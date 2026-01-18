Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3008128https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ipl-stars-from-rcb-rr-lsg-srh-kkr-who-could-replace-injured-washington-sundar-in-india-squad-for-t20-world-cup-2026-check-in-pics-3008128
NewsPhotosIPL Stars From RCB, RR, LSG, SRH, KKR Who Could Replace Injured Washington Sundar In India Squad For T20 World Cup 2026 - Check In Pics
photoDetails

IPL Stars From RCB, RR, LSG, SRH, KKR Who Could Replace Injured Washington Sundar In India Squad For T20 World Cup 2026 - Check In Pics

Washington Sundar's participation in the T20 World Cup 2026 is currently under a cloud of uncertainty. After sustaining a side strain (rib injury) during the first ODI against New Zealand on January 11 in Vadodara, Sundar has been ruled out of the T20I series against the Kiwis and is undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE).

Reports indicate that Sundar's injury is more severe than initially thought, requiring time at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, and full recovery before the T20 World Cup 2026 is uncertain. With the T20 World Cup 2026 set to begin on February 7, 2026, the Indian selectors have a narrow window (until the January 31 deadline) to decide on a replacement if Sundar fails to recover on time.

Here's a look at some contenders, who have done well in IPL as well as domestic cricket and could step up to replace unfit Washington Sundar in India's squad for T20 World Cup 2026:

Updated:Jan 18, 2026, 08:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Ravi Bishnoi (Rajasthan Royals)

1/7
Ravi Bishnoi (Rajasthan Royals)

Ravi Bishnoi, who is set to play for Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming IPL 2026 season, has been already named as Washington Sundar's replacement for the New Zealand T20I series. While Sundar is an off-spinning all-rounder, Bishnoi is a specialist leg-spinner with good control, variations, and T20I experience. While not a batting all-rounder like Sundar, he strengthens the spin department (alongside Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, and Axar Patel) and fits if India prioritizes bowling depth in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026.  (Pic credit: RR)

 

Follow Us

Krunal Pandya (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

2/7
Krunal Pandya (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Krunal Pandya brings a similar left-arm orthodox skillset to the table as Washington Sundar, with a slightly more attacking approach with the bat. He has a proven track record in the IPL of picking up crucial wickets in the middle overs and can launch an assault with the bat when required. His experience and ability to perform under pressure in domestic circuits as well IPL make him a strong contender.  (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

Shahbaz Ahmed (Lucknow Super Giants)

3/7
Shahbaz Ahmed (Lucknow Super Giants)

Shahbaz Ahmed, who plays for Bengal in domestic cricket and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL, is a decent spin all-rounder. He offers left-arm variation (different from Washington Sundar's off-spin), decent batting, and has prior India caps. Shahbaz can be a good contender to replace Sundar in India's squad for T20 World Cup 2026.  (Pic credit: LSG)   

Follow Us

Riyan Parag (Rajasthan Royals)

4/7
Riyan Parag (Rajasthan Royals)

Riyan Parag, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in IPL, is one of the most attractive replacement options for Washington Sundar, with the batting all-rounder reportedly close to full fitness after recovering from a shoulder injury that sidelined him from the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. His domestic form has been mixed lately but Parag was among the first all-rounders that the Gautam Gambhir-led team management invested in, so he might get an opportunity.  (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

Ayush Badoni (Lucknow Super Giants)

5/7
Ayush Badoni (Lucknow Super Giants)

Ayush Badoni, a Lucknow Super Giants player has been called as Washington Sundar's replacement in the ongoing NZ ODI series. A batting-focused all-rounder with handy off-spin, he's seen as a "dark horse" or flexible option. His recent domestic/IPL form and ability to bat in the middle order make him a strong contender for a like-for-like swap for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. (Pic credit: IANS)   

Follow Us

Harsh Dubey (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

6/7
Harsh Dubey (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Harsh Dubey, the left-arm spinning all-rounder has been in red-hot form for Vidarbha in domestic cricket. He also impressed during IPL 2025 season while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad and can be a very good replacement for Washington Sundar in India squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, starting in February.  (Pic credit: IANS)

 

Follow Us

Anukul Roy (Kolkata Knight Riders)

7/7
Anukul Roy (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Jharkhand all-rounder Anukul Roy had a great SMAT 2025 season and played a key role in his team's title win. He was named the Player of the Series after scoring 303 runs in 11 games at a strike-rate of 160.31, and picking up 18 wickets at 15.38 each and an economy rate of 7.41. Anukul, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL can be a good replacement for Washington Sundar in India squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, starting in February. (Pic credit: IANS) 

 

Follow Us
Washington SundarWashington Sundar injuryWashington Sundar injury updateWashington Sundar vs New ZealandWashington Sundar T20 World Cup 2026Washington Sundar T20 World Cup 2026 participation doubtWashington Sundar T20 World Cup 2026 replacementWashington Sundar T20 World Cup 2026 replacement India squadWashington Sundar T20 World Cup 2026 replacement players listRavi BishnoiRavi Bishnoi RRKrunal PandyaKrunal Pandya RCBShahbaz AhmedShahbaz Ahmed LSGRiyan ParagRiyan Parag RRAyush BadoniAyush Badoni LSGHarsh DubeyHarsh Dubey SRHAnukul RoyAnukul Roy KKRRRRCBLSGSRHKKRrajasthan royalsRoyal Challengers BengaluruLucknow Super GiantsSunrisers HyderabadKolkata Knight RidersRavi Bishnoi Washington Sundar replacement T20 World Cup 2026Ayush Badoni Washington Sundar replacement T20 World Cup 2026Riyan Parag T20 WC 2026Shahbaz Ahmed T20 WC 2026Harsh Dubey T20 WC
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
2016 movies
‘2026 Is The New 2016’: From M.S. Dhoni To Airlift — Where To Watch These Iconic Films Online
camera icon13
title
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPE
Weekly Health Horoscope For January 19- 25: You May Not Realise How Tense Your Body Is, Zodiacs
camera icon13
title
Weekly love horoscope
Weekly Love Horoscope For January 19- 25: Singles May Open Up Slowly, Testing The Water; Zodiacs
camera icon8
title
business success story
From Rs 90 Salary To Rs 50,00,00,00,000 Company: Meet Man Who Started As A Canteen Worker; His Business Is…
camera icon5
title
Women’s Premier League 2026 standings
WPL 2026 Standings After Delhi Capitals Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match: RCB On Top Without Any Loss, MI Follows Behind - Check