Is Virat Kohli The GOAT Of All Formats? First Ever To Get 900+ ICC Rating In Tests, ODIs & T20Is

Virat Kohli has made history by becoming the first cricketer to achieve over 900 ICC rating points in all three formats—Test, ODI, and T20I. After the ICC’s T20 ranking update in July 2024, Kohli’s career-best T20I rating jumped from 897 to 909, cementing his place among the top T20 batters in history. He remains the only Indian to cross 900 in any format. With 82 international centuries, top-3 run totals in ODIs and T20Is, and the record of 1202 days as No.1 T20I batter, Kohli’s unmatched consistency fuels the debate: Is he the greatest all-format batsman of all time?