Jofra Archer Earned ₹1.13 Crore Per Wicket In IPL 2025 — Is He The Most Expensive Bowler Ever?

photoDetails

english

2907264

Jofra Archer made a sensational return to Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 auction, sold for ₹12.50 crore despite ongoing injury concerns. Previously ruled out due to the ECB withholding his NOC, Archer was added late to the final auction list and picked up by his former franchise. With 11 wickets in 12 games, he earned approximately ₹1.13 crore per wicket this season. Archer, who last played for the Royals in 2020, brings global T20 experience and a proven IPL track record. His comeback signifies a bold move by Rajasthan Royals to bolster their pace attack and aim for the title.