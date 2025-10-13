photoDetails

Ellyse Perry, Australia’s legendary all-rounder, has redefined women’s cricket with record-breaking performances in Test, ODI, and T20I formats. Debuting at 16, Perry excels as a right-handed batter and right-arm fast-medium bowler, holding Australia’s highest Test score of 213*. She has won six ICC T20 World Cups, multiple Belinda Clark Awards, and ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year honors, while also dominating WBBL and WPL leagues. A dual-sport athlete, Perry represented Australia in football World Cups. Beyond cricket, she inspires young athletes through philanthropy, authorship, and social media engagement. Perry’s unmatched skill, consistency, and leadership make her one of the greatest women’s cricket all-rounders ever.