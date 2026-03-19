Jasprit Bumrah’s Rs 2,00,00,000 pay cut: Will BCCI compensate India’s pace spearhead?

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Jasprit Bumrah’s Rs 2 crore pay cut after BCCI removed the Grade A+ category has sparked debate over fairness in India’s central contract system. Despite being a consistent all-format performer, Bumrah was downgraded to Grade A, reducing his annual earnings. Reports suggest the BCCI is considering compensation or revising contract structures to address the issue. The decision also impacts other players and highlights gaps in the current grading system. As Indian cricket evolves, Bumrah’s case could drive major changes in how elite performers are rewarded, making this a defining moment for BCCI’s contract policies.