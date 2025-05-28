Advertisement
Jofra Archer Earned ₹1.13 Crore Per Wicket In IPL 2025 — Is He The Most Expensive Bowler Ever?
Jofra Archer Earned ₹1.13 Crore Per Wicket In IPL 2025 — Is He The Most Expensive Bowler Ever?

Jofra Archer made a sensational return to Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 auction, sold for ₹12.50 crore despite ongoing injury concerns. Previously ruled out due to the ECB withholding his NOC, Archer was added late to the final auction list and picked up by his former franchise. With 11 wickets in 12 games, he earned approximately ₹1.13 crore per wicket this season. Archer, who last played for the Royals in 2020, brings global T20 experience and a proven IPL track record. His comeback signifies a bold move by Rajasthan Royals to bolster their pace attack and aim for the title.

Updated:May 28, 2025, 12:08 PM IST
1. Jofra Archer’s IPL 2025 Salary: ₹12.50 Crore Sealed the Deal

1. Jofra Archer's IPL 2025 Salary: ₹12.50 Crore Sealed the Deal

Jofra Archer was bought by Rajasthan Royals for ₹12.50 crore, making him one of the top-paid fast bowlers this IPL season. His return has reignited fan engagement and media buzz.

2. Jofra Archer’s Earnings Per Wicket in IPL 2025: ₹1.13 Crore

2. Jofra Archer's Earnings Per Wicket in IPL 2025: ₹1.13 Crore

With 11 wickets in 12 matches, Archer’s cost-per-wicket in IPL 2025 stands at ₹1.13 crore—highlighting the premium franchises pay for elite pace in the T20 era.

3. Rajasthan Royals Bet Big on Injury-Prone Archer

3. Rajasthan Royals Bet Big on Injury-Prone Archer

Despite injury concerns, the Royals shelled out big bucks, banking on Archer’s past success with the franchise and his match-winning potential under pressure.

4. A Homecoming After Four Years Away

4. A Homecoming After Four Years Away

Archer returns to Rajasthan Royals after a four-year gap, reigniting a partnership that made headlines in the 2020 season when he was named IPL MVP.

5. From Rehab to ₹12.50 Cr: Archer’s Incredible Comeback

5. From Rehab to ₹12.50 Cr: Archer's Incredible Comeback

After battling multiple injuries and ECB setbacks, Archer's late auction inclusion and massive price tag underline a remarkable return to elite cricket.

6. Archer’s IPL Career: 59 Wickets in 52 Matches

6. Archer's IPL Career: 59 Wickets in 52 Matches

A proven T20 asset, Archer’s IPL stats boast 59 wickets at an economy of 7.89, making him a reliable strike bowler across powerplays and death overs.

7. Global T20 Experience Fuels IPL Value

7. Global T20 Experience Fuels IPL Value

Archer’s stints in global T20 leagues, including BBL and The Hundred, boost his IPL valuation. Franchises see him as a plug-and-play asset across formats.

8. Key Player for England, but IPL Takes Priority

8. Key Player for England, but IPL Takes Priority

Despite Ashes focus and ECB NOC drama, Archer’s inclusion in the final auction pool shows how IPL opportunities can reshape international availability priorities.

9. ₹95 Lakh Per Wicket in IPL 2023 to ₹1.13 Cr in 2025

9. ₹95 Lakh Per Wicket in IPL 2023 to ₹1.13 Cr in 2025

Archer’s cost-per-wicket surged 19% from 2023 to 2025, reflecting the rising price of proven pace despite reduced match appearances due to fitness.

 

10. Rajasthan Royals Eye Title With Archer’s Return

10. Rajasthan Royals Eye Title With Archer's Return

By re-signing Archer, Rajasthan Royals have strengthened their pace attack, signalling intent to go all-in for the IPL 2025 championship with a balanced squad.

