IPL Stars From RCB, RR, LSG, SRH, KKR Who Could Replace Injured Washington Sundar In India Squad For T20 World Cup 2026 - Check In Pics
Washington Sundar's participation in the T20 World Cup 2026 is currently under a cloud of uncertainty. After sustaining a side strain (rib injury) during the first ODI against New Zealand on January 11 in Vadodara, Sundar has been ruled out of the T20I series against the Kiwis and is undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE).
Reports indicate that Sundar's injury is more severe than initially thought, requiring time at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, and full recovery before the T20 World Cup 2026 is uncertain. With the T20 World Cup 2026 set to begin on February 7, 2026, the Indian selectors have a narrow window (until the January 31 deadline) to decide on a replacement if Sundar fails to recover on time.
Here's a look at some contenders, who have done well in IPL as well as domestic cricket and could step up to replace unfit Washington Sundar in India's squad for T20 World Cup 2026:
Ravi Bishnoi (Rajasthan Royals)
Ravi Bishnoi, who is set to play for Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming IPL 2026 season, has been already named as Washington Sundar's replacement for the New Zealand T20I series. While Sundar is an off-spinning all-rounder, Bishnoi is a specialist leg-spinner with good control, variations, and T20I experience. While not a batting all-rounder like Sundar, he strengthens the spin department (alongside Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, and Axar Patel) and fits if India prioritizes bowling depth in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. (Pic credit: RR)
Krunal Pandya (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Krunal Pandya brings a similar left-arm orthodox skillset to the table as Washington Sundar, with a slightly more attacking approach with the bat. He has a proven track record in the IPL of picking up crucial wickets in the middle overs and can launch an assault with the bat when required. His experience and ability to perform under pressure in domestic circuits as well IPL make him a strong contender. (Pic credit: IANS)
Shahbaz Ahmed (Lucknow Super Giants)
Shahbaz Ahmed, who plays for Bengal in domestic cricket and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL, is a decent spin all-rounder. He offers left-arm variation (different from Washington Sundar's off-spin), decent batting, and has prior India caps. Shahbaz can be a good contender to replace Sundar in India's squad for T20 World Cup 2026. (Pic credit: LSG)
Riyan Parag (Rajasthan Royals)
Riyan Parag, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in IPL, is one of the most attractive replacement options for Washington Sundar, with the batting all-rounder reportedly close to full fitness after recovering from a shoulder injury that sidelined him from the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. His domestic form has been mixed lately but Parag was among the first all-rounders that the Gautam Gambhir-led team management invested in, so he might get an opportunity. (Pic credit: IANS)
Ayush Badoni (Lucknow Super Giants)
Ayush Badoni, a Lucknow Super Giants player has been called as Washington Sundar's replacement in the ongoing NZ ODI series. A batting-focused all-rounder with handy off-spin, he's seen as a "dark horse" or flexible option. His recent domestic/IPL form and ability to bat in the middle order make him a strong contender for a like-for-like swap for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. (Pic credit: IANS)
Harsh Dubey (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
Harsh Dubey, the left-arm spinning all-rounder has been in red-hot form for Vidarbha in domestic cricket. He also impressed during IPL 2025 season while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad and can be a very good replacement for Washington Sundar in India squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, starting in February. (Pic credit: IANS)
Anukul Roy (Kolkata Knight Riders)
Jharkhand all-rounder Anukul Roy had a great SMAT 2025 season and played a key role in his team's title win. He was named the Player of the Series after scoring 303 runs in 11 games at a strike-rate of 160.31, and picking up 18 wickets at 15.38 each and an economy rate of 7.41. Anukul, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL can be a good replacement for Washington Sundar in India squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, starting in February. (Pic credit: IANS)
Trending Photos