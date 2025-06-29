Advertisement
Joe Root To Sachin Tendulkar: 10 Legendary Players With Most Centuries In Test Cricket History - In Pics

In the long and storied history of Test cricket, scoring a century is considered one of the greatest milestones for a batter. While many have achieved the feat, only a few have consistently done so across formats and decades. Here's a look at the top 10 players with the most Test centuries in cricket history, a list dominated by legends from India, Australia, South Africa. 

Updated:Jun 29, 2025, 11:13 AM IST
Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 51 Centuries

Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 51 Centuries

The ‘Master Blaster’ stands alone at the summit with a record 51 Test centuries in 200 matches between 1989 and 2013. Tendulkar scored 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78, with a highest score of 248*. 

Jacques Kallis (South Africa) – 45 Centuries

Jacques Kallis (South Africa) – 45 Centuries

World's greatest all-rounder, Jacques Kallis, comes second with 45 Test hundreds. In 166 matches, he scored 13,289 runs at a remarkable average of 55.37. His highest score of 224 was part of a career defined by grace, power, and reliability across all conditions.

Ricky Ponting (Australia) – 41 Centuries

Ricky Ponting (Australia) – 41 Centuries

Australia's former captain Ricky Ponting scored 13,378 Test runs from 1995 to 2012. His 41 centuries came in 168 matches, with a best of 257. Ponting was a match-winner for Australia during their golden era and a pillar in their formidable batting lineup.

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) – 38 Centuries

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) – 38 Centuries

The elegant left-hander from Sri Lanka, Sangakkara piled up 12,400 runs with 38 Test centuries in just 134 matches. His highest score of 319 and batting average of 57.40 make him one of the most prolific and stylish batters the game has seen.

Joe Root (England) – 36 Centuries

Joe Root (England) – 36 Centuries

Joe Root has matched Smith with 36 Test tons, amassing 13,087 runs at an average of 50.92. Root, England’s batting mainstay for over a decade, continues to shine with his ability to adapt and score in all conditions.

Steve Smith (Australia) – 36 Centuries

Steve Smith (Australia) – 36 Centuries

Modern-day maestro Steve Smith has scored 36 centuries in 117 matches and counting, with an average of 56.55. Known for his unorthodox style and incredible consistency, Smith is one of the most dominant Test batters of the 21st century.

Rahul Dravid (India) – 36 Centuries

Rahul Dravid (India) – 36 Centuries

India’s ‘Wall’, Rahul Dravid, scored 36 centuries in 164 Tests, accumulating 13,288 runs at 52.31. A true technician and team man, Dravid’s contributions came with grit and grace, particularly in overseas conditions.

Younis Khan (Pakistan) – 34 Centuries

Younis Khan (Pakistan) – 34 Centuries

Younis Khan was a rock in Pakistan’s middle order, scoring 10,099 runs with 34 centuries, including a triple ton (313). He remains Pakistan’s highest Test run-scorer, remembered for his match-winning knocks under pressure.

Sunil Gavaskar (India) – 34 Centuries

Sunil Gavaskar (India) – 34 Centuries

One of the batting greats, Gavaskar was the first to cross 10,000 Test runs. He scored 34 centuries in 125 Tests, batting with technique and discipline against the fearsome West Indies pace attack of the 1970s and 80s.

Brian Lara (West Indies) – 34 Centuries

Brian Lara (West Indies) – 34 Centuries

Brian Lara, famous for his 400* the highest individual score in Test history scored 11,953 runs with 34 hundreds. Known for his flamboyant stroke play, Lara remains one of the most entertaining and gifted batters to grace the game.

