NewsPhotosJohn Cena vs Randy Orton: Top 10 Title Matches Before Backlash - Check In Pics
John Cena vs Randy Orton: Top 10 Title Matches Before Backlash - Check In Pics

Whether inside a Cell, a TLC match, or an Iron Man marathon, Cena vs Orton has delivered some of the most memorable title clashes in WWE history. As they gear up for a potential showdown at Backlash, the legacy of their rivalry only grows stronger.

 

Updated:Apr 27, 2025, 03:39 PM IST
WWE Championship Match – SummerSlam 2007

WWE Championship Match – SummerSlam 2007

Cena defended his title against a ruthless Orton in an intense match that set the tone for their long-running feud.

 

WWE Championship – No Mercy 2007

WWE Championship – No Mercy 2007

After Cena vacated the title due to injury, Orton was awarded the championship but was forced to defend it twice that night, including a brutal bout against Triple H.

 

WWE Title – Royal Rumble 2014

WWE Title – Royal Rumble 2014

Orton and Cena clashed again, with Orton retaining after interference from The Wyatt Family, pushing their rivalry into a darker storyline.

 

WWE Iron Man Match – Bragging Rights 2009

WWE Iron Man Match – Bragging Rights 2009

In a 60-minute Iron Man match, Cena defeated Orton to reclaim the WWE Championship, showcasing endurance and storytelling brilliance.

 

WWE Championship – Breaking Point 2009 (I Quit Match)

WWE Championship – Breaking Point 2009 (I Quit Match)

In a brutal "I Quit" match, Cena forced Orton to submit, capturing the WWE title after a savage battle filled with handcuffs and kendo sticks.

 

WWE Title Match – Hell in a Cell 2009

WWE Title Match – Hell in a Cell 2009

Inside the steel structure, Orton overcame Cena to win back the WWE Championship, cementing his reputation as the "Apex Predator."

 

WWE World Heavyweight Title – TLC 2013 (Title Unification)

WWE World Heavyweight Title – TLC 2013 (Title Unification)

In a monumental Tables, Ladders & Chairs match, Orton defeated Cena to unify the WWE and World Heavyweight Championships.

 

WWE Championship Match – Unforgiven 2007

WWE Championship Match – Unforgiven 2007

Cena and Orton’s brutal encounters continued, with this match ending in a controversial DQ finish, keeping the title on Cena.

 

WWE Championship Match – Survivor Series 2009

WWE Championship Match – Survivor Series 2009

A seesaw battle where Cena narrowly escaped with the title, proving once again how evenly matched the two legends were.

 

WWE Championship – Raw, June 2009

WWE Championship – Raw, June 2009

An underrated gem where Cena and Orton fought for the WWE Championship on live TV, delivering another instant classic for the fans.

All Pic Credit:- X, WWE

