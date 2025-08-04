Advertisement
NewsPhotosJoe Root vs Sachin Tendulkar: Can Root Break The Record For Most Test Centuries And Runs?
Joe Root vs Sachin Tendulkar: Can Root Break The Record For Most Test Centuries And Runs?

Joe Root’s 39th Test century has reignited comparisons with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who holds the record for most Test centuries (51) and runs (15,921). Root, with over 13,500 Test runs and unmatched consistency in the World Test Championship era, is rapidly closing the gap. He now holds the most centuries at home (24 in England) and continues to dominate top teams like India. With age on his side and elite form, Root is on track to potentially surpass Tendulkar’s historic records, making this one of cricket’s most thrilling statistical races.

Updated:Aug 04, 2025, 08:16 AM IST
1. Root Closes in on Tendulkar’s Test Century Record

Sachin Tendulkar leads with 51 Test centuries, but Root’s recent 39th ton has him surging toward the top. With form on his side, Root is just 12 centuries away from rewriting history.

2. Root’s Test Career Isn’t Over—Tendulkar’s Benchmark in Sight

While Tendulkar retired with 15,921 runs, Root is still active and already past 13,500 Test runs. With 2,400 runs to go, he's firmly in the chase to surpass Sachin’s all-time run tally.

3. Tendulkar’s Longevity vs Root’s Peak Efficiency

Tendulkar played 200 Tests over 24 years. Root, still only 34, has played 135 Tests since 2012. If fitness holds, Root has at least 3-4 years to close the gap in both centuries and total runs.

4. Conversion Rate: Tendulkar Edges Root, But Not by Much

Tendulkar scored a hundred every 6.5 innings (329 innings, 51 tons). Root, with a century every 7.4 innings, isn’t far behind—a remarkable feat considering his middle-order role and modern-day conditions.

5. Root Dominates in Home Conditions Like Tendulkar Did

Root now has 24 Test centuries in England—the most by any batter in a single country. Tendulkar had 22 in India. Both are masters of home dominance, turning pitches into run factories.

6. Root’s Numbers in the World Test Championship Era Are Unmatched

Sachin never played in the WTC era, but Root is now the first and only batter to score 6,000 runs in WTC. In a high-pressure, modern format, Root thrives where few can.

7. Tendulkar vs Root Against Top Teams

Tendulkar hit 11 centuries vs Australia, while Root has 13 vs India. Both excelled against elite opposition. However, Root still hasn’t scored a century against Bangladesh, Zimbabwe or Ireland, leaving room for improvement.

8. Root Matches Tendulkar’s Century Partnerships

With 85 century partnerships, Root is tied with Ponting and just behind Tendulkar (86). The ability to build long innings and partnerships is a trait shared by both legends.

9. Tendulkar's 51 Centuries Spanned Two Eras—Root Faces Modern-Day Challenges

Sachin faced bowlers from the late ‘80s to early 2010s. Root battles advanced analytics, DRS, and unpredictable pitches. While eras differ, Root’s adaptability makes his run equally special.

 

10. Can Root Break Sachin’s Records? The Verdict Is Closer Than You Think

If Root maintains current form for just 20–25 more Tests, breaking Tendulkar’s 51 hundreds is possible. Surpassing 15,921 runs? Still a big ask, but not unrealistic in a 150-Test career trajectory.

