Joe Root Net Worth 2025: How Much The Modern Test Maestro Earns From Salary, IPL Income, And Brand Endorsements?
Joe Root’s core income comes from his central ECB contract and match fees, but IPL participation, endorsements, and brand activations significantly boost his earnings. Check how much he earns.
Joe Root Net Worth 2025
Joe Root, one of the greatest Test batters of this generation, continues to be a vital figure in English cricket. As of 2025, he remains a top-tier athlete, not just in terms of on-field performance but also in terms of financial success.
Who is Joe Root?
Joe Root is the former captain of England’s Test team and a member of the elite "Fab Four" alongside Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, and Kane Williamson. With 13,214 Test runs and numerous records to his name, Root has established himself as a red-ball specialist.
What Is Joe Root’s Net Worth in 2025?
Estimates suggest Joe Root's net worth in 2025 ranges from $3 million to $10 million (approx. Rs25–80 crore). The variation depends on factors like central contracts, match fees, IPL involvement, The Hundred, and multiple endorsement deals.
Earnings from England and Central Contracts
Joe Root is on the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) central contract list, earning between £133,000 to £181,000 annually as a red-ball specialist. This excludes additional match fees for each Test match he plays.
Match Fees, The Hundred & IPL Involvement
Root also participates in The Hundred, England’s franchise tournament, and occasionally signs up for foreign leagues like the IPL. Though not a regular in the IPL, he was part of the Rajasthan Royals setup, adding to his overall income during off-season months.
Brand Endorsements & Sponsorship Deals
Joe Root has had multiple endorsement deals that contribute significantly to his net worth. He has represented brands like New Balance, Vitality Health Insurance, Brut, and Brewin Dolphin, among others.
Assets and Lifestyle
Known for his humble and grounded nature, Root leads a comfortable but relatively modest lifestyle. He owns a Range Rover worth around £180,000, enjoys family time, and avoids the flamboyant lifestyle often associated with elite athletes.
Root’s Brand Value and Public Image
Unlike many sports stars who focus on social media influence, Root maintains a low profile online. However, his on-field consistency, professionalism, and sportsmanship make him a popular choice for brands targeting traditional audiences.
Financial Breakdown and Income Sources
Joe Root’s earnings come from a mix of sources: ECB salary, match fees, The Hundred and IPL payments, brand endorsements, and possibly media appearances. Here’s a quick breakdown:
ECB Salary: ~$200,000+ annually
Match & League Earnings: $300,000–$500,000
Endorsements: $1M–$2M per year Combined, these put his estimated net worth in the $3M–$10M range as of mid-2025.
Rooted in Success
Joe Root may not be the flashiest cricketer, but he is certainly one of the most successful, both on and off the field. His earnings reflect not just his talent but also his discipline, professionalism, and long-term consistency.
