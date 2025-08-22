IPL Stars From RCB, SRH, CSK, KKR, RR, Who Will Make Asia Cup Debut For India In 2025 - Check In Pics

photoDetails

english

2950081

India on Tuesday, August 19, announced their 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9 to 28. Suryakumar Yadav will captain India in next month’s Asia Cup as the team looks to clinch a record-extending ninth title.

Interestingly, there are many Indian players, who are Indian Premier League (IPL) stars, will be making their Asia Cup debut during the upcoming 2025 edition of the tournament.

Here's list of IPL stars who are set to make their Asia Cup debut in 2025: