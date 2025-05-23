Joe Root Set To Break Sachin Tendulkar's Record For Most Runs In Test History? Check Top 10 All-Time Leading Run-Scorers In Test Cricket
England's modern-day batting great Joe Root is fast closing in on one of the most iconic records in Test cricket the all-time highest run tally held by India’s Sachin Tendulkar. With Root showing no signs of slowing down, the cricketing world is abuzz with anticipation: can he surpass the Master Blaster? As of now, Sachin Tendulkar leads the chart with 15,921 Test runs in a legendary career spanning 200 matches. Root, the most consistent Test batter in recent years, has already amassed over 13,000 runs till now in Tests and is still an integral part of England’s red-ball setup. With age on his side and form still intact, Root is a serious contender to break the record.
Joe Root Eye Sachin's Record
Sachin Tendulkar (15,921 Runs)
Sachin Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer in Test cricket history. Known as the "Little Master," he played 200 matches, scored 51 centuries, and 68 half-centuries. His career spanned from 1989 to 2013, making significant contributions to Indian cricket.
Ricky Ponting (13,378 Runs)
Ricky Ponting, a dominant force in Australian cricket, accumulated 13,378 runs in 168 Test matches. Known for his aggressive batting style and leadership, Ponting scored 41 centuries and 62 half-centuries, playing a pivotal role in Australia's cricketing success.
Jacques Kallis (13,289 Runs)
Jacques Kallis is regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders in cricket. He scored 13,289 runs in 166 Test matches, including 45 centuries and 58 half-centuries. Kallis' ability to excel with both bat and ball made him a cornerstone of South African cricket.
Rahul Dravid (13,288 Runs)
Rahul Dravid, known as "The Wall," was renowned for his solid and dependable batting. He scored 13,288 runs in 164 Tests, including 36 centuries and 63 half-centuries. Dravid's technique and temperament made him a key player for India.
Joe Root (13,006 Runs)
Joe Root is the only active cricketer on the list and has a realistic chance of breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record for most runs. He has over 13,005 runs and will be in top 2 in next few matches.
Alastair Cook (12,472 Runs)
Alastair Cook, England's highest run-scorer in Tests, amassed 12,472 runs in 161 matches. Known for his resilience and endurance, Cook scored 33 centuries and 57 half-centuries. His contributions were crucial to England's successes over his career.
Kumar Sangakkara (12,400 Runs)
Kumar Sangakkara, a stylish and prolific batsman, scored 12,400 runs in 134 Tests. He achieved 38 centuries and 52 half-centuries. Sangakkara's elegant stroke play and consistency made him one of Sri Lanka's greatest cricketers.
Brian Lara (11,593 Runs)
Lara's flair and brilliance were unmatched. The only man to score 400* in a Test innings, Lara dazzled fans with his attacking strokeplay. His fearless batting helped West Indies stay competitive during a transitional era.
Shivnarine Chanderpaul (11,867 Runs)
Often overlooked due to his unorthodox stance, Chanderpaul was the rock of West Indies’ middle order for over two decades. He mastered the art of survival and rescue acts, often carrying the team on his shoulders.
Mahela Jayawardene (11,814 Runs)
Jayawardene was Sri Lanka’s maestro in the middle order. His elegant drives and ability to construct long innings made him a key figure in the team’s golden era. His highest score of 374 remains the highest by a Sri Lankan.
