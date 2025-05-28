photoDetails

In a fairytale night for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Jitesh Sharma smashed a career-defining unbeaten 85 off 33 balls against Punjab Kings, silencing critics and lifting the burden of past failures. Once doubted, the INR 11-crore buy finally delivered in a must-win game, earning praise as one of the IPL 2025’s standout innings. Off the field, Jitesh's personal life has also been trending—he married longtime partner Shalaka Makeshwar on August 8, 2024. Shalaka, an engineer from Maharashtra, has worked in tech roles and shares a grounded, supportive bond with Jitesh, adding to his inspirational rise both professionally and personally.