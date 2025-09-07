Advertisement
NewsPhotosJannik Sinner Vs Carlos Alcaraz: Who Is The Modern-Era Tennis Great? Check Head-To-Head Stats, Finals, And Iconic Clashes
Jannik Sinner Vs Carlos Alcaraz: Who Is The Modern-Era Tennis Great? Check Head-To-Head Stats, Finals, And Iconic Clashes

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have developed one of the most exciting rivalries in men’s tennis. As they are set for another showdown in the final of the US Open 2025, here is their head-to-head record.

 

Updated:Sep 07, 2025, 11:07 AM IST
The Rivalry of a Generation

The Rivalry of a Generation

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have built one of modern tennis’s fiercest rivalries. Their matches are redefining men’s tennis, often being compared to the legendary Federer-Nadal-Djokovic battles.

 

Head-to-Head Record

Head-to-Head Record

The two have clashed 14 times, with Alcaraz leading 9-5 overall. Despite the narrow gap, every encounter has been closely fought, showcasing their contrasting yet complementary styles.

 

Battles at Grand Slams

Battles at Grand Slams

On the biggest stage, Alcaraz has a slight edge. He leads 3-2 in Grand Slam meetings, but Sinner has proved he can rise to the occasion, especially on grass.

 

Surface Breakdown

Surface Breakdown

Alcaraz dominates on hard courts (6-2) and clay (3-1), while Sinner has the upper hand on grass (2-0), including his triumph at Wimbledon 2025.

 

The 2025 French Open Final

The 2025 French Open Final

One of their most iconic battles came in Paris, where Alcaraz fought back from two sets down, saved championship points, and won in a dramatic fifth-set tiebreak.

 

The 2025 Wimbledon Final

The 2025 Wimbledon Final

Sinner struck back at Wimbledon, beating Alcaraz in four sets to win his first Wimbledon title, ending his rival’s unbeaten streak in Grand Slam finals.

 

Masters & Tour Finals

Masters & Tour Finals

Beyond Slams, they’ve met in high-stakes finals. Alcaraz won the 2025 Rome Masters and 2024 China Open, while Sinner lifted the 2022 Croatia Open and 2025 Wimbledon.

 

Style Clash - Magician vs Machine

Style Clash - Magician vs Machine

Alcaraz’s explosive shot-making and creativity often clash with Sinner’s precision and relentless baseline consistency. This contrast fuels their epic encounters.

 

Significance of US Open 2025 Final

Significance of US Open 2025 Final

This final is historic, it’s the third consecutive Slam final between the two in one season, a first in the Open Era. The World No. 1 ranking is also on the line.

 

A Rivalry for the Future

A Rivalry for the Future

Still in their early 20s, Sinner and Alcaraz are already shaping the future of tennis. Fans and experts believe their rivalry could define the next decade, much like the Big Three once did.

 

All Images:- X, US Open, Tennis.com, Wimbledon 

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK