for Varma in the middle order, Jaiswal's inclusion could lead to a strategic reshuffle. (Pic credit: IANS)
Devdutt Padikkal (RCB)
Devdutt Padikkal, the star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter, who has been in red-hot form in the ongoing domestic cricket season, is a able replacement for Tilak Varma in India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad. Padikkal offers a 'like-for-like' left-handed batting option to the Indian T20I team in the top-to-middle order. (Pic credit: IANS)
KL Rahul (DC)
KL Rahul, who plays for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL, is also one of the candidates to replace injured Tilak Varma in India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad. Rahul has not played a T20I for India since late 2022 but he made a strong case for a comeback with a standout IPL 2025 season with the Delhi Capitals, scoring 539 runs at a strike rate of 149.72, showing a significantly more aggressive approach than in previous years. He offers the team flexibility as he can open or bat in the middle order, and provides a veteran wicketkeeping option alongside Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan. (Pic credit: IANS)
Shubman Gill (GT)
Despite being surprisingly omitted from the original squad time, Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill remains a strong candidate to replace injured Tilak Varma in India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad. His classy strokeplay, consistency and ability to bat at No. 3 make him a natural fit in India's squad. However, including him might require reshuffling, as he was initially overlooked for specialist T20 roles. (Pic credit: IANS)
Rajat Patidar (RCB)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar is also one of the candidates to replace injured Tilak Varma in India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad. One of the main reasons selectors could eye Patidar as replacement is his elite ability to play spin in the middle overs - a crucial skill for the T20 World Cup tracks in India and Sri Lanka. (Pic credit: IANS)
