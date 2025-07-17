Is Virat Kohli The GOAT Of All Formats? First Ever To Get 900+ ICC Rating In Tests, ODIs & T20Is
Virat Kohli has made history by becoming the first cricketer to achieve over 900 ICC rating points in all three formats—Test, ODI, and T20I. After the ICC’s T20 ranking update in July 2024, Kohli’s career-best T20I rating jumped from 897 to 909, cementing his place among the top T20 batters in history. He remains the only Indian to cross 900 in any format. With 82 international centuries, top-3 run totals in ODIs and T20Is, and the record of 1202 days as No.1 T20I batter, Kohli’s unmatched consistency fuels the debate: Is he the greatest all-format batsman of all time?
1. Virat Becomes First Ever to Cross 900+ Rating in All Formats
With 909 in T20Is, 909 in ODIs, and 937 in Tests, Virat Kohli is now the first cricketer to breach 900 ICC rating points in all three formats, solidifying his GOAT status.
2. Historic T20I Surge: Rating Jumps from 897 to 909
Following the ICC’s updated T20 rankings, Kohli’s peak score from 2014 jumped to 909, making him only the third player to cross the 900-mark in T20Is, after Malan and Suryakumar.
3. No. 1 T20I Batter for 1202 Days – An Unmatched Feat
Virat held the top spot in ICC T20I rankings for an incredible 1202 consecutive days, a record no player in cricket history has touched.
4. Simultaneously Ranked No. 1 in All Formats in 2018
In a peak 2018 run, Kohli became the No. 1 ICC ranked batter in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is at the same time—a feat matched only by Ricky Ponting.
5. Top 3 in T20I Ratings History
After the rating adjustment, Virat now ranks third in T20I history for highest ICC rating points, behind Dawid Malan (919) and Suryakumar Yadav (912).
6. ICC Recognized Him in Test Team of the Decade
Despite not reaching 10,000 Test runs, Kohli was named captain of the ICC Test Team of the Decade in 2020, underscoring his leadership and impact in red-ball cricket.
7. One of the Few to Be No. 1 Across Formats
Only four players—Virat Kohli, Ricky Ponting, Matthew Hayden, and Jasprit Bumrah—have been ranked No. 1 in all three formats, but Kohli and Ponting are the only two to do so simultaneously.
8. Kohli Among Top Three Run-Scorers in ODIs and T20Is
With 14,181 ODI runs and 4,188 in T20Is, Kohli ranks third in both formats, keeping him in contention as the greatest all-format batter.
9. 82 International Centuries – Second Only to Sachin
Kohli’s 82 centuries across formats place him just behind Sachin Tendulkar in the all-time list, further validating his consistency and elite level across formats.
10. Highest ICC Ratings by Any Indian Batter Ever
No Indian batter—not even Sachin—has achieved 900+ ICC rating points in any format, making Kohli’s all-format dominance unprecedented in Indian cricket history.
