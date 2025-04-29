IPL's Fastest Hundred: From Chris Gayle To Vaibhav Suryavanshi - In Pics
The IPL has witnessed some of the fastest hundreds in T20 cricket history, showcasing explosive batting brilliance. Chris Gayle holds the record with a 30-ball century for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013. Rising stars like Vaibhav Suryavanshi (35 balls) and Priyansh Arya (39 balls) have recently joined the elite list. Other memorable knocks include Yusuf Pathan's 37-ball blitz, David Miller’s 38-ball masterclass, and AB de Villiers’ 43-ball genius. Legends like Adam Gilchrist and Travis Head also feature among the fastest centuries, proving that in the IPL, records are constantly being rewritten with thrilling performances.
1. Chris Gayle’s 30-Ball Madness: The Ultimate IPL Fastest Hundred
Chris Gayle's 30-ball century for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013 remains the fastest hundred in IPL history, a stunning blend of sheer power and fearless hitting at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
2. Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s 35-Ball Storm – A New Era for Rajasthan Royals
Vaibhav Suryavanshi's 35-ball hundred against Gujarat Titans in 2025 set the cricketing world on fire, becoming the fastest IPL hundred by an Indian and the newest sensation to watch.
3. Yusuf Pathan’s 37-Ball Blitzkrieg That Changed T20 Cricket
In 2010, Yusuf Pathan smashed a 37-ball century for Rajasthan Royals, showcasing raw hitting prowess and inspiring future generations of IPL finishers to raise the tempo even faster.
4. David Miller’s 38-Ball Masterclass: “Killer Miller” Was Born
David Miller's 38-ball century for Kings XI Punjab in 2013 against RCB earned him the nickname "Killer Miller", highlighting his ability to single-handedly dismantle any bowling attack.
5. Travis Head’s 39-Ball in 2024 – Sunrisers’ Fiery Weapon
In 2024, Travis Head hammered a 39-ball IPL century for Sunrisers Hyderabad, reaffirming his status as one of the most dangerous T20 batsmen in the world today.
6. Priyansh Arya Joins the Elite With a 39-Ball IPL Hundred
Newcomer Priyansh Arya stunned everyone with a 39-ball ton for Punjab Kings in 2025, instantly entering the debate for the best young talents in IPL to keep an eye on.
7. Abhishek Sharma’s 40-Ball Rampage Sparks Hyderabad’s Revival
Abhishek Sharma’s 40-ball century in 2025 against Punjab Kings showcased his incredible growth, making him one of the most feared Indian openers in T20 cricket today.
8. Will Jacks Smashes a 41-Ball IPL Century for Royal Challengers Bangalore
Will Jacks delivered a sensational 41-ball IPL ton in 2024, helping Royal Challengers Bangalore chase down a massive total and thrilling fans with a six-hitting spectacle.
9. Adam Gilchrist’s Vintage 42-Ball Hundred – An IPL Classic
Adam Gilchrist’s 42-ball century for Deccan Chargers in 2008 remains one of IPL's finest early memories, proving the Australian legend’s timeless appeal in the T20 format.
10. AB de Villiers’ 43-Ball Genius Lights Up Bangalore
AB de Villiers, often called Mr. 360, crafted a magical 43-ball hundred in 2016, thrilling RCB fans and underlining his legacy as one of T20 cricket’s greatest innovators.
