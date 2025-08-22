Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2950121https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ipl-stars-from-rcb-srh-csk-kkr-rr-who-will-make-asia-cup-debut-for-india-in-2025-check-in-pics-2950121
NewsPhotosIPL Stars From RCB, SRH, CSK, KKR, RR, Who Will Make Asia Cup Debut For India In 2025 - Check In Pics
photoDetails

IPL Stars From RCB, SRH, CSK, KKR, RR, Who Will Make Asia Cup Debut For India In 2025 - Check In Pics

India on Tuesday, August 19, announced their 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9 to 28. Suryakumar Yadav will captain India in next month’s Asia Cup as the team looks to clinch a record-extending ninth title.

Interestingly, there are many Indian players, who are Indian Premier League (IPL) stars, will be making their Asia Cup debut during the upcoming 2025 edition of the tournament.

Here's list of IPL stars who are set to make their Asia Cup debut in 2025:

Updated:Aug 22, 2025, 08:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Abhishek Sharma (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

1/7
Abhishek Sharma (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Abhishek Sharma, who has been one of biggest match winners for Sunrisers Hyderabad in last few IPL seasons, is all set to make his Asia Cup debut in the upcoming 2025 edition of tournament, which will be played  in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9 to 28 in the T20I format. Abhishek has played 17 T20 International matches for India, scoring 535 runs at an average of 33.43 and a strike rate of 193.84 so far. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

Follow Us

Jitesh Sharma (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

2/7
Jitesh Sharma (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

Jitesh Sharma, who played some crucial match-winning knocks for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their title winning IPL 2025 campaign, is all set to make his Asia Cup debut in the upcoming 2025 edition of tournament, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the T20I format. Jitesh Sharma has played 9 T20 International matches for India, scoring 100 runs with a highest score of 35 and an average of 14.28 so far. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

Follow Us

Harshit Rana (Kolkata Knight Riders)

3/7
Harshit Rana (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Young India fast bowler Harshit Rana, who has been a key member of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the last few seasons, will make his Asia Cup debut in the upcoming 2025 edition of tournament, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the T20I format. Harshit Rana has played one T20 International match for India, in which he took 3 wickets for 33 runs. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

Rinku Singh (Kolkata Knight Riders)

4/7
Rinku Singh (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Rinku Singh, the left-handed finisher from Kolkata Knight Riders, is set to make his Asia Cup debut in the upcoming 2025 edition of tournament, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the T20I format. Rinku Singh has played 33 T20Is for India so far and scored 546 runs at an average of 42.00 and a strike rate of 161.06, with a highest score of 69 not out. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

Follow Us

Shivam Dube (Chennai Super Kings)

5/7
Shivam Dube (Chennai Super Kings)

Shivam Dube, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings in the last few seasons, will also make his Asia Cup debut in the upcoming 2025 edition of tournament, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the T20I format. In 35 T20I matches, Shivam has scored 531 runs with an average of 31.23, with the help of four half-centuries so far. He has also taken 13 wickets with his medium pace bowling, with a best bowling figure of 3/30. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

Follow Us

Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals)

6/7
Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals)

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson will also make his Asia Cup debut in the upcoming 2025 edition of the tournament, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the T20I format. Samson has scored 861 runs in 42 T20Is so far at an average of 25.32 and a strike rate of 152.39, including three centuries and two half-centuries. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

Follow Us

Varun Chakravarthy (Kolkata Knight Riders)

7/7
Varun Chakravarthy (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Varun Chakravarthy, who has been of the biggest match winners for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the last few seasons, will also make his Asia Cup debut in the upcoming 2025 edition of tournament, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the T20I format. Varun has played 18 T20Is for India so far, taking 33 wickets at an average of 14.57 with a best of 5/17. (Pic credit: IANS) 

Follow Us
Asia Cup 2025Asia CupAsia Cup 2025 India squadIndia squad Asia Cup 2025India Asia Cup 2025 squadAsia Cup 2025 Team IndiaRCBSRHCSKKKRRRRoyal Challengers BengaluruSunrisers HyderabadChennai Super KingsKolkata Knight Ridersrajasthan royalsAbhishek SharmaAbhishek Sharma Sunrisers HyderabadAbhishek Sharma SRHAbhishek Sharma IPL RecordsAbhishek Sharma T20I recordsAbhishek Sharma Asia Cup debutAbhishek Sharma Asia Cup 2025Jitesh SharmaJitesh Sharma RCBJitesh Sharma IPL recordsJitesh Sharma Asia Cup debutJitesh Sharma Asia Cup 2025Jitesh Sharma T20I recordsHarshit RanaHarshit Rana KKRHarshit Rana T20I recordsHarshit Rana Asia Cup debutHarshit Rana Asia Cup 2025Harshit Rana IPL RecordsRinku Singhrinku singh kkrRinku Singh IPL RecordsRinku Singh Asia Cup 2025Rinku Singh Asia Cup debutShivam DubeShivam Dube CSKShivam Dube IPL recordsShivam Dube Asia Cup 2025Shivam Dube Asia Cup debutSanju SamsonSanju Samson Rajasthan RoyalsSanj
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
Muslims
10 Countries In The World With Almost Zero Muslim Population- Check List
camera icon8
title
Bigg Boss 19
From Bigg Boss Underdog To Bollywood Star: This Actor Went From Lowest Paid Contestant Of Her Season To Sharing Screen With Aamir Khan
camera icon6
title
Indian Air Force
Inside India’s Air Force Combat Fleet: Su-30MKI To Rafale And Tejas, Enemies' Nightmare, Guardians Of Sky
camera icon7
title
Chiranjeevi Networth 2025
Chiranjeevi Networth 2025: Inside Megastar's 25,000 Sq Ft Mansion, Luxury Cars, Private Jet And 'Vishwambhara' Glimpse
camera icon8
title
Beautiful Train Journey
India’s Most Beautiful Railway Journeys: Explore Scenic Routes Across Country
NEWS ON ONE CLICK