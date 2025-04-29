photoDetails

english

2892672

The IPL has witnessed some of the fastest hundreds in T20 cricket history, showcasing explosive batting brilliance. Chris Gayle holds the record with a 30-ball century for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013. Rising stars like Vaibhav Suryavanshi (35 balls) and Priyansh Arya (39 balls) have recently joined the elite list. Other memorable knocks include Yusuf Pathan's 37-ball blitz, David Miller’s 38-ball masterclass, and AB de Villiers’ 43-ball genius. Legends like Adam Gilchrist and Travis Head also feature among the fastest centuries, proving that in the IPL, records are constantly being rewritten with thrilling performances.