Jitesh Sharma - RCB's New Hero Of IPL 2025: All You Need To Know About His Love Story With Wife Shalaka Makeshwar - In Pics
In a fairytale night for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Jitesh Sharma smashed a career-defining unbeaten 85 off 33 balls against Punjab Kings, silencing critics and lifting the burden of past failures. Once doubted, the INR 11-crore buy finally delivered in a must-win game, earning praise as one of the IPL 2025’s standout innings. Off the field, Jitesh's personal life has also been trending—he married longtime partner Shalaka Makeshwar on August 8, 2024. Shalaka, an engineer from Maharashtra, has worked in tech roles and shares a grounded, supportive bond with Jitesh, adding to his inspirational rise both professionally and personally.
1. Jitesh Sharma’s 85 off 33: The best knock of IPL 2025 so far*
In a high-pressure chase, Jitesh smashed an unbeaten 85* from just 33 balls—now the highest successful chase score by a No.6 batter in IPL history.
2. From villain to hero: Redemption after Patidar run-out
After causing a game-turning run-out last match, Jitesh roared back with clean hitting, turning doubters into believers and trending under #RCBHero across platforms.
3. “8.8.8” – Jitesh and Shalaka’s wedding date wins the internet
The couple got married on 8th August 2024, a numerically aesthetic date that fans call “the luckiest combo in cricket love stories.”
4. Viral pics from a simple yet stunning Maharashtrian wedding
Jitesh and Shalaka’s traditional wedding photos flooded social media, with fans praising their elegant simplicity and rooted celebration style.
5. Love and loyalty: Shalaka stood by Jitesh through ups and downs
From underwhelming seasons to national selection setbacks, Shalaka’s support has been Jitesh’s rock—making her a fan-favorite “cricket WAG” overnight.
6. Fans adore her humble tech background and inspiring journey
With an M.Tech in VLSI Design and a career in software testing, Shalaka proves brains and balance define the new-gen cricket couple.
7. Indian cricket stars send wishes—Suryakumar to Gaikwad
Top players like Surya, Ruturaj, and Shivam Dube flooded the couple’s comments with love—giving fans a peek into the tight-knit Indian cricket fraternity.
8. Shalaka’s Instagram (_shalakashalaka) becomes a fan hub overnight
After the wedding went viral, fans flooded her handle, turning it into a hub for “Jitesh-Shalaka” couple goals, throwbacks, and heartfelt captions.
9. Their love story adds emotional depth to Jitesh’s rise
What makes his 85* so cinematic? The emotional arc—from IPL struggles to romantic stability—adds layers to what fans call “the most wholesome cricketer story of 2025.”
10. Couple moments with Virat, Krunal, and Bhuvi trend big
Their candid dressing-room celebrations with Virat Kohli & Krunal Pandya broke the internet, with fans calling it “RCB’s family vibe moment.”
Trending Photos