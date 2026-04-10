Jacob Duffy’s Wife Natasha Cameron: Marriage, Pregnancy & Personal Life Explained

photoDetails

english

3035837

Jacob Duffy’s wife Natasha Cameron has become a trending search topic as the New Zealand fast bowler prepares for IPL 2026 and the T20 World Cup. Confirmed as his wife, Natasha maintains a private life while supporting Duffy’s rising career. The couple is expecting their first child in June 2026, adding personal significance to a crucial professional year. With a record-breaking 2025 season and a Royal Challengers Bengaluru contract, Duffy’s popularity is surging globally. This growing interest reflects a broader audience shift toward cricketers’ personal lives, family updates, and off-field stories alongside performance-driven cricket coverage.