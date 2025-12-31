Advertisement
Is Ellyse Perry Getting Married? Inside RCB Star’s Love Life

Ellyse Perry, the Australian cricket superstar, recently withdrew from WPL 2026, sparking fan speculation about her romantic life. Previously married to rugby star Matt To’omua and briefly linked to AFL player Nat Fyfe, Perry now keeps her love life private. Fans admire her focus on cricket, friendships with teammates like Alyssa Healy, and dedication to personal growth. This listicle explores her past relationships, social media presence, marketability, and career priorities, providing insight into why Perry remains one of women’s cricket’s most respected figures. Understanding her dating history adds context to her WPL withdrawal and ongoing public intrigue.

Updated:Dec 31, 2025, 12:14 PM IST
Early Relationship with Nat Fyfe

1/12
Early Relationship with Nat Fyfe

Before her marriage, Ellyse Perry was romantically linked to AFL star Nat Fyfe. The relationship reportedly blossomed in 2021 but ended by late 2022, highlighting Perry’s preference for keeping her personal life away from the media spotlight.

Marriage to Matt To’omua

2/12
Marriage to Matt To’omua

Perry married Australian rugby player Matt To’omua in December 2015. Their marriage lasted five years, ending in 2020. Despite the split, both athletes maintained professionalism and respect in the public eye.

What This Means for Perry’s Personal Life

3/12
What This Means for Perry’s Personal Life

Perry’s separation from To’omua marked her transition from married life to singlehood, offering her freedom to focus on cricket, personal growth, and select close friendships.

Focus on Cricket Career

4/12
Focus on Cricket Career

Since her split, Perry has concentrated on her cricket career. She has been instrumental in Australia’s six T20 World Cup titles and WPL campaigns, including her record six-wicket haul in 2024.

Friendship with Alyssa Healy

5/12
Friendship with Alyssa Healy

Perry shares a strong bond with teammate Alyssa Healy. Social media posts highlight their camaraderie, indicating that her support system extends beyond romantic relationships, helping her maintain stability amid speculation.

Why This Matters for Fans

6/12
Why This Matters for Fans

With Perry keeping her private life discreet, fans focus on her achievements and friendships. Understanding her social circle helps followers contextualize her decisions, such as withdrawing from WPL 2026.

Rumoured Relationships

7/12
Rumoured Relationships

There have been occasional rumors linking Perry to other personalities, but no confirmed relationships have emerged since her split with Nat Fyfe. Perry maintains privacy, often addressing the media with cricket-focused statements.

Social Media Presence

8/12
Social Media Presence

Perry’s Instagram showcases her career, travel, and hobbies rather than romantic life. This controlled narrative emphasizes her dedication to the sport and shields her from constant personal scrutiny.

What This Means for Media Coverage

9/12
What This Means for Media Coverage

Perry’s selective sharing strategy forces sports media and fans to speculate, keeping engagement high while protecting her personal boundaries.

Public Speculation About WPL Withdrawal

10/12
Public Speculation About WPL Withdrawal

Her withdrawal from WPL 2026 fueled speculation about a possible wedding or personal commitment. Fans closely analyze timing, fueling discussions across social media platforms and news outlets.

Marketability and Public Image

11/12
Marketability and Public Image

Despite keeping her love life private, Perry remains highly marketable. Sponsors and fans admire her focus, making her a role model for aspiring cricketers and young women worldwide.

Commitment to Personal Growth

12/12
Commitment to Personal Growth

Beyond cricket, Perry emphasizes personal growth. She engages in training, mentorship, and philanthropy, signaling that career and self-development are priorities over publicized relationships.

