photoDetails

english

2890836

Josh Hazlewood, an Australian cricketer, is married to Cherina Murphy Christian, a professional makeup artist. The couple, who have been in a long-term relationship since their high school days, married in August 2022 in a grand ceremony at Hunter Valley. They have a son, Zac, born in 2024. Cherina is known for her private life, maintaining a low-profile social media presence. Hazlewood, a key player in the Australian cricket team, has won multiple ICC titles and was part of the 2023 World Test Championship victory. Their relationship highlights mutual support in balancing personal and professional lives.