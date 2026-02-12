ISL 2025-26 season: Key dates, teams, venues, format, live streaming - All you need to know
The much-anticipated Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 season is set to be a landmark edition, marked by a major shift in management, a streamlined format, and the inclusion of new faces from the I-League. Following the conclusion of the long-standing agreement between the AIFF and FSDL, the 12th season of India's premier football league is ready to kick off with a fresh outlook.
Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming ISL 2025-26 season:
Key Dates & Kick-Off
The Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 season is scheduled to begin on February 14, 2026. The opening day will feature a double-header to set the tone for the competition. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters FC at 5:00 PM IST FC Goa vs Inter Kashi at 7:30 PM IST (Pic credit: ISL)
Total Number Of Matches
The Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 season will feature a total of 91 matches, with the final matchday's games scheduled to kick off simultaneously for maximum drama. (Pic credit: ISL)
Participating Teams
During the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 season, a total of 14 teams will compete, including 13 from the previous season and one promoted from the I-League. The lineup includes a mix of established powerhouses and emerging sides. (Pic credit: FanCode )
Teams And Home Venues
Mohun Bagan - Super Giant Salt Lake Stadium - Kolkata East Bengal FC - Salt Lake Stadium / Kishore Bharti - Kolkata Mohammedan SC - Kishore Bharti Krirangan - Kolkata Mumbai City FC - Mumbai Football Arena - Mumbai Bengaluru FC - Sree Kanteerava Stadium - Bengaluru Kerala Blasters - FCJLN Stadium - Kochi FC Goa - Fatorda Stadium - Margao Chennaiyin FC -JLN Stadium - Chennai Odisha FC - Kalinga Stadium - Bhubaneswar Jamshedpur FC-JRD Tata Sports Complex- Jamshedpur NorthEast United FC - Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium - Guwahati Punjab FCJLN Stadium -Delhi Sporting Club Delhi (New), JLN Stadium - Delhi Inter Kashi FC (New) TBC (Likely Kolkata/Varanasi) TBC SC Delhi - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi (shared) (Pic credit: FC Goa)
New Format & Structure
The ISL 2025-26 season introduces a significant change to the competition structure due to a condensed timeline:
Single-Leg Round-Robin: Unlike previous seasons with home-and-away fixtures, teams will play each other only once.
13 Matches Per Team: Each club will play a total of 13 league matches.
The Race for the Shield: In a major shift, the table toppers at the end of these 13 rounds will be crowned the ISL 2025-26 Champions. (Pic credit: ISL)
How To Watch: Live Streaming & Telecast
The broadcasting landscape has seen a major shake-up this year, with FanCode taking center stage.
Digital Streaming: FanCode is the exclusive digital home for ISL 2025-26. All 91 matches will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
TV Telecast: Reports indicate that Sony Sports Network is in final talks to become the official TV broadcast partner, ensuring the league remains accessible on traditional television across the country. (Pic credit: FanCode and Sony Sports Network)
Defending Champions
Mohun Bagan Super Giant enter the season as the team to beat. They are coming off a historic 2024-25 campaign where they achieved the "League Double," winning both the ISL League Winners Shield and the ISL Cup by defeating Bengaluru FC 2-1 in the final.
