Ishan Kishan Back at No. 3 vs NZ: Inside Rumoured Link With Model Aditi Hundia – In Pics

Ishan Kishan’s return for the IND vs NZ 1st T20I at No. 3 has reignited searches around his personal life, especially the Aditi Hundia connection. This explainer outlines verifiable moments, from IPL sightings to social media signals, without speculation. Aditi Hundia’s Miss Diva 2018 background explains independent interest, while comeback narratives amplify curiosity. With T20 World Cup 2026 discussions building, such trends typically intensify during selection news.