NewsPhotosJos Buttler To Marco Jansen: 7 Players Who Will Miss IPL 2025 Playoffs For GT, PBKS, MI, RCB - Check In Pics
photoDetails

Jos Buttler To Marco Jansen: 7 Players Who Will Miss IPL 2025 Playoffs For GT, PBKS, MI, RCB - Check In Pics

The IPL 2025 playoffs will be played from May 29 with four teams - Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) - trying to reach the finals of the tournament for the coveted title. However, MI, RCB, GT and PBKS will miss their key players, who won't be available during IPL 2025 playoffs due to national duties.

List of players who will miss IPL 2025 playoffs for GT, PBKS, MI, RCB:

Updated:May 26, 2025, 06:04 PM IST
1. Jos Buttler (Gujarat Titans)

1. Jos Buttler (Gujarat Titans)

Gujarat Titans will miss the services of Jos Buttler during the IPL 2025 playoffs due to England's international schedule. The 2022 IPL champions GT have picked Kusal Mendis as a temporary replacement for Buttler, who is set to leave for national duties.  

2. Jacob Bethell (RCB)

2. Jacob Bethell (RCB)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will miss the services of Jacob Bethell during the IPL 2025 playoffs due to England's international schedule. RCB have signed Tim Seifert as temporary replacement for Jacob Bethell, who is set to leave for England national duties.  

3. Will Jacks (Mumbai Indians)

3. Will Jacks (Mumbai Indians)

Star all-rounder Will Jacks, who has done well for Mumbai Indians, will leave to join England squad for national duties ahead of the IPL 2025 playoffs. Mumbai Indians have picked Jonny Bairstow as temporary replacement for Jacks for the playoffs.

 

4. Lungi Ngidi (RCB)

4. Lungi Ngidi (RCB)

Right-arm pacer Lungi Ngidi will leave Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to join South Africa for national duties ahead of the IPL 2025 playoffs. RCB have picked Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani as temporary replacement for Ngidi, who is set to represent South Africa in the WTC final.  

5. Marco Jansen (PBKS)

5. Marco Jansen (PBKS)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will miss the services of star pacer Marco Jansen during the IPL 2025 playoffs. Jansen will join the South Africa squad for the WTC final. PBKS have picked New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson as a temporary replacement ahead of the IPL 2025 playoffs.  

6. Ryan Rickelton (MI)

6. Ryan Rickelton (MI)

Left-handed opener Ryan Rickelton will leave to join South Africa for national duties ahead of the IPL 2025 playoffs. Mumbai Indians have picked English pacer Richard Gleeson as a temporary replacement for Ryan Rickelton, who is set to represent South Africa in the WTC final.  

7. Corbin Bosch (Mumbai Indians)

7. Corbin Bosch (Mumbai Indians)

Star all-rounder Corbin Bosch will leave to join South Africa for national duties ahead of the IPL 2025 playoffs. Mumbai Indians have picked Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka as a temporary replacement for Bosch, who is set to represent South Africa in the WTC final.

 

