Ishan Kishan To Sanju Samson: Players To Hit First Century In Last 7 Seasons Of IPL
Ishan Kishan smashed the first century of IPL 2025 during the all-important clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.
Here's a list of players who smashed first century in Last 10 seasons of IPL:
IPL 2025: Ishan Kishan (SRH)
Ishan Kishan hit the first century (106 not out) of IPL 2025 while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Rajasthan Royals.
IPL 2024: Virat Kohli (RCB)
Virat Kohli hit the first century (113 not out) of IPL 2024 while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Rajasthan Royals.
IPL 2023: Harry Brook (SRH)
Harry Brook hit the first century (100 not out) of IPL 2023 while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Kolkata Knight Riders.
IPL 2022: Jos Buttler (RR)
Jos Buttler hit the first century (100) of IPL 2022 while playing for Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians.
IPL 2021: Sanju Samson (RR)
Sanju Samson hit the first century (119) of IPL 2021 while playing for Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings.
IPL 2020: KL Rahul (Punjab)
KL Rahul hit the first century (132 not out) of IPL 2020 while playing for Punjab against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
IPL 2019: Sanju Samson (RR)
Sanju Samson hit the first century (102 not out) of IPL 2019 while playing for Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings.
Trending Photos