Jasprit Bumrah To Ashish Nehra: Top 7 Wicket-Takers Against RCB In IPL; Check Full List

photoDetails

english

2883060

Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 20th match of IPL 2025 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, April 7. Jasprit Bumrah, who has taken most wickets against RCB in IPL history, is all set for his comeback after completing his rehab at the NCA.

As stage is set for a blockbuster clash, let's take a look at the list of top wicket-takers against RCB in IPL: