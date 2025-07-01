Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2924659https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/jasprit-bumrah-to-play-ind-vs-eng-2nd-test-heres-all-you-need-to-know-2924659
NewsPhotosJasprit Bumrah To Play IND vs ENG 2nd Test? Here's All You Need To Know
photoDetails

Jasprit Bumrah To Play IND vs ENG 2nd Test? Here's All You Need To Know

Jasprit Bumrah is fit and available for India’s 2nd Test against England at Edgbaston, but team management is undecided on playing him due to a pre-planned workload strategy. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed Bumrah may only play three of the five Tests to avoid injury recurrence. Despite a strong performance in the first Test (5/83), Bumrah might be rested to prioritize long-term fitness. Young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy could debut if Bumrah is benched. The final decision will consider pitch conditions and overall series strategy, with India trailing 0-1 and looking to level the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Updated:Jul 01, 2025, 08:34 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Jasprit Bumrah Is Available but Not Yet Confirmed

1/20
1. Jasprit Bumrah Is Available but Not Yet Confirmed

Despite full fitness and viral training clips, India hasn't locked in Bumrah for the 2nd Test. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate says selection will be decided “at the last moment.”

Follow Us

2. Bumrah’s Workload Plan Allows Only Three Tests

2/20
2. Bumrah’s Workload Plan Allows Only Three Tests

As part of a pre-decided rotation strategy set during the 2025 Champions Trophy, Bumrah will feature in only three of five Tests in this England series to avoid injury relapses.

Follow Us

3. India Weighing Long-Term Gains Over Short-Term Needs

3/20
3. India Weighing Long-Term Gains Over Short-Term Needs

Even with the series on the line, management is sticking to a broader vision — preserving Bumrah for key games like Lord’s or The Oval rather than risking him early.

Follow Us

4. Strategic Rotation Signals Shift in Indian Cricket Culture

4/20
4. Strategic Rotation Signals Shift in Indian Cricket Culture

India’s measured approach to Bumrah's workload reflects a new era of fitness-first strategy—where even star players are managed with future tours and ICC events in mind.

Follow Us

5. Bumrah’s Stellar Headingley Stats Add Pressure

5/20
5. Bumrah’s Stellar Headingley Stats Add Pressure

He picked up 5/83 in the first innings of the 1st Test, showcasing why his presence is so crucial. Without him in the second innings, England cruised to a 371-run chase.

Follow Us

6. Nitish Kumar Reddy Could Debut in Bumrah’s Place

6/20
6. Nitish Kumar Reddy Could Debut in Bumrah’s Place

India may hand a maiden cap to all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who has impressed in the nets. His inclusion adds balance if Bumrah is rested for this encounter.

Follow Us

7. Shubman Gill’s Leadership Also Influences Decisions

7/20
7. Shubman Gill’s Leadership Also Influences Decisions

Gill notably held back Bumrah during England's chase at Headingley — an early sign that India's captain is aligned with the team’s cautious pacing and rotational policy.

Follow Us

8. Bumrah on Verge of Breaking Asian Records in SENA Countries

8/20
8. Bumrah on Verge of Breaking Asian Records in SENA Countries

One more five-wicket haul will see Bumrah equal Wasim Akram’s record (11) for the most fifers by an Asian bowler in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) nations.

Follow Us

9. Fans, Fantasy Leagues on Edge as Decision Nears

9/20
9. Fans, Fantasy Leagues on Edge as Decision Nears

Searches for “Will Bumrah play 2nd Test?”, “Bumrah injury update”, and “IND vs ENG fantasy picks” have surged — reflecting growing public interest and uncertainty over his inclusion.

Follow Us

10. Final Decision Hinges on Pitch, Weather & Series Flow

10/20
10. Final Decision Hinges on Pitch, Weather & Series Flow

With Edgbaston’s pitch dynamics still under review and the series finely poised, Bumrah’s inclusion will depend on tactical calculations — not emotion or fan demand.

Follow Us

11/20
Follow Us

12/20
Follow Us

13/20
Follow Us

14/20
Follow Us

15/20
Follow Us

16/20
Follow Us

17/20
Follow Us

18/20
Follow Us

19/20
Follow Us

20/20
Follow Us
Jasprit BumrahJasprit Bumrah 2nd Test updateJasprit Bumrah Edgbaston Test newsIND vs ENG 2nd Test playing XIIndia vs England Test series 2025Jasprit Bumrah workload managementBumrah to play 2nd Test or notIndia squad vs England 2nd TestNitish Kumar Reddy debut newsBumrah injury update 2025Jasprit Bumrah fitness statusIndia vs England Birmingham TestIND vs ENG Test schedule 2025Bumrah vs England statsBumrah record in SENA countriesBumrah five-wicket haul recordIndia team selection 2nd TestJasprit Bumrah bowling workloadBumrah resting strategywill Bumrah play at EdgbastonGautam Gambhir Bumrah planBumrah vs Wasim Akram recordBumrah availability for 2nd TestIndia vs England Live UpdatesEdgbaston pitch report IND vs ENGJasprit Bumrah Test wickets tallyBumrah vs England bowling statsIndia vs England Test series newsBumrah training session viral videoIndian pace attack vs EnglandIND vs ENG 2nd Test preview
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Wimbledon
Top 7 Players To Win Most Wimbledon Titles In Men's Singles In Open Era: Roger Federer To Novak Djokovic; Check All Legendary Names
camera icon8
title
Jeff Bezos Wedding
Kim Kardashian To Natasha Poonawalla: Who Wore What At Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sánchez’s Wedding; Check Jaw-Dropping Looks
camera icon7
title
Ind vs Eng
Indian Batters With Most Test Centuries In England: Rahul Dravid Leads, Rishabh Pant Follows, Sachin Tendulkar At...
camera icon7
title
Top 7 Bollywood Movies With Most Songs
Top 7 Bollywood Films With Most Songs: Not Rockstar Or Gully Boy—THIS 1932 Classic Holds The World Record With 71 Tracks
camera icon10
title
snake-eating birds
Sky Vs Serpent: Meet The 10 Birds Of World That Hunt And Eat Snakes Like Pros
NEWS ON ONE CLICK