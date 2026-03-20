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NewsPhotosIshan Kishan's comeback story: From India snub and contract loss to T20 World Cup 2026 glory and Sunrisers Hyderabad captaincy in IPL 2026
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Ishan Kishan's comeback story: From India snub and contract loss to T20 World Cup 2026 glory and Sunrisers Hyderabad captaincy in IPL 2026

From being pushed to the fringes of the Indian national team, losing his central contract, and facing serious uncertainty over his future, Ishan Kishan has scripted one of the most remarkable comebacks in recent Indian cricket. After emerging as a hero at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Ishan is now set to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening matches of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. 

Here’s a look at the resilient journey behind Ishan Kishan’s sensational comeback ahead of the IPL 2026 season: 

Updated:Mar 20, 2026, 03:05 PM IST
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The Fall: From Star To 'Contract-Less'

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The Fall: From Star To 'Contract-Less'

In early 2024, Ishan Kishan faced his toughest career hurdle. After opting for a mental health break, he was famously excluded from the BCCI Central Contracts list for the 2023-24 season for not playing domestic cricket. Many questioned his commitment and critics feared his international career was over at just 25. (Pic credit: BCCI)

 

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The Silent Grind - Back To The Roots

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The Silent Grind - Back To The Roots

Instead of fading away, Ishan Kishan went back to where it all began. He took the long route through domestic cricket, proving his mettle with Jharkhand. He led Jharkhand to their maiden title, finishing as the tournament's top scorer with 517 runs at a staggering strike rate. A blistering century in the SMAT final against Haryana served as a final "knock on the door" that the selectors simply couldn't ignore. (Pic credit: BCCI/JioHotstar)

 

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Team India Comeback After Grind

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Team India Comeback After Grind

On the back of his domestic dominance, selectors couldn't ignore Ishan Kishan. He earned a recall to the India T20I side during the New Zealand series, marking his comeback after years in the wilderness. (Pic credit: BCCI)

 

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Different Batting Spots For Ishan At T20 WC 2026

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Different Batting Spots For Ishan At T20 WC 2026

Ishan Kishan played a pivotal role in India's successful T20 World Cup 2026 title defense, featuring in two distinct batting positions as the team management adjusted their strategy during the tournament. Kishan began the tournament as a primary opener but was later moved to the No. 3 spot to accommodate tactical changes and he delivered under pressure. (Pic credit: BCCI)

 

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The Pakistan Masterclass - Silencing The Critics

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The Pakistan Masterclass - Silencing The Critics

Under immense pressure, Ishan Kishan’s blistering 77 off 40 balls against Pakistan in the Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2026 proved he belonged on the big stage. (Pic credit: BCCI/ICC)

 

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T20 World Cup Glory For Ishan Kishan

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T20 World Cup Glory For Ishan Kishan

In the final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Ishan Kishan's fearless 54-run cameo set the tone for India’s third T20 World Cup title. From 'contract-less' to 'World Champion', the 2-year journey came full circle. Ishan finished the tournament as India’s second-highest run-scorer with 317 runs at a strike rate of 193. (Pic credit: BCCI)

 

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The New Era - Captain Of SRH For IPL 2026

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The New Era - Captain Of SRH For IPL 2026

Ahead of the IPL 2026 season, Ishan Kishan has got a new responsibility. With regular skipper Pat Cummins sidelined due to a back injury, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have officially named Ishan Kishan as their interim captain for the start of IPL 2026. (Pic credit: SRH) 

 

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Spotlight On Ishan Kishan In IPL 2026

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Spotlight On Ishan Kishan In IPL 2026

Ishan Kishan's journey embodies grit: from being forgotten to World Cup hero, from contract-less to ranked among the world's best, and now stepping up to lead one of the IPL's most exciting franchises. As the IPL 2026 unfolds, all eyes will be on captain Ishan Kishan, who will be keen to put on an impressive performance for Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL) 

 

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Ishan KishanIshan Kishan T20 World Cup 2026Ishan Kishan SRH IPL 2026Ishan Kishan Sunrisers HyderabadIshan Kishan India comeback journey
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