England's modern-day batting great Joe Root is fast closing in on one of the most iconic records in Test cricket the all-time highest run tally held by India’s Sachin Tendulkar. With Root showing no signs of slowing down, the cricketing world is abuzz with anticipation: can he surpass the Master Blaster? As of now, Sachin Tendulkar leads the chart with 15,921 Test runs in a legendary career spanning 200 matches. Root, the most consistent Test batter in recent years, has already amassed over 13,000 runs till now in Tests and is still an integral part of England’s red-ball setup. With age on his side and form still intact, Root is a serious contender to break the record.