IPL vs PSL: Pakistan Super League's highest-paid cricketer earns less than IPL's uncapped player Prashant Veer

In January 2026, the PSL expanded to eight teams, selling the Hyderabad and Sialkot franchises for roughly $6.25 million and $6.6 million (₹56–59 crore). Now consider this: Rishabh Pant (₹27 crore) and Shreyas Iyer (₹26.75 crore) together cost ₹53.75 crore. In practical terms, the combined salary of just two IPL players nearly equals the price of owning a professional T20 franchise in Pakistan. This is not merely a pay gap. It reflects a valuation imbalance rarely seen in global sports, where player labor in one league approaches the capital cost of another.