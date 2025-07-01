photoDetails

english

2924646

Jasprit Bumrah is fit and available for India’s 2nd Test against England at Edgbaston, but team management is undecided on playing him due to a pre-planned workload strategy. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed Bumrah may only play three of the five Tests to avoid injury recurrence. Despite a strong performance in the first Test (5/83), Bumrah might be rested to prioritize long-term fitness. Young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy could debut if Bumrah is benched. The final decision will consider pitch conditions and overall series strategy, with India trailing 0-1 and looking to level the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.