Jasprit Bumrah To Ashish Nehra: Top 7 Wicket-Takers Against RCB In IPL; Check Full List


Jasprit Bumrah To Ashish Nehra: Top 7 Wicket-Takers Against RCB In IPL; Check Full List

Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 20th match of IPL 2025 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, April 7. Jasprit Bumrah, who has taken most wickets against RCB in IPL history, is all set for his comeback after completing his rehab at the NCA.

As stage is set for a blockbuster clash, let's take a look at the list of top wicket-takers against RCB in IPL:

Updated:Apr 07, 2025, 07:01 PM IST
1. Jasprit Bumrah (MI) - 29 Wickets

1. Jasprit Bumrah (MI) - 29 Wickets

Jasprit Bumrah has taken the most wickets against RCB in the IPL so far. While playing for Mumbai Indians, Bumrah has taken 29 wickets against RCB in 19 IPL matches.   

2. Sunil Narine (KKR) - 27 Wickets

2. Sunil Narine (KKR) - 27 Wickets

Sunil Narine has picked the second most number of wickets against RCB in the IPL so far. While playing for KKR, Narine has taken 27 wickets against RCB in 22 IPL matches. 

3. Sandeep Sharma (KXIP/PBKS/RR/SRH) - 27 Wickets

3. Sandeep Sharma (KXIP/PBKS/RR/SRH) - 27 Wickets

Sandeep Sharma has picked the third most number of wickets against RCB in the IPL so far. While playing for different franchises - KXIP/PBKS/RR/SRH - Sandeep has taken 27 wickets against RCB in 19 IPL matches. 

 

4. Ravindra Jadeja (CSK/GL/Kochi/RR) - 26 Wickets

4. Ravindra Jadeja (CSK/GL/Kochi/RR) - 26 Wickets

Ravindra Jadeja has picked the fourth most number of wickets against RCB in the IPL so far. While playing for different franchises - CSK/GL/Kochi/RR - Jadeja has taken 26 wickets against RCB in 34 IPL matches.

5. Ravichandran Ashwin (CSK/DC/KXIP/RPS/RR) - 25 Wickets

5. Ravichandran Ashwin (CSK/DC/KXIP/RPS/RR) - 25 Wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin has picked the fifth most number of wickets against RCB in the IPL so far. While playing for different franchises - CSK/DC/KXIP/RPS/RR - Ashwin has taken 25 wickets against RCB in 30 IPL matches.

6. Harbhajan Singh (CSK/KKR/MI) - 23 Wickets

6. Harbhajan Singh (CSK/KKR/MI) - 23 Wickets

Harbhajan Singh has picked the sixth most number of wickets against RCB in the IPL so far. While playing for different franchises - KXIP/PBKS/RR/SRH - Harbhajan has taken 23 wickets against RCB in 23 IPL matches.  

7. Ashish Nehra (CSK/DC/MI/PWI/SRH) - 23 Wickets

7. Ashish Nehra (CSK/DC/MI/PWI/SRH) - 23 Wickets

Ashish Nehra has picked the seventh most number of wickets against RCB in the IPL so far. While playing for different franchises - CSK/DC/MI/PWI/SRH - Nehra has taken 23 wickets against RCB in 13 IPL matches.

MI vs RCBRCB vs MIIPL 2025RCB vs MI IPL 2025Jasprit BumrahJasprit Bumrah IPL ComebackJasprit Bumrah injuryJasprit Bumrah vs RCBJasprit Bumrah mumbai indiansJasprit Bumrah IPL 2025Jasprit Bumrah IPL recordsMI vs RCB RecordsRCB vs MI RecordsRCB vs MI IPL StatsSunil NarineSunil Narine vs RCBSandeep SharmaSandeep Sharma vs RCBRavindra JadejaRavindra Jadeja vs RCBRavichandran AshwinRavichandran Ashwin vs RCBRavichandran Ashwin IPL RecordsHarbhajan SinghHarbhajan Singh vs RCBAshish NehraAshish Nehra vs RCB
NEWS ON ONE CLICK