Is Ellyse Perry Getting Married? Inside RCB Star’s Love Life

Ellyse Perry, the Australian cricket superstar, recently withdrew from WPL 2026, sparking fan speculation about her romantic life. Previously married to rugby star Matt To’omua and briefly linked to AFL player Nat Fyfe, Perry now keeps her love life private. Fans admire her focus on cricket, friendships with teammates like Alyssa Healy, and dedication to personal growth. This listicle explores her past relationships, social media presence, marketability, and career priorities, providing insight into why Perry remains one of women’s cricket’s most respected figures. Understanding her dating history adds context to her WPL withdrawal and ongoing public intrigue.