Jitesh Sharma’s IPL 2025 Rise: From ₹20 Lakh To Crorepati - How Rich Is RCB's New Hero - In Pics
Jitesh Sharma, a rising star in Indian cricket, has seen a significant rise in earnings and popularity after joining Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for IPL 2025. Acquired for ₹5.80 crore, his IPL salary now surpasses his BCCI annual contract and marks a major leap from his previous ₹20 lakh with Punjab Kings. A consistent performer and aggressive wicketkeeper-batter, Jitesh played a crucial role in RCB’s campaign and their journey to Qualifier 1. His growing net worth, increasing fan base, and stellar on-field performances have positioned him as one of IPL 2025’s breakout stars and a key player in RCB’s lineup.
1. Jitesh Sharma's Net Worth in 2025 Crosses ₹15 Crore
From a modest domestic cricketer to a millionaire, Sharma’s total assets in 2025 are estimated to be over ₹15 crore, combining IPL, endorsements, and match fees.
2. Sharma’s IPL 2025 Salary Skyrockets to ₹11 Crore
Jitesh’s IPL salary jumped 5,400% in the 2025 auction—from ₹20 lakh to a jaw-dropping ₹11 crore—making him one of the highest-paid IPL players this season.
3. From Underdog to RCB’s Captain & Match-Winner
As captain, Sharma led RCB to Qualifer-1 after scripting a historic 3rd-highest run chase in IPL history. His 85-run knock vs LSG became one of the top IPL 2025 moments.
4. Annual Income Now Tops ₹45 Lakh—Excluding Brand Endorsements
Thanks to his IPL contract and domestic cricket earnings, Jitesh Sharma’s annual income now exceeds ₹45 lakh, not counting sponsorships or off-field appearances.
5. Dropped from BCCI Contracts, But Not for Long
Although left out of the 2025 BCCI central contract list, Sharma’s IPL 2025 performance is likely to earn him a Team India recall and fresh BCCI deal soon.
6. A Small-Town Boy from Amravati Living the IPL Dream
Born in Amravati, Maharashtra, Sharma’s rise from Vidarbha’s domestic circuit to international stardom shows that talent + perseverance = success in Indian cricket.
7. Viral on Instagram: Sharma’s Fanbase Skyrockets
With growing popularity and viral Instagram reels, Sharma is becoming one of the most followed cricketers on social media—a key metric for brand endorsements.
8. Career Transformation Began with Punjab Kings
Before RCB, Punjab Kings gave Jitesh his IPL breakthrough, where he impressed with middle-order fireworks and game-changing knocks—turning heads across franchises.
9. Endorsements and Off-Field Earnings Set to Surge
As one of India’s rising cricket stars, Sharma is now attracting attention from sponsors. Expect his brand deals and endorsements to boost his net worth even more in 2025.
10. Sharma’s Performance Could Trigger Team India Comeback
If Sharma keeps up this form, selectors can't ignore him. He may soon return to the Indian T20I squad, especially with India vs England series on the horizon.
