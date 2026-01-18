IPL Stars From RCB, RR, LSG, SRH, KKR Who Could Replace Injured Washington Sundar In India Squad For T20 World Cup 2026 - Check In Pics

photoDetails

Washington Sundar's participation in the T20 World Cup 2026 is currently under a cloud of uncertainty. After sustaining a side strain (rib injury) during the first ODI against New Zealand on January 11 in Vadodara, Sundar has been ruled out of the T20I series against the Kiwis and is undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE).

Reports indicate that Sundar's injury is more severe than initially thought, requiring time at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, and full recovery before the T20 World Cup 2026 is uncertain. With the T20 World Cup 2026 set to begin on February 7, 2026, the Indian selectors have a narrow window (until the January 31 deadline) to decide on a replacement if Sundar fails to recover on time.

Here's a look at some contenders, who have done well in IPL as well as domestic cricket and could step up to replace unfit Washington Sundar in India's squad for T20 World Cup 2026: