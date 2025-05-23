Jonny Bairstow For Will Jacks, Tim Seifert For Jacob Bethell: List of Overseas Replacement Players For MI, RCB, GT, PBKS For IPL 2025 Playoffs - Check In Pics
Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) have already qualified for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoffs. However, they will miss their key players, who won't be available during IPL 2025 playoffs due to national duties.
MI, RCB, GT, PBKS have signed temporary replacement players for Jonny Bairstow, Jacob Bethell and others for the IPL 2025 playoffs. However, these replacement players will not be eligible for retention ahead of the next auction.
List of overseas replacements for MI, RCB, GT, PBKS for IPL 2025 playoffs:
1. Tim Seifert (RCB)
Ahead of the IPL 2025 playoffs, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have signed Tim Seifert as temporary replacement for Jacob Bethell, who is set to leave for England national duties.
Bethell is set to leave from IPL 2025 for England on May 24, 2025 -- following RCB’s league-stage game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 23, 2025 -- to join the England team.
2. Kusal Mendis (GT)
Ahead of the IPL 2025 playoffs, Gujarat Titans (GT) have picked Kusal Mendis as a replacement for Jos Buttler, who is set to leave for national duties on May 26, 2025.
Gujarat Titans will play their last league-stage game of the IPL 2025 against Chennai Super Kings on May 25.
3. Blessing Muzarabani (RCB)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have picked Blessing Muzarabani as temporary replacement for Lungi Ngidi, who will leave to join South Africa for national duties ahead of the IPL 2025 playoffs.
Muzarabani, the Zimbabwe pacer, has so far played 70 T20Is and has picked 78 wickets from the same.
4. Jonny Bairstow (MI)
Mumbai Indians have picked Jonny Bairstow as temporary replacement for Will Jacks, who will leave to join England squad for national duties ahead of the IPL 2025 playoffs.
5. Kyle Jamieson (PBKS)
Punjab Kings (PBKS) have picked Kyle Jamieson as a temporary replacement for injured Lockie Ferguson ahead of the IPL 2025 playoffs.
6. Charith Asalanka (MI)
Mumbai Indians have picked Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka as a temporary replacement for Corbin Bosch, who will leave to join South Africa for national duties ahead of the IPL 2025 playoffs.
7. Richard Gleeson (MI)
Mumbai Indians have picked English pacer Richard Gleeson as a temporary replacement for Ryan Rickelton, who will leave to join South Africa for national duties ahead of the IPL 2025 playoffs.
