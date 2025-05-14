Advertisement
IPL Start From Saturday: Know Semifinal Scenario Of RCB, MI, PBKS, GT, KKR, DC & LSG; CSK, RR & SRH Knocked Out - In Pics
IPL Start From Saturday: Know Semifinal Scenario Of RCB, MI, PBKS, GT, KKR, DC & LSG; CSK, RR & SRH Knocked Out - In Pics

As IPL 2025 resumes after a week-long suspension, seven teams remain in contention for playoff spots. Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are one win away from securing their top-four finish. Punjab Kings (PBKS) need two wins to qualify, while Mumbai Indians (MI) must win their remaining matches to stay in the race. Delhi Capitals (DC) require three straight victories, and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) face slim chances, needing perfect results and favorable outcomes. GT, RCB, and PBKS are in strong positions, while DC, MI, and others need help to progress.

Updated:May 14, 2025, 09:41 AM IST
1. Gujarat Titans Close to Securing Playoffs

1. Gujarat Titans Close to Securing Playoffs

Gujarat Titans need just one more win to guarantee a spot in the top four. With 16 points and a strong net run rate (NRR) of 0.793, their playoff berth is nearly confirmed. Learn more about IPL 2025 standings.

2. RCB and Gujarat Titans in a Similar Position

2. RCB and Gujarat Titans in a Similar Position

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, like Gujarat Titans, are also one win away from qualification. With 16 points and an NRR of 0.482, they need to win at least one of their remaining three games to stay in the race.

3. Punjab Kings' Crucial Run-In

3. Punjab Kings' Crucial Run-In

Punjab Kings require two wins from their last three matches to ensure qualification. Currently on 15 points with a solid NRR of 0.376, their fate rests on beating key opponents like Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.

4. Mumbai Indians Control Their Own Destiny

4. Mumbai Indians Control Their Own Destiny

Mumbai Indians, sitting on 14 points, need to win both remaining games to qualify. Their superior NRR of 1.156 gives them an edge if results go down to the wire. Get updates on IPL 2025 playoffs.

5. Delhi Capitals' Must-Win Situation

5. Delhi Capitals' Must-Win Situation

With only 13 points, Delhi Capitals must win all three of their remaining matches to have any chance of making the playoffs. Their NRR of 0.362 is marginally better than some competitors, but they need consistent form to advance.

6. Kolkata Knight Riders' Slim Playoff Hopes

6. Kolkata Knight Riders' Slim Playoff Hopes

Kolkata Knight Riders, with 11 points, need a perfect run and a lot of luck to qualify. Even with three wins, they may depend on results from other teams, including Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

7. Lucknow Super Giants Struggling for Form

7. Lucknow Super Giants Struggling for Form

Lucknow Super Giants are still mathematically in the race but need to win all their remaining matches to reach 16 points. Their current NRR of -0.469 leaves them with little room for error.

8. Net Run Rate Will Be Crucial for Tight Battles

8. Net Run Rate Will Be Crucial for Tight Battles

With several teams fighting for playoff spots, net run rate (NRR) could be the deciding factor. Teams like Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans are in a strong position due to their superior NRR.

9. The Crucial Fixture: MI vs DC

9. The Crucial Fixture: MI vs DC

The match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals could prove pivotal in the playoff race. MI has two games left, while DC needs to win all three to stay in the hunt for qualification.

10. Key Fixtures to Watch in IPL 2025

10. Key Fixtures to Watch in IPL 2025

The upcoming fixtures, including Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, will determine the fate of the remaining teams. These clashes are crucial for teams aiming for the playoffs.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK