John Cena Wins 17th World Championship At Wrestlemania 41: All You Need To Know About His Love Story With Wife Shay Shariatzadeh - In Pics

John Cena made WWE history by winning his record-breaking 17th world championship at Wrestlemania 41, defeating Cody Rhodes in a controversial main event. Cena turned heel after Elimination Chamber and used underhanded tactics, including hitting Cody with the title belt, to secure the win. This shocking finish ended Cody’s year-long title reign. Cena, now the most decorated world champion in WWE history, is set to appear on Raw and the Pat McAfee Show. Meanwhile, Cena’s personal life remains in focus, as fans remain intrigued by his private relationship with wife Shay Shariatzadeh, an engineer he married in 2020.