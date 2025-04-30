Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2893261https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/is-sara-tendulkar-dating-shubman-gill-gujarat-titans-captain-finally-breaks-silence-in-pics-2893261
NewsPhotosIs Sara Tendulkar Dating Shubman Gill? Gujarat Titans Captain Finally Breaks Silence - In Pics
photoDetails

Is Sara Tendulkar Dating Shubman Gill? Gujarat Titans Captain Finally Breaks Silence - In Pics

Indian cricketer and Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill finally addressed ongoing dating rumours linking him to Sara Tendulkar, Sara Ali Khan, and Avneet Kaur. In an interview, Gill called the speculations "ridiculous," revealing he has never even met some of the people he's been associated with. Emphasizing his commitment to cricket, he stated he’s been single for over three years and has no time for relationships due to constant travel—about 300 days a year. He even joked about his single status during a 2024 interview with Ed Sheeran. Gill’s clarification puts an end to the viral buzz around his love life.

Updated:Apr 30, 2025, 08:32 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Shubman Gill Breaks Silence on Dating Rumours with Sara Tendulkar

1/20
1. Shubman Gill Breaks Silence on Dating Rumours with Sara Tendulkar

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill finally addressed the speculation linking him to Sara Tendulkar, calling the dating rumours "ridiculous" and denying ever meeting some of the people he's been associated with.

Follow Us

2. “Never Even Met Them” – Gill Dismisses Viral Dating Claims

2/20
2. “Never Even Met Them” – Gill Dismisses Viral Dating Claims

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Gill shared that many of the people he’s been linked with—including Sara Ali Khan and Avneet Kaur—are total strangers to him.

Follow Us

3. Focused on Cricket, Not Love: Gill Clears the Air

3/20
3. Focused on Cricket, Not Love: Gill Clears the Air

Gill stated he's been on the road nearly 300 days a year and has “no time to invest in a relationship,” shutting down matchmaker fantasies and dating buzz for good.

Follow Us

4. “I’m Single” – Gill’s Confession on Ed Sheeran’s Show Goes Viral

4/20
4. “I’m Single” – Gill’s Confession on Ed Sheeran’s Show Goes Viral

During a fun chat on Tanmay Bhat’s show featuring Ed Sheeran, Shubman confirmed he’s single. Ed cheekily quipped, “On the market, guys,” making the moment instantly meme-worthy.

Follow Us

5. Caught on a Dating App? Gill’s Alleged Raya Profile Sparks Curiosity

5/20
5. Caught on a Dating App? Gill’s Alleged Raya Profile Sparks Curiosity

A Reddit post showed Shubman’s profile on the exclusive dating app Raya, with a GQ-style monochrome image and a bio that read: “Athlete who learned to paint, to call himself an artist.”

Follow Us

6. Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill: The Most-Searched Pairing in Indian Pop Culture

6/20
6. Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill: The Most-Searched Pairing in Indian Pop Culture

The Sara-Shubman dating saga consistently topped Google search trends, especially during IPL seasons, making it a hot SEO keyword cluster in cricket-meets-Bollywood gossip.

Follow Us

7. Fans Tease Gill on the Field with Sara’s Name

7/20
7. Fans Tease Gill on the Field with Sara’s Name

Shubman’s dating rumour became so viral that fans chanted Sara Tendulkar’s name from the stands during matches—fueling memes, reels, and media speculation across platforms.

Follow Us

8. Gill Labels Rumours ‘Completely Baseless’

8/20
8. Gill Labels Rumours ‘Completely Baseless’

With increasing link-ups affecting his public image, Shubman called out the baseless nature of online gossip and urged fans to focus more on real achievements than unverified personal lives.

Follow Us

9. Cricketer’s Clarity on Career Over Companionship

9/20
9. Cricketer’s Clarity on Career Over Companionship

Gill emphasized that his priority remains cricket, echoing sentiments shared by many young athletes who often sacrifice personal life for professional excellence.

 

Follow Us

10. Viral Dating Buzz vs. Real-Life Silence: Gill’s Story Hits Home

10/20
10. Viral Dating Buzz vs. Real-Life Silence: Gill’s Story Hits Home

In a world obsessed with celebrity relationships, Shubman Gill’s candid confession resonates with fans and reminds us how viral rumours can overshadow actual facts.

Follow Us

11/20
Follow Us

12/20
Follow Us

13/20
Follow Us

14/20
Follow Us

15/20
Follow Us

16/20
Follow Us

17/20
Follow Us

18/20
Follow Us

19/20
Follow Us

20/20
Follow Us
Sara TendulkarShubman GillIPL 2025Shubman Gill dating rumoursIs Shubman Gill dating Sara TendulkarShubman Gill Sara Ali Khan relationshipShubman Gill love life 2025Shubman Gill Avneet Kaur newsShubman Gill girlfriend latest updateWho is Shubman Gill datingShubman Gill relationship statusShubman Gill single or committedSara Tendulkar Shubman Gill connectionSara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill rumourShubman Gill dating life revealedShubman Gill love life interviewShubman Gill Ed Sheeran interview highlightsShubman Gill clarifies dating rumoursShubman Gill on dating speculationsShubman Gill relationship truthShubman Gill breaks silence on rumoursShubman Gill personal life updateShubman Gill cricket vs love lifeShubman Gill never met Sara Ali KhanShubman Gill 2025 interview viralShubman Gill and Sara dating storyIs Shubman Gill in a relationship nowShubman Gill interview trending todayShubman Gill and Avneet Kaur factsLatest on Shubman
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Kevin Ford Burger King
Meet THIS Man Who Didn't Take A Single Leave For 27 Years, Gets Rs 35000000 As...
camera icon7
title
Ravi Shastri
4 IPL Youngsters Picked By Ravi Shastri To Make It Big In International Cricket: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya And...
camera icon5
title
Auto news
5 Cars That Earned 5-Star Ratings In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests This Year
camera icon5
title
Azim Premji
THIS Business Tycoon Owns The Most Expensive House In Bengaluru — Not In Indiranagar Or Jayanagar, But In... | Check His Net Worth And Other Details
camera icon10
title
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Vaibhav Suryavanshi To Virat Kohli: 10 Fastest IPL Hundreds By Indian Batters
NEWS ON ONE CLICK