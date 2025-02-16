Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2859614https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/jasprit-bumrah-out-harshit-rana-in-this-pacer-replaces-pat-cummins-players-ruled-out-with-injuries-and-their-replacements-for-champions-trophy-2025-2859614
NewsPhotosHarshit Rana For Jasprit Bumrah, This Pacer Replaces Pat Cummins: Players Ruled Out With Injuries And Their Replacements For Champions Trophy 2025 Harshit Rana For Jasprit Bumrah, This Pacer Replaces Pat Cummins: Players Ruled Out With Injuries And Their Replacements For Champions Trophy 2025
photoDetails

Harshit Rana For Jasprit Bumrah, This Pacer Replaces Pat Cummins: Players Ruled Out With Injuries And Their Replacements For Champions Trophy 2025

The Champions Trophy 2025 will be played from February 19 in Pakistan and UAE. Ahead of the start of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, several teams have been forced to make changes in their squads due to player injuries and other unforeseen circumstances. Many big-name players including Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins have been ruled out of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy due to injuries.

Here's a list of players who have been ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025 and their respective replacements:

Updated:Feb 16, 2025, 11:52 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Jasprit Bumrah

1/10
1. Jasprit Bumrah

Premier India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025 due to a lower back injury. Harshit Rana has been named as Bumrah's replacement. Additionally, spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has been included in the India squad, replacing Yashasvi Jaiswal.  

Follow Us

2. Saim Ayub

2/10
2. Saim Ayub

Pakistan opener Saim Ayub has been ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025 after being prescribed a rehabilitation period of at least 10 weeks to recover from an ankle injury. Khushdil Shah has been included in the Pakistan squad in place of Saim for the Champions Trophy.    

Follow Us

3. Pat Cummins

3/10
3. Pat Cummins

Australia skipper Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the 2025 Champions Trophy due to an ankle injury. Steve Smith is set to captain Australia in Cummins' absence at the upcoming ICC event. Sean Abbott has replaced Cummins in the Australia squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy.    

Follow Us

4. Mitchell Starc

4/10
4. Mitchell Starc

Australia left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc has withdrawn from the 2025 Champions Trophy citing personal reasons. Another Aussie left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson is Starc's replacement for the upcoming ICC event.  

Follow Us

5. Josh Hazlewood

5/10
5. Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the 2025 Champions Trophy with a hip injury. Ben Dwarshuis has been named as Hazlewood's replacement for the tournament.  

Follow Us

6. Mitchell Marsh

6/10
6. Mitchell Marsh

Star all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the 2025 Champions Trophy because of a back injury. Young hard-hitting batter Jake Fraser-McGurk is Marsh's replacement in the Australia squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy.  

Follow Us

7. Anrich Nortje

7/10
7. Anrich Nortje

South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025 with a recurring back injury last month. Corbin Bosch has been named as Nortje's replacement for the marquee ICC event.  

Follow Us

8. Allah Ghazanfar

8/10
8. Allah Ghazanfar

Young Afghanistan spinner Allah Ghazanfar has been ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025 due to a fracture in the L4 vertebra. Ghazanfar has been replaced by Nangyala Kharoti in the Afghanistan squad.  

Follow Us

9. Jacob Bethell

9/10
9. Jacob Bethell

England batter Jacob Bethell has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 due to a left hamstring injury. England have named Tom Banton as Bethell's replacement.  

Follow Us

10. Gerald Coetzee

10/10
10. Gerald Coetzee

South Africa pacer Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 due to a groin-related injury.

Follow Us
Jasprit BumrahPat CumminsChampions Trophy 2025Champions TrophyICC Champions Trophy 2025Jasprit Bumrah injuryJasprit Bumrah replacementPat Cummins injuryJasprit Bumrah Champions TrophyVarun ChakaravarthyYashasvi JaiswalSaim AyubKhushdil ShahPat Cummins Champions Trophy 2025Sean AbbottMitchell StarcSpencer JohnsonJosh HazlewoodBen DwarshuisMitchell MarshJake Fraser-McGurkAnrich NortjeAllah GhazanfarCorbin BoschNangyala KharotiJacob BethellTom BantonGerald Coetzee
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Not US, China Or Dubai, But THIS Country Is Richest In Terms Of GDP Per Capita
camera icon9
title
FASTag
FASTag New Rules From Feb 17, 2025: How 60 Minutes Can Save You From Penalties and Transaction Failures! Check Cooling Period And How To Avoid Extra Charges
camera icon10
title
Jasprit Bumrah
Harshit Rana For Jasprit Bumrah, This Pacer Replaces Pat Cummins: Players Ruled Out With Injuries And Their Replacements For Champions Trophy 2025
camera icon8
title
Sonam Kapoor Most Fashionable Outfits
8 Times Sonam Kapoor Slayed Like the Ultimate Fashion Diva!
camera icon8
title
success story
Meet One Of Richest Indians In Dubai: Once Sold Fruits On Streets, Now Opening Gulf’s Most Expensive School With World-Class Facilities – Check Fees; His Net Worth Is...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK