Jasprit Bumrah To Ashish Nehra: Top 7 Wicket-Takers Against RCB In IPL; Check Full List
Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 20th match of IPL 2025 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, April 7. Jasprit Bumrah, who has taken most wickets against RCB in IPL history, is all set for his comeback after completing his rehab at the NCA.
As stage is set for a blockbuster clash, let's take a look at the list of top wicket-takers against RCB in IPL:
1. Jasprit Bumrah (MI) - 29 Wickets
Jasprit Bumrah has taken the most wickets against RCB in the IPL so far. While playing for Mumbai Indians, Bumrah has taken 29 wickets against RCB in 19 IPL matches.
2. Sunil Narine (KKR) - 27 Wickets
Sunil Narine has picked the second most number of wickets against RCB in the IPL so far. While playing for KKR, Narine has taken 27 wickets against RCB in 22 IPL matches.
3. Sandeep Sharma (KXIP/PBKS/RR/SRH) - 27 Wickets
Sandeep Sharma has picked the third most number of wickets against RCB in the IPL so far. While playing for different franchises - KXIP/PBKS/RR/SRH - Sandeep has taken 27 wickets against RCB in 19 IPL matches.
4. Ravindra Jadeja (CSK/GL/Kochi/RR) - 26 Wickets
Ravindra Jadeja has picked the fourth most number of wickets against RCB in the IPL so far. While playing for different franchises - CSK/GL/Kochi/RR - Jadeja has taken 26 wickets against RCB in 34 IPL matches.
5. Ravichandran Ashwin (CSK/DC/KXIP/RPS/RR) - 25 Wickets
Ravichandran Ashwin has picked the fifth most number of wickets against RCB in the IPL so far. While playing for different franchises - CSK/DC/KXIP/RPS/RR - Ashwin has taken 25 wickets against RCB in 30 IPL matches.
6. Harbhajan Singh (CSK/KKR/MI) - 23 Wickets
Harbhajan Singh has picked the sixth most number of wickets against RCB in the IPL so far. While playing for different franchises - KXIP/PBKS/RR/SRH - Harbhajan has taken 23 wickets against RCB in 23 IPL matches.
7. Ashish Nehra (CSK/DC/MI/PWI/SRH) - 23 Wickets
Ashish Nehra has picked the seventh most number of wickets against RCB in the IPL so far. While playing for different franchises - CSK/DC/MI/PWI/SRH - Nehra has taken 23 wickets against RCB in 13 IPL matches.
