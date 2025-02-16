Harshit Rana For Jasprit Bumrah, This Pacer Replaces Pat Cummins: Players Ruled Out With Injuries And Their Replacements For Champions Trophy 2025

photoDetails

The Champions Trophy 2025 will be played from February 19 in Pakistan and UAE. Ahead of the start of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, several teams have been forced to make changes in their squads due to player injuries and other unforeseen circumstances. Many big-name players including Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins have been ruled out of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy due to injuries.

Here's a list of players who have been ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025 and their respective replacements: