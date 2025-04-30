Is Sara Tendulkar Dating Shubman Gill? Gujarat Titans Captain Finally Breaks Silence - In Pics
Indian cricketer and Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill finally addressed ongoing dating rumours linking him to Sara Tendulkar, Sara Ali Khan, and Avneet Kaur. In an interview, Gill called the speculations "ridiculous," revealing he has never even met some of the people he's been associated with. Emphasizing his commitment to cricket, he stated he’s been single for over three years and has no time for relationships due to constant travel—about 300 days a year. He even joked about his single status during a 2024 interview with Ed Sheeran. Gill’s clarification puts an end to the viral buzz around his love life.
1. Shubman Gill Breaks Silence on Dating Rumours with Sara Tendulkar
Indian cricketer Shubman Gill finally addressed the speculation linking him to Sara Tendulkar, calling the dating rumours "ridiculous" and denying ever meeting some of the people he's been associated with.
2. “Never Even Met Them” – Gill Dismisses Viral Dating Claims
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Gill shared that many of the people he’s been linked with—including Sara Ali Khan and Avneet Kaur—are total strangers to him.
3. Focused on Cricket, Not Love: Gill Clears the Air
Gill stated he's been on the road nearly 300 days a year and has “no time to invest in a relationship,” shutting down matchmaker fantasies and dating buzz for good.
4. “I’m Single” – Gill’s Confession on Ed Sheeran’s Show Goes Viral
During a fun chat on Tanmay Bhat’s show featuring Ed Sheeran, Shubman confirmed he’s single. Ed cheekily quipped, “On the market, guys,” making the moment instantly meme-worthy.
5. Caught on a Dating App? Gill’s Alleged Raya Profile Sparks Curiosity
A Reddit post showed Shubman’s profile on the exclusive dating app Raya, with a GQ-style monochrome image and a bio that read: “Athlete who learned to paint, to call himself an artist.”
6. Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill: The Most-Searched Pairing in Indian Pop Culture
The Sara-Shubman dating saga consistently topped Google search trends, especially during IPL seasons, making it a hot SEO keyword cluster in cricket-meets-Bollywood gossip.
7. Fans Tease Gill on the Field with Sara’s Name
Shubman’s dating rumour became so viral that fans chanted Sara Tendulkar’s name from the stands during matches—fueling memes, reels, and media speculation across platforms.
8. Gill Labels Rumours ‘Completely Baseless’
With increasing link-ups affecting his public image, Shubman called out the baseless nature of online gossip and urged fans to focus more on real achievements than unverified personal lives.
9. Cricketer’s Clarity on Career Over Companionship
Gill emphasized that his priority remains cricket, echoing sentiments shared by many young athletes who often sacrifice personal life for professional excellence.
10. Viral Dating Buzz vs. Real-Life Silence: Gill’s Story Hits Home
In a world obsessed with celebrity relationships, Shubman Gill’s candid confession resonates with fans and reminds us how viral rumours can overshadow actual facts.
