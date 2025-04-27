John Cena vs Randy Orton: Top 10 Title Matches Before Backlash - Check In Pics
Whether inside a Cell, a TLC match, or an Iron Man marathon, Cena vs Orton has delivered some of the most memorable title clashes in WWE history. As they gear up for a potential showdown at Backlash, the legacy of their rivalry only grows stronger.
WWE Championship Match – SummerSlam 2007
Cena defended his title against a ruthless Orton in an intense match that set the tone for their long-running feud.
WWE Championship – No Mercy 2007
After Cena vacated the title due to injury, Orton was awarded the championship but was forced to defend it twice that night, including a brutal bout against Triple H.
WWE Title – Royal Rumble 2014
Orton and Cena clashed again, with Orton retaining after interference from The Wyatt Family, pushing their rivalry into a darker storyline.
WWE Iron Man Match – Bragging Rights 2009
In a 60-minute Iron Man match, Cena defeated Orton to reclaim the WWE Championship, showcasing endurance and storytelling brilliance.
WWE Championship – Breaking Point 2009 (I Quit Match)
In a brutal "I Quit" match, Cena forced Orton to submit, capturing the WWE title after a savage battle filled with handcuffs and kendo sticks.
WWE Title Match – Hell in a Cell 2009
Inside the steel structure, Orton overcame Cena to win back the WWE Championship, cementing his reputation as the "Apex Predator."
WWE World Heavyweight Title – TLC 2013 (Title Unification)
In a monumental Tables, Ladders & Chairs match, Orton defeated Cena to unify the WWE and World Heavyweight Championships.
WWE Championship Match – Unforgiven 2007
Cena and Orton’s brutal encounters continued, with this match ending in a controversial DQ finish, keeping the title on Cena.
WWE Championship Match – Survivor Series 2009
A seesaw battle where Cena narrowly escaped with the title, proving once again how evenly matched the two legends were.
WWE Championship – Raw, June 2009
An underrated gem where Cena and Orton fought for the WWE Championship on live TV, delivering another instant classic for the fans.
