Josh Hazlewood's Wife: All About RCB's Star Pacer's Love Life With Wife Cherina Murphy Christian - In Pics
Josh Hazlewood, an Australian cricketer, is married to Cherina Murphy Christian, a professional makeup artist. The couple, who have been in a long-term relationship since their high school days, married in August 2022 in a grand ceremony at Hunter Valley. They have a son, Zac, born in 2024. Cherina is known for her private life, maintaining a low-profile social media presence. Hazlewood, a key player in the Australian cricket team, has won multiple ICC titles and was part of the 2023 World Test Championship victory. Their relationship highlights mutual support in balancing personal and professional lives.
1. Josh Hazlewood's Wife, Cherina Murphy Christian, Is a Professional Makeup Artist
A trending figure among cricket WAGs, Cherina brings a creative flair to the relationship as a successful makeup artist, adding elegance to Hazlewood’s otherwise gritty cricketing world.
2. The Couple's Love Story Dates Back to Their High School Days in Tamworth
Hazlewood and Cherina began dating during their time at Oxley High School, making theirs one of the rare long-term celebrity relationships that bloomed before fame.
3. They Tied the Knot in a Lavish Ceremony in Hunter Valley
Their wedding in August 2022 was a grand affair in north Sydney's scenic Hunter Valley, attended by cricketing elite and covered widely on cricket news portals and entertainment media.
4. Cherina Maintains a Private Life Despite Hazlewood’s Public Persona
Cherina's private Instagram profile and low-key public appearances make her one of the most mysterious cricketers' wives, generating curiosity across fan forums and social media.
5. Hazlewood and Cherina Welcomed Their Son Zac in 2024
The birth of their son Zac in 2024 was a heartwarming moment, so significant that Hazlewood skipped IPL 2024—proving that for him, family always comes first.
6. Cherina Often Supports Hazlewood at Matches and Events
From award ceremonies to stadium stands, Cherina is a silent force behind Hazlewood’s success, showing how emotional support plays a huge role in a top athlete’s career.
7. Fans Often Search for “Josh Hazlewood Wife Photos” and “Cherina Christian Age”
Curiosity around Cherina's background drives high search volumes, especially during ICC tournaments and IPL seasons, making her a breakout search term in cricket's lifestyle ecosystem.
8. The Couple’s Relationship Is a Hit on Cricket Forums and Social Media
Whether it’s Reddit threads or Facebook fan groups, discussions around “Josh Hazlewood’s love story” continue to trend, especially during IPL auctions or Australian Test matches.
9. Cherina Balances Career and Family, Proving She’s More Than Just a Cricketer’s Wife
While many recognize her as “Josh Hazlewood’s wife,” Cherina is also an entrepreneur, inspiring women who juggle personal ambitions with celebrity partnerships.
10. Their Story Humanizes the Life of a Global Cricket Star
In a sport dominated by stats and rivalries, Josh and Cherina’s journey gives fans a much-needed emotional connection, boosting engagement on lifestyle cricket articles and relationship-focused features.
Trending Photos