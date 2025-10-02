Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth 2025: How Much Does India’s Pacer Earn? Check BCCI Contract, IPL Salary, Endorsements And More - IN PICS
By 2025, Jasprit Bumrah’s net worth will make him one of the wealthiest Indian bowlers. His earnings come from multiple sources: BCCI annual contract, match fees, and being retained by the Mumbai Indians. Despite his riches, Bumrah is admired for his humble lifestyle, making his journey from the Ahmedabad streets to global stardom an inspiring success story.
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah, India’s premier fast bowler, is not only known for his deadly yorkers but also for being one of the wealthiest cricketers of his generation. By 2025, his net worth is estimated to be around Rs 60-70 crore (USD 7-8 million).
BCCI Central Contract
As a Grade A+ contracted player with the BCCI, Bumrah earns an annual salary of Rs 7 crore, excluding match fees. This contract ensures a stable income from representing India across formats.
IPL Earnings
The IPL has been a major contributor to Bumrah’s wealth. Retained by Mumbai Indians for a whopping Rs 18 crore in IPL 2025, he is among the highest-paid bowlers in the league’s history.
Match Fees & Bonuses
Apart from his retainer, Bumrah earns match fees – approximately Rs 15 lakh per Test, Rs 6 lakh per ODI, and Rs 3 lakh per T20I. Performance bonuses further add to his yearly cricketing income.
Brand Endorsements
Bumrah is a popular face in advertising, endorsing top brands like Asics, OnePlus, Dream11, Unix, and Boat. His endorsement fees range between Rs 1.5-2 crore per brand, contributing heavily to his net worth.
Real Estate Investments
He owns luxurious homes in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, worth several crores. His Mumbai residence is known for its modern interiors, while his Ahmedabad house reflects his personal taste and comfort.
Car Collection
Bumrah has an impressive car collection, featuring a Mercedes-Maybach S560, Nissan GT-R, Range Rover Velar, and Toyota Innova Crysta. These luxury cars symbolize his success both on and off the field.
Lifestyle & Personal Wealth
Despite his massive wealth, Bumrah is known for his grounded personality. He maintains a balance between luxury and simplicity, focusing more on fitness, family, and cricket than extravagant displays.
Comparison with Peers
While his net worth is slightly lower than legends like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Bumrah remains one of the richest Indian bowlers ever. His unique role as India’s strike bowler ensures his value remains unmatched.
Conclusion
From a small-town boy in Ahmedabad to becoming India’s pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah’s journey is inspirational. His net worth of Rs 60-70 crore in 2025 reflects not just his cricketing talent, but also his smart career choices and brand value.
