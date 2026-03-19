Jasprit Bumrah’s Rs 2,00,00,000 pay cut: Will BCCI compensate India’s pace spearhead?
Jasprit Bumrah’s Rs 2 crore pay cut after BCCI removed the Grade A+ category has sparked debate over fairness in India’s central contract system. Despite being a consistent all-format performer, Bumrah was downgraded to Grade A, reducing his annual earnings. Reports suggest the BCCI is considering compensation or revising contract structures to address the issue. The decision also impacts other players and highlights gaps in the current grading system. As Indian cricket evolves, Bumrah’s case could drive major changes in how elite performers are rewarded, making this a defining moment for BCCI’s contract policies.
BCCI Scraps Grade A+ Category
The Board of Control for Cricket in India removed the Grade A+ category from its 2025–26 central contracts, restructuring the pay hierarchy and eliminating the top earning bracket for elite all-format players like Jasprit Bumrah.
Bumrah Suffers Rs 2 Crore Annual Loss
With the removal of A+, Bumrah moves to Grade A, reducing his annual retainership from Rs 7 crore to Rs 5 crore, despite no dip in performance or importance to the Indian team.
Policy Change, Not Performance Drop
Bumrah’s pay cut is not linked to form or fitness. It is purely a result of structural changes in the contract system, raising concerns about fairness in reward mechanisms.
Only Active All-Format Superstar
Bumrah remains one of the few Indian cricketers consistently playing across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, which was originally the key criteria for inclusion in the now-defunct A+ category.
BCCI Justifies Move Due to Fewer Eligible Players
The board reportedly removed A+ because not enough players currently meet the strict multi-format and ranking-based criteria, especially after senior players stepped away from certain formats.
Compensation Talks Underway
Reports suggest the BCCI is internally discussing ways to compensate Bumrah, acknowledging that a direct pay cut for a top performer could send the wrong message.
Possible Contract Value Revision
One likely solution is revising the financial value of Grade A contracts or introducing additional incentives to ensure players like Bumrah do not face financial setbacks.
Other Players Also Affected
Cricketers like KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, and Rishabh Pant have also been downgraded, indicating a wider reshuffle that goes beyond just Bumrah.
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