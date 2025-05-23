Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2905372https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/jonny-bairstow-for-will-jacks-tim-seifert-for-jacob-bethell-list-of-overseas-replacement-players-for-mi-rcb-gt-pbks-for-ipl-2025-playoffs-check-in-pics-2905372
NewsPhotosJonny Bairstow For Will Jacks, Tim Seifert For Jacob Bethell: List of Overseas Replacement Players For MI, RCB, GT, PBKS For IPL 2025 Playoffs - Check In Pics
photoDetails

Jonny Bairstow For Will Jacks, Tim Seifert For Jacob Bethell: List of Overseas Replacement Players For MI, RCB, GT, PBKS For IPL 2025 Playoffs - Check In Pics

Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) have already qualified for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoffs. However, they will miss their key players, who won't be available during IPL 2025 playoffs due to national duties.

MI, RCB, GT, PBKS have signed temporary replacement players for Jonny Bairstow, Jacob Bethell and others for the IPL 2025 playoffs. However, these replacement players will not be eligible for retention ahead of the next auction.

List of overseas replacements for MI, RCB, GT, PBKS for IPL 2025 playoffs:

Updated:May 23, 2025, 08:08 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Tim Seifert (RCB)

1/7
1. Tim Seifert (RCB)

Ahead of the IPL 2025 playoffs, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have signed Tim Seifert as temporary replacement for Jacob Bethell, who is set to leave for England national duties.

Bethell is set to leave from IPL 2025 for England on May 24, 2025 -- following RCB’s league-stage game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 23, 2025 -- to join the England team.

Follow Us

2. Kusal Mendis (GT)

2/7
2. Kusal Mendis (GT)

Ahead of the IPL 2025 playoffs, Gujarat Titans (GT) have picked Kusal Mendis as a replacement for Jos Buttler, who is set to leave for national duties on May 26, 2025.

Gujarat Titans will play their last league-stage game of the IPL 2025 against Chennai Super Kings on May 25.

Follow Us

3. Blessing Muzarabani (RCB)

3/7
3. Blessing Muzarabani (RCB)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have picked Blessing Muzarabani as temporary replacement for Lungi Ngidi, who will leave to join South Africa for national duties ahead of the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Muzarabani, the Zimbabwe pacer, has so far played 70 T20Is and has picked 78 wickets from the same.

Follow Us

4. Jonny Bairstow (MI)

4/7
4. Jonny Bairstow (MI)

Mumbai Indians have picked Jonny Bairstow as temporary replacement for Will Jacks, who will leave to join England squad for national duties ahead of the IPL 2025 playoffs.  

Follow Us

5. Kyle Jamieson (PBKS)

5/7
5. Kyle Jamieson (PBKS)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have picked Kyle Jamieson as a temporary replacement for injured Lockie Ferguson ahead of the IPL 2025 playoffs.  

Follow Us

6. Charith Asalanka (MI)

6/7
6. Charith Asalanka (MI)

Mumbai Indians have picked Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka as a temporary replacement for Corbin Bosch, who will leave to join South Africa for national duties ahead of the IPL 2025 playoffs.  

Follow Us

7. Richard Gleeson (MI)

7/7
7. Richard Gleeson (MI)

Mumbai Indians have picked English pacer Richard Gleeson as a temporary replacement for Ryan Rickelton, who will leave to join South Africa for national duties ahead of the IPL 2025 playoffs.  

Follow Us
Mumbai IndiansRoyal Challengers BengaluruGujarat TitansPunjab KingsMIRCBGTPBKSIPLIPL 2025IPL 2025 playoffsIPL 2025 ReplacementsIPL 2025 Overseas ReplacementsTim SeifertTim Seifert RCBJacob BethellJacob Bethell RCBKusal MendisJos ButtlerJos Buttler IPL 2025Jos Buttler GTBlessing MuzarabaniLungi NgidiLungi Ngidi RCBJonny BairstowJonny Bairstow Mumbai IndiansWill JacksKyle JamiesonCharith AsalankaCorbin BoschCorbin Bosch Mumbai IndiansRichard GleesonRyan RickeltonRyan Rickelton Mumbai Indians
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
Western Ghats
Discover The Beauty Of The Western Ghats: 10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers
camera icon9
title
salary
A Month Has 30, 31, 28 Days --Why Does Your Gross Salary Remain The Same Every Month? How Is Salary Arrear Calculated? EXPLAINED
camera icon7
title
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result Today 23.05.2025 Out: Suvarna Keralam SK-4 Friday Lucky Draw DECLARED- Check Winning Numbers Here
camera icon9
title
fan obsession
From 'Sending Vials Of Blood' To 'Living In The Same House', 8 Times Bollywood Celebrities Faced Trespassers And Obsessive Stalkers
camera icon10
title
Alpine Lakes India
8 Most Scenic Alpine Lakes In India You Must Visit For Breathtaking Mountain Getaway
NEWS ON ONE CLICK