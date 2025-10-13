Advertisement
Is Ellyse Perry Gretest Women's Cricketer Ever? Here's What Stats Says

Ellyse Perry, Australia’s legendary all-rounder, has redefined women’s cricket with record-breaking performances in Test, ODI, and T20I formats. Debuting at 16, Perry excels as a right-handed batter and right-arm fast-medium bowler, holding Australia’s highest Test score of 213*. She has won six ICC T20 World Cups, multiple Belinda Clark Awards, and ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year honors, while also dominating WBBL and WPL leagues. A dual-sport athlete, Perry represented Australia in football World Cups. Beyond cricket, she inspires young athletes through philanthropy, authorship, and social media engagement. Perry’s unmatched skill, consistency, and leadership make her one of the greatest women’s cricket all-rounders ever.

Updated:Oct 13, 2025, 08:18 AM IST
1. Cricket Prodigy from a Young Age

1. Cricket Prodigy from a Young Age

 

Ellyse Perry made her international debut for Australia at just 16, showcasing precocious talent that would set her on the path to cricketing greatness.

2. Dual-Sport Superstar

2. Dual-Sport Superstar

 

Perry represented Australia in both cricket and football World Cups, making her the youngest dual-sport athlete at the international level.

3. Legendary All-Rounder Status

3. Legendary All-Rounder Status

 

Perry excels as a right-arm fast-medium bowler and right-handed batter, making her a vital asset across Test, ODI, and T20I formats.

4. Record-Breaking Test Performance

4. Record-Breaking Test Performance

 

She holds the highest Test score by any Australian woman, an unbeaten 213*, illustrating her ability to dominate long-format cricket.

5. ODI Mastery

5. ODI Mastery

 

In ODIs, Perry has scored over 4,300 runs and taken 166 wickets, cementing her reputation as a reliable all-round performer.

6. T20I Dominance

6. T20I Dominance

 

With 2,100+ T20I runs and 126 wickets, she is one of the top wicket-takers and a key contributor in Australia’s shortest format games.

7. ICC Accolades

7. ICC Accolades

 

Perry has earned ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year (2017, 2019) and ICC Player of the Decade (2011–2020), highlighting her consistent excellence.

8. Belinda Clark Medal Triple Winner

8. Belinda Clark Medal Triple Winner

 

She is a three-time Belinda Clark Award recipient (2016, 2018, 2020), awarded to Australia’s top international female cricketer.

9. Women's Big Bash League Legend

9. Women's Big Bash League Legend

 

Playing for Sydney Sixers, Perry became the first player to reach 2,000 WBBL runs and captained over 100 matches, proving leadership and skill.

10. Women's Premier League Star

10. Women's Premier League Star

 

Perry joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru (WPL), winning the Orange Cap in 2024 and contributing 11 wickets, showcasing unmatched all-round ability.

11. Player of Multiple ICC T20 World Cups

11. Player of Multiple ICC T20 World Cups

 

She has six ICC T20 World Cup wins (2010–2023), including being Player of the Final in 2010, reinforcing her match-winning credentials.

12. Historic Firsts in T20Is

12. Historic Firsts in T20Is

 

Ellyse Perry became the first woman to score 1,000 runs and take 100 wickets in T20Is, a milestone that underscores her all-round dominance.

13. Multi-Sport Career Highlights

13. Multi-Sport Career Highlights

 

Besides cricket, Perry scored three international football goals, played for Matildas, and featured in the 2011 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

14. Inspiring Youth and Girls' Cricket

14. Inspiring Youth and Girls' Cricket

 

She actively promotes cricket among young girls, inspiring a generation of athletes through her on-field excellence and philanthropic initiatives.

15. Author and Role Model

15. Author and Role Model

 

Perry authored the Ellyse Perry Adventures series and non-fiction book Perspective, encouraging girls to pursue sports and personal development.

16. Athleticism Beyond Cricket

16. Athleticism Beyond Cricket

 

Standing 1.76 m tall, Perry combines strength, agility, and fielding prowess, making her a nightmare for opponents and a stellar fielder.

17. Philanthropic Endeavors

17. Philanthropic Endeavors

 

She supports charities like the McGrath Foundation, Sporting Chance, and Learning for a Better World Trust, proving impact beyond sports.

18. Famous Sporting Relationships

18. Famous Sporting Relationships

 

Formerly married to Australian rugby star Matt To’omua (2015–2020), she maintains a private personal life while focusing on cricket.

19. Iconic Winnings and Records

19. Iconic Winnings and Records

 

With over 6,700 runs and 329 wickets across formats, plus eight ICC trophies, Perry is considered one of the greatest women’s cricket all-rounders ever.

20. Instagram and Fan Engagement

20. Instagram and Fan Engagement

Ellyse Perry actively engages with fans on Instagram, sharing insights into her training, matches, and inspiring personal journey.

