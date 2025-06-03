IPL Winners List (2008–2024): From Shane Warne's Rajasthan Royals, MS Dhoni's CSK To Shreyas Iyer's KKR & Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians - In Pics
The listicle chronicles the champions of the Indian T20 League from its inception in 2008 through 2024. It highlights each season’s winner, key players, and memorable moments, from Rajasthan Royals’ fairytale start in 2008 to Kolkata Knight Riders’ dominant third title in 2024. Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians dominate the list with five titles each, led by iconic captains MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, respectively. Other notable wins include Gujarat Titans’ debut triumph in 2022 and Sunrisers Hyderabad’s gritty 2016 victory. Each season reflects strategic brilliance, star performances, and the evolution of intense rivalries in the league’s rich history.
2008: Rajasthan Royals
The inaugural season of the Indian T20 League delivered a true underdog fairytale as Rajasthan Royals, under the inspiring leadership of Shane Warne, clinched the championship. Defeating Chennai Super Kings in a nail-biting final, the Royals showcased exceptional team unity and tactical brilliance to script a historic victory.
2009: Deccan Chargers
In a stunning turnaround from their previous season, Deccan Chargers emerged victorious in 2009 by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore. Spearheaded by the explosive Adam Gilchrist and the powerful Andrew Symonds, the Chargers delivered a string of commanding performances that culminated in a well-earned title.
2010: Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super Kings captured their maiden title in 2010, showcasing their dominance under the calm and calculated leadership of MS Dhoni. With a balanced mix of experienced players and emerging talent, CSK overcame Mumbai Indians in the final, demonstrating their grit and championship mentality.
2011: Chennai Super Kings
CSK successfully defended their title in 2011, becoming the first team to win back-to-back trophies in the Indian T20 League. Led by the ever-reliable Dhoni, they maintained consistent form throughout the tournament and overpowered Royal Challengers Bangalore in a high-scoring final.
2012: Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight Riders claimed their maiden title in 2012, led by the determined Gautam Gambhir. After years of inconsistent performances, KKR finally hit their stride and edged out Chennai Super Kings in a tense final, marking the beginning of a new era for the franchise.
2013: Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians lifted their first Indian T20 League trophy in 2013, with Rohit Sharma leading from the front. Their all-round excellence throughout the season culminated in a thrilling final win over arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings, solidifying MI’s place among the elite.
2014: Kolkata Knight Riders
KKR captured their second title in 2014, once again under Gambhir’s captaincy. With a perfect mix of teamwork and individual brilliance, they outclassed Kings XI Punjab in the final, firmly establishing themselves as one of the premier teams in the league.
2015: Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians reclaimed the crown in 2015, showcasing tactical sharpness and depth in their squad. In yet another riveting final against Chennai Super Kings, MI emerged victorious, intensifying what has since become the league’s most iconic rivalry.
2016: Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad made their mark in 2016 by capturing their first title. Led from the front by David Warner, SRH displayed courage and determination throughout the tournament and edged past Royal Challengers Bangalore in a thrilling, high-scoring final.
2017: Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians continued their impressive run by securing their third championship in 2017. Under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, MI narrowly defeated Rising Pune Supergiant in a last-ball thriller, further cementing their status as a powerhouse in the league.
2018: Chennai Super Kings
Returning after a two-year suspension, CSK made a fairytale comeback in 2018 by winning their third title. With MS Dhoni guiding a squad rich in experience, they triumphed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a memorable final, reigniting their fierce rivalry with Mumbai Indians.
2019: Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians clinched a record fourth title in 2019, once again getting the better of Chennai Super Kings in an epic final that went down to the last ball. Winning by a solitary run, MI proved their mettle and became the most successful team in league history.
2020: Mumbai Indians
MI matched CSK’s feat of back-to-back titles by lifting the trophy again in 2020. Dominating throughout the season, they capped it off with a comprehensive victory over Delhi Capitals, strengthening their legacy as the league’s most consistent and successful side.
2021: Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super Kings bounced back yet again in 2021, claiming their fourth title. With Dhoni’s leadership and the team’s experienced core, CSK outplayed Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-octane final, reasserting their place at the top of T20 franchise cricket.
2022: Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans stunned the cricketing world in 2022 by winning the title in their debut season. Captained by Hardik Pandya, the Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals in the final at the newly inaugurated Narendra Modi Stadium, announcing themselves as a formidable force from day one.
2023: Chennai Super Kings
CSK claimed their fifth title in 2023, drawing level with Mumbai Indians for the most championships. The team united around their iconic leader MS Dhoni, who, after the emotional victory, put retirement talks to rest and promised to return for another season.
2024: Kolkata Knight Riders
KKR captured their third Indian T20 League title in 2024, outplaying Sunrisers Hyderabad in a thrilling final. With impactful performances from Venkatesh Iyer, who topped the sixes chart, and Mitchell Starc, named Player of the Match for his lethal bowling, KKR showcased strategic brilliance and consistency en route to a memorable triumph.
Trending Photos