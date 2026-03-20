Ishan Kishan's comeback story: From India snub and contract loss to T20 World Cup 2026 glory and Sunrisers Hyderabad captaincy in IPL 2026

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From being pushed to the fringes of the Indian national team, losing his central contract, and facing serious uncertainty over his future, Ishan Kishan has scripted one of the most remarkable comebacks in recent Indian cricket. After emerging as a hero at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Ishan is now set to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening matches of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

Here’s a look at the resilient journey behind Ishan Kishan’s sensational comeback ahead of the IPL 2026 season: