Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3003425https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/joe-root-vs-sachin-tendulkar-explained-the-test-runs-race-3003425
NewsPhotosJoe Root vs Sachin Tendulkar Explained: The Test Runs Race
photoDetails

Joe Root vs Sachin Tendulkar Explained: The Test Runs Race

Joe Root’s magnificent 160 at the Sydney Cricket Ground has reignited the Joe Root Test runs record chase, bringing him within 1,984 runs of Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time mark. Now second on the Test runs list, Root’s consistency, fitness, and England’s packed schedule make the record a realistic target. With multiple home and away series ahead, Root’s ability to play long innings could compress the timeline significantly. Tendulkar’s 15,921 runs once felt unreachable. Root’s surge has turned history into a live, unfolding Test cricket storyline.

Updated:Jan 05, 2026, 11:41 AM IST
Follow Us

1) Joe Root now stands just 1,984 runs behind Sachin Tendulkar

1/11
1) Joe Root now stands just 1,984 runs behind Sachin Tendulkar

 

Joe Root has reached 13,937 Test runs, leaving him 1,984 runs short of Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time record of 15,921, making the Joe Root vs Sachin Tendulkar debate a live statistical race.

Follow Us

2) The Sydney Ashes century significantly reshaped the record chase

2/11
2) The Sydney Ashes century significantly reshaped the record chase

 

Root’s 160 at the SCG did more than boost England’s total. It slashed the gap under 2,000 runs, changing the narrative from distant pursuit to realistic short-term target.

Follow Us

3) Root is scoring at a faster late-career pace than Tendulkar

3/11
3) Root is scoring at a faster late-career pace than Tendulkar

 

Joe Root’s consistency after 35 mirrors elite late-career productivity. Compared to Tendulkar’s final phase, Root’s average and innings conversion rate suggest he can realistically sustain this chase.

Follow Us

4) England’s packed Test schedule works in Root’s favour

4/11
4) England’s packed Test schedule works in Root’s favour

 

With England set to play multiple home and away Test series, Root will get frequent opportunities. As reported earlier, volume of matches could be decisive in breaking the record.

Follow Us

5) Root is already second on the all-time Test runs list

5/11
5) Root is already second on the all-time Test runs list

 

Surpassing Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, and Rahul Dravid places Root alone behind Tendulkar. That positional leap adds historical weight and credibility to his pursuit of the top spot.

Follow Us

6) The 150-plus innings underline his ability to play marathon knocks

6/11
6) The 150-plus innings underline his ability to play marathon knocks

 

Root’s 17th 150-plus Test score shows endurance and control. These long innings accelerate run accumulation, making large milestones achievable within fewer series.

Follow Us

7) England’s batting blueprint is built around Root

7/11
7) England’s batting blueprint is built around Root

 

England’s Test strategy increasingly revolves around Root anchoring innings. His form not only fuels personal records but stabilises results across conditions and oppositions.

Follow Us

8) Home conditions could fast-track the final stretch

8/11
8) Home conditions could fast-track the final stretch

 

Upcoming home Tests offer familiar pitches and shorter series gaps. Read our full analysis on how England’s schedule could compress the timeline of this record chase.

Follow Us

9) Tendulkar’s record no longer feels untouchable

9/11
9) Tendulkar’s record no longer feels untouchable

 

For over a decade, 15,921 runs symbolised permanence. Root’s surge reframes that belief, showing how modern fitness and scheduling can redefine longevity benchmarks.

Follow Us

10) The chase keeps Test cricket narratives alive

10/11
10) The chase keeps Test cricket narratives alive

 

In an era dominated by white-ball leagues, a long-term Test record pursuit sustains fan interest, broadcast value, and historical continuity across generations of cricket followers.

 

 

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
Joe Root Test runs recordSachin Tendulkar Test runsJoe Root vs Sachin TendulkarMost Runs In Test CricketJoe Root Ashes centuryRoot SCG 160Test cricket records 2026Joe Root statisticsEngland Test scheduleRoot career runsTendulkar all-time recordJoe Root milestonesTest cricket historymost Test runs listRoot batting formAshes 2025 26Root centuries countTendulkar records under threatJoe Root age formTest batting longevityRoot England captain eraICC Test recordsmodern Test greatsRoot vs Ponting runsRoot vs Kallis statscricket records chaseJoe Root news todayTest cricket milestonesRoot next seriesRoot record explained
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Bangladesh
Meet Indian Actor Who Is Called The ‘Shah Rukh Khan Of Bangladesh’; Faced Multiple Flops In Bollywood, Became Top Star Across The Border
camera icon7
title
India waterfalls
India’s Tallest Waterfall: 1840 Feet In Height, It Is Prohibited To Eat Non-Veg 1 Km Nearby; Its Name Is...
camera icon8
title
highest taxpayer
India's Highest Taxpayer: Not Business Tycoon Or Cricketer, Paid Rs 1,20,00,00,000 Tax Last Year, Guess Who He Is...
camera icon12
title
KKR
KKR Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2026 In Absence Of Mustafizur Rahman: Finn Allen-Ajinkya Rahane To Open, Matheesha Pathirana As Impact Sub, Cameron Green To Bat At...
camera icon12
title
weekly numerology
Weekly Career & Finance Numerology Horoscope For January 5 - 11, 2026: Success, Money, And Growth Tips For Numbers 1 To 9