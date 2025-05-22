IPL Teams With The Most Playoff Qualifications: CSK Tops List, MI & RCB Follow- Check Rankings
The Indian Premier League (IPL), known for its intense competition and thrilling performances, has seen certain teams consistently dominate the playoff stages over the years. Here’s team rankings with the most playoff qualifications.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – 12 Playoff Appearances
CSK is enduring one of its most challenging seasons in IPL history. Despite MS Dhoni's leadership, the team has struggled, prompting discussions about potential changes and the future direction of the franchise.
Mumbai Indians (MI) – 11 Playoff Appearances
Mumbai Indians have secured a spot in the playoffs for the 11th time, thanks to a stellar performance by Suryakumar Yadav, who scored an unbeaten 73 against Delhi Capitals. This victory not only highlighted their batting strength but also showcased their effective bowling attack, with Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Santner taking three wickets each.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) – 10 Playoff Appearances
RCB has clinched a playoff berth for the 10th time, demonstrating consistent performance throughout the season. Under the captaincy of Rajat Patidar, the team has shown resilience and strategic prowess, positioning itself as a strong contender in the tournament
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – 8 Playoff Appearances
KKR has experienced a season of highs and lows. While specific details about their current standing are limited, the team continues to be a formidable presence in the league, reaching 8 playoffs.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – 7 Playoff Appearances
After a strong start to the season, including a century innings by Ishan Kishan, SRH faced inconsistencies that led to their early exit from playoff contention. The team will look to regroup and address these challenges in future seasons.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) – 6 Playoff Appearances
This season, RR has been marked by near misses and unfulfilled potential. Despite a promising lineup, the team struggled to maintain momentum, leading to discussions about releasing underperforming players ahead of the next season.
Delhi Capitals (DC) – 6 Playoff Appearances
DC started the season with four consecutive wins but failed to sustain their performance, ultimately missing out on their 7th playoff appearance. Their campaign ended with a significant loss to the Mumbai Indians, highlighting the need for strategic reassessment.
Gujarat Titans (GT) – 3 Playoff Appearances
GT has secured 3rd playoff spot in 4 season and is vying for a top-two finish. Led by Shubman Gill, the team has demonstrated strong performances, aiming to capitalize on their momentum in the knockout stages.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) – 3 Playoff Appearances
PBKS has clinched their 3rd playoff berth, after 11 years, marking a significant achievement for the franchise. Their consistent performances throughout the season have positioned them as serious contenders in the tournament.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) – 2 Playoff Appearances
LSG's season has been hampered by injuries to key players, leading to their exit from playoff contention. Captain Rishabh Pant has acknowledged the challenges faced and emphasized the importance of learning from this experience.
