Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2932939https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/is-virat-kohli-the-goat-of-all-formats-first-ever-to-get-900-icc-rating-in-tests-odis-t20is-2932939
NewsPhotosIs Virat Kohli The GOAT Of All Formats? First Ever To Get 900+ ICC Rating In Tests, ODIs & T20Is
photoDetails

Is Virat Kohli The GOAT Of All Formats? First Ever To Get 900+ ICC Rating In Tests, ODIs & T20Is

Virat Kohli has made history by becoming the first cricketer to achieve over 900 ICC rating points in all three formats—Test, ODI, and T20I. After the ICC’s T20 ranking update in July 2024, Kohli’s career-best T20I rating jumped from 897 to 909, cementing his place among the top T20 batters in history. He remains the only Indian to cross 900 in any format. With 82 international centuries, top-3 run totals in ODIs and T20Is, and the record of 1202 days as No.1 T20I batter, Kohli’s unmatched consistency fuels the debate: Is he the greatest all-format batsman of all time?

Updated:Jul 17, 2025, 08:09 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Virat Becomes First Ever to Cross 900+ Rating in All Formats

1/20
1. Virat Becomes First Ever to Cross 900+ Rating in All Formats

With 909 in T20Is, 909 in ODIs, and 937 in Tests, Virat Kohli is now the first cricketer to breach 900 ICC rating points in all three formats, solidifying his GOAT status.

Follow Us

2. Historic T20I Surge: Rating Jumps from 897 to 909

2/20
2. Historic T20I Surge: Rating Jumps from 897 to 909

Following the ICC’s updated T20 rankings, Kohli’s peak score from 2014 jumped to 909, making him only the third player to cross the 900-mark in T20Is, after Malan and Suryakumar.

Follow Us

3. No. 1 T20I Batter for 1202 Days – An Unmatched Feat

3/20
3. No. 1 T20I Batter for 1202 Days – An Unmatched Feat

Virat held the top spot in ICC T20I rankings for an incredible 1202 consecutive days, a record no player in cricket history has touched.

Follow Us

4. Simultaneously Ranked No. 1 in All Formats in 2018

4/20
4. Simultaneously Ranked No. 1 in All Formats in 2018

In a peak 2018 run, Kohli became the No. 1 ICC ranked batter in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is at the same time—a feat matched only by Ricky Ponting.

Follow Us

5. Top 3 in T20I Ratings History

5/20
5. Top 3 in T20I Ratings History

After the rating adjustment, Virat now ranks third in T20I history for highest ICC rating points, behind Dawid Malan (919) and Suryakumar Yadav (912).

Follow Us

6. ICC Recognized Him in Test Team of the Decade

6/20
6. ICC Recognized Him in Test Team of the Decade

Despite not reaching 10,000 Test runs, Kohli was named captain of the ICC Test Team of the Decade in 2020, underscoring his leadership and impact in red-ball cricket.

Follow Us

7. One of the Few to Be No. 1 Across Formats

7/20
7. One of the Few to Be No. 1 Across Formats

Only four players—Virat Kohli, Ricky Ponting, Matthew Hayden, and Jasprit Bumrah—have been ranked No. 1 in all three formats, but Kohli and Ponting are the only two to do so simultaneously.

Follow Us

8. Kohli Among Top Three Run-Scorers in ODIs and T20Is

8/20
8. Kohli Among Top Three Run-Scorers in ODIs and T20Is

With 14,181 ODI runs and 4,188 in T20Is, Kohli ranks third in both formats, keeping him in contention as the greatest all-format batter.

Follow Us

9. 82 International Centuries – Second Only to Sachin

9/20
9. 82 International Centuries – Second Only to Sachin

Kohli’s 82 centuries across formats place him just behind Sachin Tendulkar in the all-time list, further validating his consistency and elite level across formats.

 

Follow Us

10. Highest ICC Ratings by Any Indian Batter Ever

10/20
10. Highest ICC Ratings by Any Indian Batter Ever

No Indian batter—not even Sachin—has achieved 900+ ICC rating points in any format, making Kohli’s all-format dominance unprecedented in Indian cricket history.

Follow Us

11/20
Follow Us

12/20
Follow Us

13/20
Follow Us

14/20
Follow Us

15/20
Follow Us

16/20
Follow Us

17/20
Follow Us

18/20
Follow Us

19/20
Follow Us

20/20
Follow Us
Virat Kohli 900 rating pointsVirat Kohli ICC rankings updateKohli all format ranking recordVirat Kohli T20I rating 909highest ICC rating in cricket historyVirat Kohli T20 retirement 2024ICC ranking changes July 2024Kohli ODI Test T20 recordsbest all-format batsman everVirat Kohli T20 World Cup 2024 finalKohli 909 rating T20IDawid Malan vs Virat Kohli rankingsuryakumar yadav icc rankingtop ICC rating points in T20Kohli No 1 in all formatsICC Test ODI T20 ratings 2024Kohli record-breaking ICC statsKohli vs Sachin Tendulkar recordsKohli T20 World Cup 76 runsIndia vs South Africa T20 Final 2024Virat Kohli cricket historyKohli 82 international centuriesbest T20I batsmen all timeRicky Ponting vs Virat Kohli statsKohli ICC record 2024Kohli Test ODI T20 runs totalhighest rating points in cricketKohli 1202 days No 1 T20ICC player ratings July updateis Virat Kohli best all format player
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
7 Best Indian Documentaries On Netflix
From The Roshans To House Of Secrets: 7 Indian Documentaries On Netflix You Can't Miss
camera icon7
title
vasuki indicus
Meet Vasuki Indicus: New King Of Giants Unearthed In India's...., Dethrones Titanoboa; Check Its Massive Size, Weight, Fossil Pics
camera icon10
title
Indian cricketers
From Ajay Jadeja, Azharuddin To Sreesanth: Indian Cricketers Accused Of Selling Their Teams For Money
camera icon9
title
England XI
England's Predicted Playing XI For 4th Test Against India: Gus Atkinson, Liam Dawson In For These Players
camera icon7
title
who is guruji
Meet The Spiritual Guru Of Ananya Panday And Jacqueline Fernandez Who Holds Double Major And Once Worked As Clerical Assistant—Know His Story
NEWS ON ONE CLICK