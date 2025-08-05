Advertisement
IPL Stars From RCB, MI, CSK, LSG, SRH, GT, RR Who Will Play In The Hundred 2025 - Check In Pics

The fifth edition of The Hundred started on Tuesday, August 5, featuring England’s finest alongside top international talent. Several prominent IPL players from some big IPL franchises like MI, CSK, RCB and others are set to participate in The Hundred 2025 in England.

Here's list of IPL players, who will feature in The Hundred 2025:

Updated:Aug 05, 2025, 11:43 PM IST
Phil Salt (Manchester Originals)

1/10
Phil Salt (Manchester Originals)

England wicket-keeper batter Phil Salt played a key role in RCB's IPL 2025 title win by giving explosive start at the top. Salt will now play for Manchester Originals in the 2025 edition of The Hundred. (Pic Credit: IANS)  

Trent Boult (Birmingham Phoenix)

2/10
Trent Boult (Birmingham Phoenix)

Trent Boult, who was one of the crucial bowlers for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025, will represent Birmingham Phoenix in the 2025 edition of The Hundred. (Pic Credit: IANS)

 

Jos Buttler (Oval Invincibles)

3/10
Jos Buttler (Oval Invincibles)

Jos Buttler, the former England, who played at No. 3 for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025, will represent Manchester Originals in the 2025 edition of The Hundred.  (Pic Credit: IANS)  

Rashid Khan (Oval Invincibles)

4/10
Rashid Khan (Oval Invincibles)

Afghan leg-spinner, who was a key player for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025, will represent Oval Invincibles in the 2025 edition of The Hundred. (Pic Credit: IANS)  

Noor Ahmad (Manchester Originals)

5/10
Noor Ahmad (Manchester Originals)

Noor Ahmad, the young Afghan spinner, who was one of the most successful bowlers for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025 with an economy of 8.16, will play for Manchester Originals in the 2025 edition of The Hundred.  (Pic Credit: IANS)  

Mitchell Santner (Northern Superchargers)

6/10
Mitchell Santner (Northern Superchargers)

New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner, who was a key figure in Mumbai Indians bowling lineup in IPL 2025, will represent Northern Superchargers in the 2025 edition of The Hundred. (Pic Credit: IANS)  

Heinrich Klaasen (Southern Brave)

7/10
Heinrich Klaasen (Southern Brave)

Heinrich Klaasen, who has been one of the best batters for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL in the last few seasons, will play for Manchester Originals in the 2025 edition of The Hundred. (Pic Credit: IANS)

 

Jofra Archer (Southern Brave)

8/10
Jofra Archer (Southern Brave)

Jofra Archer, who was part of Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025, will play for Southern Brave in the 2025 edition of The Hundred. (Pic Credit: IANS)  

Rachin Ravindra (Manchester Originals)

9/10
Rachin Ravindra (Manchester Originals)

Rachin Ravindra, who was part of CSK squad in the IPL 2025, will play for Manchester Originals in the 2025 edition of The Hundred. (Pic Credit: IANS)  

David Miller (Northern Superchargers)

10/10
David Miller (Northern Superchargers)

David Miller, who played for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2025, will represent Northern Superchargers in the 2025 edition of The Hundred. (Pic Credit: IANS)   

