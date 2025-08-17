IPL Stars From RCB, KKR, DC, SRH, MI, RR Who Will Play In Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2025 - Check In Pics
The third edition of the UP T20 League will be played on August 17 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, also known as Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The UP T20 League 2025 will feature six teams and many prominent IPL players are featuring in the league, which is being organised by the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA).
Here's list of IPL stars who are set to play in UP T20 League 2025:
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Lucknow Falcons)
Veteran India pacer played a key role in maiden title win of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during the IPL 2025 season. Bhuvneshwar will now represent Lucknow Falcons franchise in the UP T20 League 2025 and will look to help his team win the title. (Pic credit - IANS)
Rinku Singh (Meerut Mavericks)
Rinku Singh has been a key player for three times IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the last few seasons. He will now lead Meerut Mavericks in the UP T20 League 2025 and will look to help his team win the title with his captaincy as well as batting. (Pic credit - IANS)
Sameer Rizvi (Kanpur Superstars)
Sameer Rizvi, the attacking batter, who was part of Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025, will lead Kanpur Superstars in the UP T20 League 2025, with an aim to help his team win the title. (Pic credit - IANS)
Dhruv Jurel (Gaur Gorakhpur Lions)
India wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel was a key player for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 season. Jurel will now lead Gaur Gorakhpur Lions in the UP T20 League 2025 and will look to help his team win the title with his captaincy as well as batting. (Pic credit - IANS)
Vipraj Nigam (Lucknow Falcons)
Vipraj Nigam, who made valuable contributions for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025, will represent Lucknow Falcons in the UP T20 League 2025 and his all-round skill will be crucial for his team's success. (Pic credit - IANS)
Karn Sharma (Noida Kings)
Karn Sharma was a key member of Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2025 season. He will now play for Noida Kings in the UP T20 League 2025 and his leg-spin will be vital for his team's success. (Pic credit - IANS)
Zeeshan Ansari (Meerut Mavericks)
Zeeshan Ansari, who was part of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2025 season, will represent Meerut Mavericks in the UP T20 League 2025 and his spin bowling will be crucial for his team. (Pic credit - IANS)
Trending Photos