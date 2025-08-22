IPL Stars From RCB, SRH, CSK, KKR, RR, Who Will Make Asia Cup Debut For India In 2025 - Check In Pics
India on Tuesday, August 19, announced their 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9 to 28. Suryakumar Yadav will captain India in next month’s Asia Cup as the team looks to clinch a record-extending ninth title.
Interestingly, there are many Indian players, who are Indian Premier League (IPL) stars, will be making their Asia Cup debut during the upcoming 2025 edition of the tournament.
Here's list of IPL stars who are set to make their Asia Cup debut in 2025:
Abhishek Sharma (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
Abhishek Sharma, who has been one of biggest match winners for Sunrisers Hyderabad in last few IPL seasons, is all set to make his Asia Cup debut in the upcoming 2025 edition of tournament, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9 to 28 in the T20I format. Abhishek has played 17 T20 International matches for India, scoring 535 runs at an average of 33.43 and a strike rate of 193.84 so far. (Pic credit: IANS)
Jitesh Sharma (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
Jitesh Sharma, who played some crucial match-winning knocks for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their title winning IPL 2025 campaign, is all set to make his Asia Cup debut in the upcoming 2025 edition of tournament, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the T20I format. Jitesh Sharma has played 9 T20 International matches for India, scoring 100 runs with a highest score of 35 and an average of 14.28 so far. (Pic credit: IANS)
Harshit Rana (Kolkata Knight Riders)
Young India fast bowler Harshit Rana, who has been a key member of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the last few seasons, will make his Asia Cup debut in the upcoming 2025 edition of tournament, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the T20I format. Harshit Rana has played one T20 International match for India, in which he took 3 wickets for 33 runs. (Pic credit: IANS)
Rinku Singh (Kolkata Knight Riders)
Rinku Singh, the left-handed finisher from Kolkata Knight Riders, is set to make his Asia Cup debut in the upcoming 2025 edition of tournament, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the T20I format. Rinku Singh has played 33 T20Is for India so far and scored 546 runs at an average of 42.00 and a strike rate of 161.06, with a highest score of 69 not out. (Pic credit: IANS)
Shivam Dube (Chennai Super Kings)
Shivam Dube, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings in the last few seasons, will also make his Asia Cup debut in the upcoming 2025 edition of tournament, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the T20I format. In 35 T20I matches, Shivam has scored 531 runs with an average of 31.23, with the help of four half-centuries so far. He has also taken 13 wickets with his medium pace bowling, with a best bowling figure of 3/30. (Pic credit: IANS)
Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals)
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson will also make his Asia Cup debut in the upcoming 2025 edition of the tournament, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the T20I format. Samson has scored 861 runs in 42 T20Is so far at an average of 25.32 and a strike rate of 152.39, including three centuries and two half-centuries. (Pic credit: IANS)
Varun Chakravarthy (Kolkata Knight Riders)
Varun Chakravarthy, who has been of the biggest match winners for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the last few seasons, will also make his Asia Cup debut in the upcoming 2025 edition of tournament, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the T20I format. Varun has played 18 T20Is for India so far, taking 33 wickets at an average of 14.57 with a best of 5/17. (Pic credit: IANS)
