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NewsPhotosJacob Duffy’s Wife Natasha Cameron: Marriage, Pregnancy & Personal Life Explained
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Jacob Duffy’s Wife Natasha Cameron: Marriage, Pregnancy & Personal Life Explained

Jacob Duffy’s wife Natasha Cameron has become a trending search topic as the New Zealand fast bowler prepares for IPL 2026 and the T20 World Cup. Confirmed as his wife, Natasha maintains a private life while supporting Duffy’s rising career. The couple is expecting their first child in June 2026, adding personal significance to a crucial professional year. With a record-breaking 2025 season and a Royal Challengers Bengaluru contract, Duffy’s popularity is surging globally. This growing interest reflects a broader audience shift toward cricketers’ personal lives, family updates, and off-field stories alongside performance-driven cricket coverage.

Updated:Apr 10, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
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1. Who Is Jacob Duffy’s Wife? Natasha Cameron Explained

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1. Who Is Jacob Duffy’s Wife? Natasha Cameron Explained

 

Natasha Cameron is the wife of Jacob Duffy, known for maintaining a low public profile despite her husband’s growing international cricket fame and IPL 2026 spotlight.

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2. Is Jacob Duffy Married or Dating? Latest Status Confirmed

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2. Is Jacob Duffy Married or Dating? Latest Status Confirmed

 

Recent 2025–2026 reports confirm Jacob Duffy is married, clearing earlier confusion where Natasha Cameron was mistakenly referred to as his girlfriend in outdated profiles.

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3. Why Natasha Cameron Stays Away From Social Media Spotlight

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3. Why Natasha Cameron Stays Away From Social Media Spotlight

 

Unlike many modern cricketers’ partners, Natasha keeps her Instagram private, reflecting a conscious decision to avoid public attention despite rising fan curiosity around cricket WAGs.

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4. Jacob Duffy and Natasha Cameron’s Private Wedding Details

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4. Jacob Duffy and Natasha Cameron’s Private Wedding Details

 

The couple reportedly tied the knot in a low-key ceremony, choosing to keep wedding details away from media, reinforcing their preference for privacy over publicity.

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5. Baby on the Way: Duffy Set to Become Father in 2026

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5. Baby on the Way: Duffy Set to Become Father in 2026

 

Jacob Duffy and Natasha Cameron are expecting their first child in June 2026, marking a major personal milestone during a crucial phase of his international cricket career.

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6. Pregnancy Timing Clashes With England Tour Commitments

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6. Pregnancy Timing Clashes With England Tour Commitments

 

The expected delivery date overlaps with New Zealand’s England tour, highlighting the real-life challenge cricketers face in balancing family responsibilities with international schedules.

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7. The Untold Sacrifices of a Cricketer’s Wife

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7. The Untold Sacrifices of a Cricketer’s Wife

 

Duffy has openly acknowledged how partners like Natasha manage emotional and logistical pressures at home while players travel globally for tournaments like the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

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8. How Natasha Supports Duffy’s Record-Breaking Career

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8. How Natasha Supports Duffy’s Record-Breaking Career

 

During Duffy’s historic 2025 season, where he broke Sir Richard Hadlee’s long-standing record, Natasha played a key behind-the-scenes support role.

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9. IPL 2026 Boosts Global Interest in Duffy’s Personal Life

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9. IPL 2026 Boosts Global Interest in Duffy’s Personal Life

 

Duffy’s ₹2 crore deal with Royal Challengers Bengaluru has significantly increased global searches around his wife, family, and personal background.

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Jacob DuffyIPL 2026Jacob Duffy wifeNatasha CameronJacob Duffy marriage
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