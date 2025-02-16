Harshit Rana For Jasprit Bumrah, This Pacer Replaces Pat Cummins: Players Ruled Out With Injuries And Their Replacements For Champions Trophy 2025
The Champions Trophy 2025 will be played from February 19 in Pakistan and UAE. Ahead of the start of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, several teams have been forced to make changes in their squads due to player injuries and other unforeseen circumstances. Many big-name players including Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins have been ruled out of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy due to injuries.
Here's a list of players who have been ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025 and their respective replacements:
1. Jasprit Bumrah
Premier India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025 due to a lower back injury. Harshit Rana has been named as Bumrah's replacement. Additionally, spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has been included in the India squad, replacing Yashasvi Jaiswal.
2. Saim Ayub
Pakistan opener Saim Ayub has been ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025 after being prescribed a rehabilitation period of at least 10 weeks to recover from an ankle injury. Khushdil Shah has been included in the Pakistan squad in place of Saim for the Champions Trophy.
3. Pat Cummins
Australia skipper Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the 2025 Champions Trophy due to an ankle injury. Steve Smith is set to captain Australia in Cummins' absence at the upcoming ICC event. Sean Abbott has replaced Cummins in the Australia squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy.
4. Mitchell Starc
Australia left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc has withdrawn from the 2025 Champions Trophy citing personal reasons. Another Aussie left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson is Starc's replacement for the upcoming ICC event.
5. Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the 2025 Champions Trophy with a hip injury. Ben Dwarshuis has been named as Hazlewood's replacement for the tournament.
6. Mitchell Marsh
Star all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the 2025 Champions Trophy because of a back injury. Young hard-hitting batter Jake Fraser-McGurk is Marsh's replacement in the Australia squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy.
7. Anrich Nortje
South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025 with a recurring back injury last month. Corbin Bosch has been named as Nortje's replacement for the marquee ICC event.
8. Allah Ghazanfar
Young Afghanistan spinner Allah Ghazanfar has been ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025 due to a fracture in the L4 vertebra. Ghazanfar has been replaced by Nangyala Kharoti in the Afghanistan squad.
9. Jacob Bethell
England batter Jacob Bethell has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 due to a left hamstring injury. England have named Tom Banton as Bethell's replacement.
10. Gerald Coetzee
South Africa pacer Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 due to a groin-related injury.
