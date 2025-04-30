Is Sara Tendulkar Dating Shubman Gill? Gujarat Titans Captain Finally Breaks Silence - In Pics

photoDetails

english

2893244

Indian cricketer and Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill finally addressed ongoing dating rumours linking him to Sara Tendulkar, Sara Ali Khan, and Avneet Kaur. In an interview, Gill called the speculations "ridiculous," revealing he has never even met some of the people he's been associated with. Emphasizing his commitment to cricket, he stated he’s been single for over three years and has no time for relationships due to constant travel—about 300 days a year. He even joked about his single status during a 2024 interview with Ed Sheeran. Gill’s clarification puts an end to the viral buzz around his love life.