Jitesh Sharma, a rising star in Indian cricket, has seen a significant rise in earnings and popularity after joining Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for IPL 2025. Acquired for ₹5.80 crore, his IPL salary now surpasses his BCCI annual contract and marks a major leap from his previous ₹20 lakh with Punjab Kings. A consistent performer and aggressive wicketkeeper-batter, Jitesh played a crucial role in RCB’s campaign and their journey to Qualifier 1. His growing net worth, increasing fan base, and stellar on-field performances have positioned him as one of IPL 2025’s breakout stars and a key player in RCB’s lineup.