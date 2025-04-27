Jasprit Bumrah To Sunil Narine : 10 Legendary Bowlers Who Shockingly Never Won the Purple Cap In IPL History
Over the years, the IPL has witnessed some of the finest bowlers dazzling fans with their brilliance. However, despite their consistent performances and star power, some of the biggest bowling names have surprisingly never laid their hands on the prestigious Purple Cap awarded to the highest wicket-taker each season. Here's a look at 10 legendary bowlers who, despite their greatness, never claimed the Purple Cap.
Sunil Narine
Arguably one of the most feared spinners in IPL history, Sunil Narine's mystery deliveries troubled even the best. While he often finished among the top bowlers, the ultimate top spot was just out of his reach.
R Ashwin
A tactical genius with the ball, R Ashwin's variations and control made him a mainstay for Chennai Super Kings and later other teams. Despite his impact across seasons, the Purple Cap always eluded him.
Rashid Khan
One of the most economical bowlers in IPL history, Rashid Khan has often choked runs and picked crucial wickets. Still, he has never topped the wicket-takers' list in a season, largely because batters often chose to play him out safely.
Piyush Chawla
A two-time IPL winner and one of the tournament’s leading wicket-takers overall, Piyush Chawla has been a quiet workhorse. However, even at his peak, the Purple Cap remained just out of reach.
Mitchell Starc
When fit and firing, Mitchell Starc was almost unplayable in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Yet, injuries and limited appearances meant he never mounted a full season’s assault on the Purple Cap.
Jasprit Bumrah
Widely regarded as one of the best death bowlers globally, Jasprit Bumrah has been Mumbai Indians' go-to man for years. Despite his consistency and game-changing spells, he has never ended a season with the most wickets.
Harbhajan Singh
One of the pillars of Mumbai Indians' early success, Harbhajan Singh was known for his guile and aggression. Across multiple seasons, he remained a vital wicket-taker but somehow never finished as the leading wicket-taker in a single edition.
Dale Steyn
Arguably the greatest fast bowler of his generation, Dale Steyn’s pace and swing thrilled fans at Deccan Chargers and RCB. Injuries and shortened seasons prevented him from winning the Purple Cap during his IPL stint.
Zaheer Khan
Zaheer Khan’s experience and skill made him a mentor and leader in whichever franchise he played for. While he was a consistent performer, he never dominated an entire season to grab the Purple Cap.
Anil Kumble
One of India’s greatest ever spinners, Anil Kumble made his IPL mark with Royal Challengers Bangalore. Even though he led RCB to the final in 2009 with stellar performances, he never topped the season’s wicket charts.
