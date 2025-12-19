Advertisement
Josh Inglis IPL Controversy Explained: Wedding Plans, PBKS Fallout, And ₹8.6 Crore LSG Bid - In Pics

Josh Inglis’ IPL 2026 journey is a story of timing, transparency, and high-stakes decision-making. Released by Punjab Kings due to limited availability linked to his wedding, Inglis entered the IPL auction at a ₹2 crore base price. What followed was a stunning ₹8.6 crore bid by Lucknow Super Giants, despite official communication that he would play only four matches. Now, reports of a postponed honeymoon and full-season availability have frustrated PBKS owners and sparked league-wide debate. The saga highlights evolving IPL auction dynamics, player accountability, and why clear communication matters more than ever.

Updated:Dec 19, 2025, 12:29 PM IST
1. The Punjab Kings Retention Twist

Josh Inglis was firmly in Punjab Kings’ plans after IPL 2025, but his late disclosure about limited availability forced PBKS to rethink retention just minutes before the deadline.

2. Wedding Plans Changed Everything

Inglis informed PBKS he would only play four IPL 2026 matches due to his wedding and honeymoon, making long-term squad planning nearly impossible for the franchise.

3. Why PBKS Felt Blindsided

Punjab Kings believed transparency came too late. Being informed barely 45 minutes before retention cut-off left them with no room to adjust strategy or negotiate alternatives.

4. Auction Day Shockwaves

Despite a base price of ₹2 crore and limited availability, Josh Inglis triggered a fierce IPL auction bidding war between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

5. LSG’s ₹8.6 Crore Gamble

Lucknow Super Giants went all-in, paying ₹8.6 crore for Inglis, betting that availability concerns could change post-auction, a move that surprised several franchises.

6. The Pay Reality Check

With only four matches initially confirmed, Inglis was set to earn roughly ₹2.34 crore, raising questions about value, risk, and auction strategy in IPL contracts.

7. The Sudden Availability U-Turn

Post-auction reports suggest Inglis may postpone his honeymoon, potentially making himself available for the full IPL 2026 season and flipping the entire narrative.

8. Why PBKS Owners Are Upset

Punjab Kings’ management feels frustrated, viewing the reversal as unprofessional, especially since his earlier stance directly influenced their decision not to retain him.

9. Trust Gaps Between Franchises

The episode has raised concerns about information asymmetry, with reports hinting some teams may have known more about Inglis’ flexibility than others.

10. A Defining IPL Precedent

Josh Inglis’ saga could push the BCCI and franchises to tighten availability disclosures, impacting future IPL auctions, contracts, and player accountability.

