Joe Root Net Worth 2025: How Much The Modern Test Maestro Earns From Salary, IPL Income, And Brand Endorsements?

Joe Root’s earnings come from a mix of sources: ECB salary, match fees, The Hundred and IPL payments, brand endorsements, and possibly media appearances. Here’s a quick breakdown:

ECB Salary: ~$200,000+ annually

Match & League Earnings: $300,000–$500,000

Endorsements: $1M–$2M per year Combined, these put his estimated net worth in the $3M–$10M range as of mid-2025.