photoDetails

english

2910293

The listicle chronicles the champions of the Indian T20 League from its inception in 2008 through 2024. It highlights each season’s winner, key players, and memorable moments, from Rajasthan Royals’ fairytale start in 2008 to Kolkata Knight Riders’ dominant third title in 2024. Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians dominate the list with five titles each, led by iconic captains MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, respectively. Other notable wins include Gujarat Titans’ debut triumph in 2022 and Sunrisers Hyderabad’s gritty 2016 victory. Each season reflects strategic brilliance, star performances, and the evolution of intense rivalries in the league’s rich history.