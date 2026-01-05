Joe Root vs Sachin Tendulkar Explained: The Test Runs Race

photoDetails

Joe Root’s magnificent 160 at the Sydney Cricket Ground has reignited the Joe Root Test runs record chase, bringing him within 1,984 runs of Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time mark. Now second on the Test runs list, Root’s consistency, fitness, and England’s packed schedule make the record a realistic target. With multiple home and away series ahead, Root’s ability to play long innings could compress the timeline significantly. Tendulkar’s 15,921 runs once felt unreachable. Root’s surge has turned history into a live, unfolding Test cricket storyline.