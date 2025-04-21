John Cena Wins 17th World Championship At Wrestlemania 41: All You Need To Know About His Love Story With Wife Shay Shariatzadeh - In Pics
John Cena made WWE history by winning his record-breaking 17th world championship at Wrestlemania 41, defeating Cody Rhodes in a controversial main event. Cena turned heel after Elimination Chamber and used underhanded tactics, including hitting Cody with the title belt, to secure the win. This shocking finish ended Cody’s year-long title reign. Cena, now the most decorated world champion in WWE history, is set to appear on Raw and the Pat McAfee Show. Meanwhile, Cena’s personal life remains in focus, as fans remain intrigued by his private relationship with wife Shay Shariatzadeh, an engineer he married in 2020.
1. John Cena Becomes the First-Ever 17-Time World Champion in WWE History
Breaking Ric Flair’s legendary record, John Cena’s 17th title win at Wrestlemania 41 cements his place as the GOAT of WWE, sparking massive fan reactions and trending worldwide.
2. Cena Turns Heel in Shocking WWE Twist at Elimination Chamber
After years as the face of WWE, Cena's heel turn—allying with The Rock and embracing villainy—set the perfect stage for his historic Wrestlemania 41 win.
3. John Cena Defeats Cody Rhodes Using Dirty Tactics
In a dramatic twist, Cena cheated to win, hitting Cody with the title belt while the referee was down—fueling WWE fans’ rage and reigniting debates over kayfabe integrity.
4. Cody Rhodes’ WWE Championship Reign Ends in Heartbreak
The American Nightmare’s year-long title run, which began at Wrestlemania 40, ends thanks to Cena—creating the perfect redemption arc for Cody's WWE return story.
5. Cena’s Final WWE Run Begins—Retirement Match Set for December 2025
With retirement looming, Cena’s final run promises fireworks. Expect epic showdowns, emotional promos, and maybe a dream farewell match against Cody Rhodes or Randy Orton.
6. Randy Orton vs John Cena Feud Teased for the WWE Title
With Randy Orton positioned as a top contender, WWE fans could witness one more classic between two of wrestling’s biggest legends before Cena rides into the sunset.
7. The Rock Absent at Wrestlemania 41, Despite Fan Speculation
Despite massive buzz, The Rock did not appear—leaving fans wondering if his long-teased feud with Cody or Cena will unfold before Cena’s final match in 2025.
8. Cena to Appear on Pat McAfee Show and WWE Raw Post-Wrestlemania
Cena’s media blitz begins immediately with Pat McAfee Show and a blockbuster appearance on WWE Raw, where fallout from his controversial win will likely dominate headlines.
9. Inside John Cena’s Love Story with Wife Shay Shariatzadeh
Away from the ring, John Cena’s relationship with Shay Shariatzadeh is a fan-favorite tale of love, loyalty, and red carpet glam—see their love story in pics.
10. Who is Shay Shariatzadeh? All About John Cena’s Private Yet Powerful Partner
An Iranian-born engineer, Shay is Cena’s biggest supporter, inspiring fans with her brains, humility, and the power couple’s rare, off-grid love—everything about Shay Shariatzadeh here.
