Joe Root vs Sachin Tendulkar: Can Root Break The Record For Most Test Centuries And Runs?

Joe Root’s 39th Test century has reignited comparisons with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who holds the record for most Test centuries (51) and runs (15,921). Root, with over 13,500 Test runs and unmatched consistency in the World Test Championship era, is rapidly closing the gap. He now holds the most centuries at home (24 in England) and continues to dominate top teams like India. With age on his side and elite form, Root is on track to potentially surpass Tendulkar’s historic records, making this one of cricket’s most thrilling statistical races.