IPL Start From Saturday: Know Semifinal Scenario Of RCB, MI, PBKS, GT, KKR, DC & LSG; CSK, RR & SRH Knocked Out - In Pics

As IPL 2025 resumes after a week-long suspension, seven teams remain in contention for playoff spots. Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are one win away from securing their top-four finish. Punjab Kings (PBKS) need two wins to qualify, while Mumbai Indians (MI) must win their remaining matches to stay in the race. Delhi Capitals (DC) require three straight victories, and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) face slim chances, needing perfect results and favorable outcomes. GT, RCB, and PBKS are in strong positions, while DC, MI, and others need help to progress.