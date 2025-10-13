Is Ellyse Perry Gretest Women's Cricketer Ever? Here's What Stats Says
Ellyse Perry, Australia’s legendary all-rounder, has redefined women’s cricket with record-breaking performances in Test, ODI, and T20I formats. Debuting at 16, Perry excels as a right-handed batter and right-arm fast-medium bowler, holding Australia’s highest Test score of 213*. She has won six ICC T20 World Cups, multiple Belinda Clark Awards, and ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year honors, while also dominating WBBL and WPL leagues. A dual-sport athlete, Perry represented Australia in football World Cups. Beyond cricket, she inspires young athletes through philanthropy, authorship, and social media engagement. Perry’s unmatched skill, consistency, and leadership make her one of the greatest women’s cricket all-rounders ever.
1. Cricket Prodigy from a Young Age
Ellyse Perry made her international debut for Australia at just 16, showcasing precocious talent that would set her on the path to cricketing greatness.
2. Dual-Sport Superstar
Perry represented Australia in both cricket and football World Cups, making her the youngest dual-sport athlete at the international level.
3. Legendary All-Rounder Status
Perry excels as a right-arm fast-medium bowler and right-handed batter, making her a vital asset across Test, ODI, and T20I formats.
4. Record-Breaking Test Performance
She holds the highest Test score by any Australian woman, an unbeaten 213*, illustrating her ability to dominate long-format cricket.
5. ODI Mastery
In ODIs, Perry has scored over 4,300 runs and taken 166 wickets, cementing her reputation as a reliable all-round performer.
6. T20I Dominance
With 2,100+ T20I runs and 126 wickets, she is one of the top wicket-takers and a key contributor in Australia’s shortest format games.
7. ICC Accolades
Perry has earned ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year (2017, 2019) and ICC Player of the Decade (2011–2020), highlighting her consistent excellence.
8. Belinda Clark Medal Triple Winner
She is a three-time Belinda Clark Award recipient (2016, 2018, 2020), awarded to Australia’s top international female cricketer.
9. Women’s Big Bash League Legend
Playing for Sydney Sixers, Perry became the first player to reach 2,000 WBBL runs and captained over 100 matches, proving leadership and skill.
10. Women’s Premier League Star
Perry joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru (WPL), winning the Orange Cap in 2024 and contributing 11 wickets, showcasing unmatched all-round ability.
11. Player of Multiple ICC T20 World Cups
She has six ICC T20 World Cup wins (2010–2023), including being Player of the Final in 2010, reinforcing her match-winning credentials.
12. Historic Firsts in T20Is
Ellyse Perry became the first woman to score 1,000 runs and take 100 wickets in T20Is, a milestone that underscores her all-round dominance.
13. Multi-Sport Career Highlights
Besides cricket, Perry scored three international football goals, played for Matildas, and featured in the 2011 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
14. Inspiring Youth and Girls’ Cricket
She actively promotes cricket among young girls, inspiring a generation of athletes through her on-field excellence and philanthropic initiatives.
15. Author and Role Model
Perry authored the Ellyse Perry Adventures series and non-fiction book Perspective, encouraging girls to pursue sports and personal development.
16. Athleticism Beyond Cricket
Standing 1.76 m tall, Perry combines strength, agility, and fielding prowess, making her a nightmare for opponents and a stellar fielder.
17. Philanthropic Endeavors
She supports charities like the McGrath Foundation, Sporting Chance, and Learning for a Better World Trust, proving impact beyond sports.
18. Famous Sporting Relationships
Formerly married to Australian rugby star Matt To’omua (2015–2020), she maintains a private personal life while focusing on cricket.
19. Iconic Winnings and Records
With over 6,700 runs and 329 wickets across formats, plus eight ICC trophies, Perry is considered one of the greatest women’s cricket all-rounders ever.
20. Instagram and Fan Engagement
Ellyse Perry actively engages with fans on Instagram, sharing insights into her training, matches, and inspiring personal journey.
Trending Photos